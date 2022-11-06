Recent Post
I live in PA. Anecdotally, anyone I’ve spoken to sees Oz for what he is- a carpetbagging grifter and New Jersey resident trying to buy a Senate seat with a little help from his “close” friends, Donald and Doug.
You got it !!!
@Sir Casm no he hasn’t crass troll.
@Pokey yes he has..dolt
@Sir Casm wrong. I just saw a poll out today and he is up slightly.
I thought Oz already had a gig governing a Lion, a Tin Man, and a Scarecrow on a Yellow Brick Road.
Didn’t he spend his life hiding behind a curtain and pretending to be something that he wasn’t???
Fetterman is a stroke victim. He is better every day so it was a problem so it wont be in a few months. But if we’re voting for the party…then there is no choice. Fetterman will vote to keep womens rights along side lgbt+ and ukraine and democracy. That is all that matters.
@Jax Stax 💯
So if you support war with Russia via a proxy vote for fetterman. He is clearly the pro war candidate.
brian…fetterman could be blind & deaf (which oz would also make fun of) and like these people he would still be more in tune and more human than oz…
@news cracker
Sorry Cracker but I will need more information before I click on that video.
@Jax Stax Sorry but the las 2 wars we had were started by republicans. Did you forget, Bush and Cheney´s wars over non existent weapons of mass destruction?
Hoping God listen to Al Franken!!!🙏🙏🙏
We see polls tighten as election day nears every time. Is this because the media only wants to cover the horse race, rather that the platforms and positions of the candidates? Not only do we need better voter, we need better reporting.
@Biden Sniffs Children FACT!!
@Peter Watchorn we need to be served by the people for the people !! They are failing us!! America needs to unite and dont let the media divide us anymore ! I dont hate Democrats, I think they are being lied to by the domination of mostly Democrat news stations. FOX is standing on its own. I am not sides with any news station. Just want to stand with Americans and have dialogue about our country. Biden is pushing his agenda and it sucks.
@Peter Longprong To late…and thank God!!
@Jojo Papa Thats a fact !! But the Left is promoting Activist, like its some kind of noble thing. Bring back the 80’s !
@bianca They all lie…but come on Fetterman ? really. Its like saying whats wrong with Biden…See the light!
It is perfectly reasonable for voters to be focusing on inflation. But it is fallacious thinking to expect a party that has only been concerned with its own self advancement (mostly by nefarious means) for the last 6 years to do something about it. Even worse is ditching the constitutional order that has reigned in this country for 250 years based on transparent lies. Rewarding such behavior would be a grievous mistake regardless of one’s political orientation.
@Ray Erickson I find it really interesting how different people see the world, and I want to understand your point of view. Can you please give me an example of the Democratic party being “only concerned with its own self advancement”? I’m sure you believe you’re right, but I can’t actually think of any actual examples. Can you share one please?
@Fletcher Reed For the projection ploy to work on people of average intelligence, there has to be no real data available; but there is abundant data available in financial records that proves business has done better, since 1945, under the Democrats. For the intelligence level of the MAGA crowd, all the proof in the world is not enough because they live in an alternate reality where there are people using powers of deduction that can only have come from a highly attuned need to see *_things that are not there._*
@J handle Absolutely baffling!
@Kathy Godfrey Yeah…go vote blue no matter who.
Have a look at Katie Porter’s house presentation the other day that pointed out that inflation is a direct result of a jump in company profits. Where profits constituted 11% of total two years ago, they now constitute 54% of the total, meaning the bulk of inflation is due directly to big companies jacking up their prices. And don’t get the idea that this will return to 2020 levels when the inflation surge stops. This is the new norm and Republicans want to give tax cuts to these people.
Franken talks straight. Vote blue. Save out benefits. Save our choices.
They say that great minds think alike.
F
Vote red. Save our wallets. Save our children. Save our cities.
Al said something like “out of all the people in the Senate I’m probably the only one that likes Terd cruz, and I hate Terd Cruz.” Priceless.
@jd gill an honorable man wouldn’t have fled to Cancun while his constituents froze
If you voted for Biden you now have another costly War to pay for and an economy that sits firmly in the gutter. Feel ashamed.
What I heard him say was,
“I like Ted Cruz more than any of his Republican colleagues . . . and I hate Ted Cruz.”
