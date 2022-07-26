37 comments

  2. They have been going after the little fish, when the big fish is indicted let me know. Otherwise, all you pundits with your “it’s looking like”, “it could be”, blah blah blah…can it.

  4. The fact that these reporters/ guest on these media shows to so casually say in case Rump decides to run in 2024… I mean sounds absolutely so wrong. It’s unbelievable. No one should even be uttering those words. Because the sociopath should be in handcuffs not out doing rallies and talking out of his backside. It’s unnerving.

  5. When rump gets indicted the entire world will get out in the streets and dance and rejoice just like it happened when Biden won. LOL… Let’s keep the hope he will get punished! 🤞

    2. @mtb416 No, you didn’t. You didn’t respond to my reply, you insulted and here you defend your insults with still no substance. We’re done.

  7. If you really cared about America’s Constitution and Democracy and what happened on January 6 you wouldn’t need a subpoena to co-operate. Just looking out for themselves.

  11. It sickens me whenever someone even remotely insinuates the possibility of trump ever being elected again. It’s a crazy world when you speak about a “man” being prosecuted and running for president in the same breath.

    1. I’m sickened to think he was ever elected in the first place. So many racist and/or sucker (and complacent) Americas.

  13. Trump must go to prison where he can be easily dealt with by other inmates willing to make a quick buck.

  15. When Johnny comes marching home again HOORA HOORA
    The RICH will celebrate Johnny’s missing limbs HA HA HAHA
    …… Two by Two the RICH live well
    Though Johnnys fighting around the world
    And the RICH can profit from blood that’s spilled
    And home alone his Kids are hungry again
    The 1% thanks Jesus for PICKING THEM….,
    When Johnny comes marching home…
    When Johnny comes marching home…
    When Johnny comes marching home… HOORA!

  18. Every time that I see Toobin, I think of him whanking off. Can’t he just work behind the scenes.

