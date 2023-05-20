Recent Post
48 comments
Why doesn’t anyone grill MTG the same way when she heckles Biden during his speeches?
You mean like AOC and the squad did during President Trump’s State of The Union?
@Bryan exactly! I’m glad you agree with me
@Bryan A lie. An absolute lie.
Calling a white supremacist a white supremacist really makes Marge mad.
Well when you call somebody a white supremacist when they’re not she has a right to be mad. Duh!
Calling out racism period pisses racists off.
Good for him for calling Erin out. And good for him for using his voice. We need more like him.
I think he’s rationalizing. Santos is WAY Wrong, Greene is wrong, but Brown should not heckle either. Just like two things can be true at the same time, three people can be wrong at the same time.
So MTG is a racist for not agreeing with him but Erin is not because….
@Mattheus Ayongwa Exactly, she asked a stoop question and he checked her for it, made she quickly wrapped it up!!!lol 🤡😂🤡😂
The video clearly shows they’re both simply having a robust back and forth exchange. There was no physical intimidation, no invasion of personal space, no clenched fists in an aggressive manner etc. She gave as good as she got and neither backed down. It was just two people exchanging differing ideas. I can not see that in any other way no matter how hard I try and do otherwise.
Margorie Toilet Green is such a liar.
green between.
What did she lie about?
What has she lied about?
Margarine Traitor Greed………
Shes just a manipulator. Shes smiling and telling and having fun, then she plays victim. Pitiful but not unusual.
Shame on those who voted Greene to office.
*voted for her/elected her into office.
Right, we because we need more people like Biden and fetterman in office.
Real threat there. He’s right and she’s wrong. She need to sit tf down
In watching that video between the two, who you think would have smacked the other first. She had her hand right in Brown’s face. I’m surprised she had enough restraint to not call him a racial slur.
She is standing comfortably next to him, confident enough to wave her hands in front of him, not shy in expressing her opinion. She showed zero fear of him and she is LYING and shameless with it.
Ya think? Shameless? You are a master of understatement. Cheers
This is what she does! She’s very Dangerous
Because she stood up to him?
She looked more aggressive than he did, honestly ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
that’s just her face
yes god bless those that stand up to a bully! those who have done so know that when you feel frightened you have a clear choice back down and allow yourself to be bullied or refuse to bow down, stand up for yourself and dont allow anyone to stop you
You must be watching a cherry picked clip. He was loud and talked aggressively. Try not taking things out of context to push the cult of blue no matter who’s narrative
They were literally both laughing, how truly terrifying that must have been.
It’s not racist if a black person calls another black person that word but if a white person says that word to a black person,it’s racist. Makes perfect sense👌🙄🤣💀
Didn’t buy the crocodile tears for a second. She has done worse as far as heckling people and did not even seem like she felt threatened. Also, is Jamaal Bowman that far off in what he called her? Greene has called for “Anglo-Saxons values” and has happily attended conferences set up by Nick Fuentes.
She looks way more physically threatening than he does.
yep when you stand up to a bully thats how one does
when you are frightened you can either bow down and shut up, or stand up for yourself and even if frightened put on a front you are not
thats how most people learn from being bulied. you either be the one that never stands up for urself, or you stand up for urself
Will you speak with MTG about her comments and show her the video at the same time I wonder? Only one side of this story is being interrogated it seems.
Absolutely agree
Those who don’t deserve respect should not be given respect. Santos has shown nothing but disrespect for everyone he swindled and his insistence to not step down.
He’s disrespectful for stating facts but not them for harassing actual victims. What is up with the human race these days?!
Good for you calling out Erin, Rep. Bowman. She presented a miniscule argument in the face of the deplorable people he is aiming to call out.
She certainly did not act like she was “threatened “in the moment
That’s called courage.
It’s so easy to threaten a woman who stalked and harassed and posted online her invocations to target a kid who was a victim and survivor of a school slaughter. How the hell did she find two men interested enough to have an affair with her? (both on record saying they regret it)
They were literally both laughing, how truly terrifying that must have been.