36 comments
“A delusion held by one person is a mental illness, held by a few is a cult, held by many is a religion.”
Robert Todd Carroll
Umm ,stop quoting ppl. If you have nothing to say, avoid the comments
Like the Democrat parties cult.
Let’s not ignore who the real delusional people are.
It’s not one person you are dealing with, it’s thousands that are against the grooming of the children agenda.
Good comment!
00:11 – Restrictive Don’t Say Gay law passes for third graders
00:14 – Expansion of the Don’t Say Gay law to high school
00:15 – Controversial opposition to the Don’t Say Gay law and book bans arise
00:28 – Conservative push for education and Florida’s stance on preventing indoctrination
00:58 – Effort to prevent supposed indoctrination in schools and concerns about women’s sports
01:07 – Ongoing Disney dispute over census law
01:45 – Introduction to Moms for Liberty parent activist group
02:09 – Campaign against what is perceived as indoctrination of children regarding race and sexuality
02:24 – Meeting with the Moms for Liberty chapter in Colorado
03:58 – Proposal to prohibit teachers from asking for students’ pronouns
04:56 – Criticism from some liberal parents calling the group a hate organization
06:13 – Promotion of additional curriculum in schools
07:07 – Advocacy for traditional conservative values
09:38 – Committee determining the appropriateness of books
09:40 – Allocation of considerable resources.
why are they obsessed with sex?
DeSantis will most likely go the way of Mitt Romney: just too weird to be Presidential.
Her kids have never gone to public school??? No wonder teachers want to quit. 🤬🤬🤬
None of their children do!
Because other parents make it DANGEROUS
Can come firm. Her kids go to private school with mine. She is the reason our parents board got disbanded.
If these moms want to know what their children are learning in school, sit down with them every night and go over it with them.
Take an interest in what they are learning in school. Not from the news, not from politicians. From your child. And their teacher.
I can’t believe nobody has thought of this before. Sitting down and talking with their child. What a concept.
That’s what we already pay taxes for.
How out-of-touch can you be?
That’s how these moms found out about it. Those for the grooming of children are sick and needs to be called out. We have an epidemic of teachers having sex with children and it’s being ignored.
totally agree GB – well put
OK. Wasn’t a fan of the town hall choices, but Moms for Liberty is a topic that needs to be aired, so thank you and I want to encourage this level of authenticity in reporting.
“level of authenticity” Ironic, because CNN is known for less than accurate reporting. You probably know CNN wants to be the new Fox is why you’re here from that echo-chamber 😂
So can we agree that Conservatives aren’t actually against cancel culture?
It was the ending. Her kids has never gone to public schools.
*have
This lady is currently CNNs best reporter.
Amen
7:00 This woman is so paranoid she’s coming up with her own boogieman without any evidence besides the fact the person exists
Greetings from Denmark. ❤
You talk so much of parrential rigths, what about your parrential responsebility!
Exactly
i guess responsibility is a european thing? i don’t hear people wining for their individual rights here either. greetings from belgium
Why doesn’t people allow teachers to teach. No one should impose their believes and values on other people.
They find the artworks of Botticelli, and Michelangelo offensive. They’ve cried Wolf, so many of us don’t care to listen to M4L anymore
Ellie Reeve is an amazing reporter and interviewer. Thank you for this report.
Moms For Liberty are normal women who want normalcy back.
At least somebody is fighting. Good for them. Tell the cultist child abusers to leave kids alone.
Darcy should be in the Mental Gymnastic Olympics…she sounds very educated and reasonable.
imagine caring this hard about nothing when real actual problems exist.
The mothers believe they have these “rights”. Who granted these rights to them ? Is it codified in the US legal system ?