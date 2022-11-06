77 comments

  1. I live in PA. Anecdotally, anyone I’ve spoken to sees Oz for what he is- a carpetbagging grifter and New Jersey resident trying to buy a Senate seat with a little help from his “close” friends, Donald and Doug.

    5. I thought Oz already had a gig governing a Lion, a Tin Man, and a Scarecrow on a Yellow Brick Road.
      Didn’t he spend his life hiding behind a curtain and pretending to be something that he wasn’t???

  2. Fetterman is a stroke victim. He is better every day so it was a problem so it wont be in a few months. But if we’re voting for the party…then there is no choice. Fetterman will vote to keep womens rights along side lgbt+ and ukraine and democracy. That is all that matters.

    2. So if you support war with Russia via a proxy vote for fetterman. He is clearly the pro war candidate.

    3. brian…fetterman could be blind & deaf (which oz would also make fun of) and like these people he would still be more in tune and more human than oz…

    5. @Jax Stax Sorry but the las 2 wars we had were started by republicans. Did you forget, Bush and Cheney´s wars over non existent weapons of mass destruction?

  4. We see polls tighten as election day nears every time. Is this because the media only wants to cover the horse race, rather that the platforms and positions of the candidates? Not only do we need better voter, we need better reporting.

    2. @Peter Watchorn we need to be served by the people for the people !! They are failing us!! America needs to unite and dont let the media divide us anymore ! I dont hate Democrats, I think they are being lied to by the domination of mostly Democrat news stations. FOX is standing on its own. I am not sides with any news station. Just want to stand with Americans and have dialogue about our country. Biden is pushing his agenda and it sucks.

    4. @Jojo Papa Thats a fact !! But the Left is promoting Activist, like its some kind of noble thing. Bring back the 80’s !

  5. It is perfectly reasonable for voters to be focusing on inflation. But it is fallacious thinking to expect a party that has only been concerned with its own self advancement (mostly by nefarious means) for the last 6 years to do something about it. Even worse is ditching the constitutional order that has reigned in this country for 250 years based on transparent lies. Rewarding such behavior would be a grievous mistake regardless of one’s political orientation.

    1. @Ray Erickson I find it really interesting how different people see the world, and I want to understand your point of view. Can you please give me an example of the Democratic party being “only concerned with its own self advancement”? I’m sure you believe you’re right, but I can’t actually think of any actual examples. Can you share one please?

    2. @Fletcher Reed For the projection ploy to work on people of average intelligence, there has to be no real data available; but there is abundant data available in financial records that proves business has done better, since 1945, under the Democrats. For the intelligence level of the MAGA crowd, all the proof in the world is not enough because they live in an alternate reality where there are people using powers of deduction that can only have come from a highly attuned need to see *_things that are not there._*

    5. Have a look at Katie Porter’s house presentation the other day that pointed out that inflation is a direct result of a jump in company profits. Where profits constituted 11% of total two years ago, they now constitute 54% of the total, meaning the bulk of inflation is due directly to big companies jacking up their prices. And don’t get the idea that this will return to 2020 levels when the inflation surge stops. This is the new norm and Republicans want to give tax cuts to these people.

  7. Al said something like “out of all the people in the Senate I’m probably the only one that likes Terd cruz, and I hate Terd Cruz.” Priceless.

    2. If you voted for Biden you now have another costly War to pay for and an economy that sits firmly in the gutter. Feel ashamed.

    3. What I heard him say was,
      “I like Ted Cruz more than any of his Republican colleagues . . . and I hate Ted Cruz.”

    5. @Benjamin Valenzuela even though his father killed John Kennedy and his wife is ugly? And Cruz left the country to Mexico during hurricane

  8. As defining his stand on fracking, Fetterman stated that he’s for it. His stand is based that he wanted to see the results of the environmental impact statement. It’s refreshing to see politicians who rely on science and data. THE CHOICE IS CLEAR, FETTERMAN CARES!

  9. Katie Porter’s reports regarding inflation are a great response to understanding the current US financial situation, corporations, and inflation. Highly recommended! 🇺🇸

    Reply

    2. She has been tremendous with giving the information to the people in terms all of us can understand. She’s an elected official determined to stand up for the people.

  10. First of all, college educated people, unlike the opinion and frankly, malarkey the other guy was shooting off into the air, know better. They can see Sideshow Oz for what he is. Go Fetterman! He’s gonna win! 💙🌊

  11. They want to cut spending on programs that help Americans but when it comes to funding wars we always seem to have a bottomless pit of funds

    Reply

    1. Not to mention the constant stream of anti-tax, anti-government propaganda. If the R party ever voted to cut pork spending, I’m all ears.

  12. I hate the fact that they are still trying to look at this reasonably and rationally. There is nothing rational about this, fear does not lead to rational thinking and the majority of the US is scared.

    Reply

    4. Trump should have been taken to a legal courtroom and indicted for rape.
      Trump then would have been found guilty sent to prison, and would have to register as a sex offender.
      Trump would no longer of had the right to vote.

    5. People are scared because the Trump/R fascist party are total fear mongers with a giant smoke machine, spreading so many lies, misinformation and gaslighting around, convincing people there are massive “fraud” fires. The real fire is them trying to actively destroy democracy and human rights|!

    1. Whatever their criticism of Fetterman after his stroke, Repubs need to recognize that Donnie Trump has sounded sick and mentally challenged for as long as he has run for election and he has gotten worse in the past year. Can’t “articulate his views” on almost everything. No comparison!

  14. you can have voter suppression and still have very large voter turn out, you only need to shave off a tiny percentage here and there to win in a place like Georgia.. the people who commit voter suppression are very aware of exactly where they need to suppress.

  15. Al, you’ve been missed and the way things turned out, NEVER should have left over a damn joke! Please run again. Your friend in Canada 🥰

  16. As human beings we have a bad track record of choosing faults leaders I hope this up and coming years we can get it right we haven’t learned nothing🤔

    1. Republicans are pushing crime as their agenda. Look at homicide rates. Pet 100K people, New York has 4.7 homicides. Compare that to Florida at 7.8 homicides. Vote blue if you’re concerned about crime.

    3. Imagine voting for a senator who has a track record of selling snake oil to unsuspecting consumers, all for his personal profit. Imaging voting for a senator who will destroy your Medicare and social security, which you’ve already paid for. Imaging voting for a senator who one supported trans people, but reversed course when he became a GOP candidate. Imaging voting for a senator who just deleted from his website the TV episode where he supports gay conversion therapy.

      Oz has never been in public service. He never should be.

      Fetterman has a track record of public service. He didn’t “just have a stroke.” That’s a lie. He had a stroke May 13, nearly 6 months ago. His medical records confirm zero cognitive impairment. His only issue now is communication, which is a common post stroke condition.

    5. @william pankratz , That’s why we need term limits. According to Wikipedia you have that reversed. Apartment in DC, home in Portland. He once had and sold a home in NYC.

  18. Gods, I hope you’re right, Al! Will someone please convince this man to get back into politics? He’d have my vote in a heartbeat!

  19. Take your ableism and shove it, sir. The fact that Fetterman even showed up for the debate shows his courage, and the fact he stayed when things got very difficult, shows his stamina and perseverance.

