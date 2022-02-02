White House monitoring ‘horrifying’ HBCU bomb threats | USA TODAY

More than a dozen bomb threats were made to historic Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) over two days.

RELATED:

Many impacted campuses issued "all clear" messages to their communities by Tuesday afternoon, including Jackson State, Kentucky State, Xavier, the University of the District of Columbia, Fort Valley State and Philander Smith.

Psaki said the administration wants students and the leaders of the colleges to know “that we are standing with them as they face these threats,” Psaki said.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#HBCU #WhiteHouse #College