@jd gill you mean Ted Baxter
@Benjamin Valenzuela even though his father killed John Kennedy and his wife is ugly? And Cruz left the country to Mexico during hurricane
As defining his stand on fracking, Fetterman stated that he’s for it. His stand is based that he wanted to see the results of the environmental impact statement. It’s refreshing to see politicians who rely on science and data. THE CHOICE IS CLEAR, FETTERMAN CARES!
Katie Porter’s reports regarding inflation are a great response to understanding the current US financial situation, corporations, and inflation. Highly recommended! 🇺🇸
Katie is, unbelievably, in a tight race. If the House loses her they are _stuffed._
She has been tremendous with giving the information to the people in terms all of us can understand. She’s an elected official determined to stand up for the people.
Katie is brilliant!
no country can avoid it snd Trump cannot do better just lies ……
First of all, college educated people, unlike the opinion and frankly, malarkey the other guy was shooting off into the air, know better. They can see Sideshow Oz for what he is. Go Fetterman! He’s gonna win! 💙🌊
💙💙💙
They want to cut spending on programs that help Americans but when it comes to funding wars we always seem to have a bottomless pit of funds
Not to mention the constant stream of anti-tax, anti-government propaganda. If the R party ever voted to cut pork spending, I’m all ears.
☭ слава великому советскому народу товарищи ☭
The Democrats are NeoCons. Look at Ukraine.
You are so right on that. I agree
Slava Ukraine lol
I hate the fact that they are still trying to look at this reasonably and rationally. There is nothing rational about this, fear does not lead to rational thinking and the majority of the US is scared.
@Tim Holmes good for you!!! Tough guy
A lot of them don’t seem to be particularly scared about the threat to democracy in this election.
@Tim Holmes Well, hopefully you’re somewhat educated.
Trump should have been taken to a legal courtroom and indicted for rape.
Trump then would have been found guilty sent to prison, and would have to register as a sex offender.
Trump would no longer of had the right to vote.
People are scared because the Trump/R fascist party are total fear mongers with a giant smoke machine, spreading so many lies, misinformation and gaslighting around, convincing people there are massive “fraud” fires. The real fire is them trying to actively destroy democracy and human rights|!
The problem with Charlie Dent is that he thinks people can be replaced because they get sick. Cancelled. Geez!
Whatever their criticism of Fetterman after his stroke, Repubs need to recognize that Donnie Trump has sounded sick and mentally challenged for as long as he has run for election and he has gotten worse in the past year. Can’t “articulate his views” on almost everything. No comparison!
you can have voter suppression and still have very large voter turn out, you only need to shave off a tiny percentage here and there to win in a place like Georgia.. the people who commit voter suppression are very aware of exactly where they need to suppress.
You got that right…
Al, you’ve been missed and the way things turned out, NEVER should have left over a damn joke! Please run again. Your friend in Canada 🥰
As human beings we have a bad track record of choosing faults leaders I hope this up and coming years we can get it right we haven’t learned nothing🤔
Imagine voting for a senator for your state that doesn’t really “live” in your state.
Republicans are pushing crime as their agenda. Look at homicide rates. Pet 100K people, New York has 4.7 homicides. Compare that to Florida at 7.8 homicides. Vote blue if you’re concerned about crime.
Imagine voting for a Senator who just had a stroke and can’t complete a sentence?
Imagine voting for a senator who has a track record of selling snake oil to unsuspecting consumers, all for his personal profit. Imaging voting for a senator who will destroy your Medicare and social security, which you’ve already paid for. Imaging voting for a senator who one supported trans people, but reversed course when he became a GOP candidate. Imaging voting for a senator who just deleted from his website the TV episode where he supports gay conversion therapy.
Oz has never been in public service. He never should be.
Fetterman has a track record of public service. He didn’t “just have a stroke.” That’s a lie. He had a stroke May 13, nearly 6 months ago. His medical records confirm zero cognitive impairment. His only issue now is communication, which is a common post stroke condition.
@Just For Fun So many empty words
@william pankratz , That’s why we need term limits. According to Wikipedia you have that reversed. Apartment in DC, home in Portland. He once had and sold a home in NYC.
Gods, I hope you’re right, Al! Will someone please convince this man to get back into politics? He’d have my vote in a heartbeat!
Take your ableism and shove it, sir. The fact that Fetterman even showed up for the debate shows his courage, and the fact he stayed when things got very difficult, shows his stamina and perseverance.
Yes!!! It showed Fetterman’s courage. That no one seems to focus on that in the media is very telling.
No it showed either he’s stupid or he cares more about himself than he does the people of Pennsylvania