37 comments
“Don’t know him, heard he poured Mike’s coffee, I’m sure he’s a loser.” — DJT
Hahahahaha
Don’t know him but I heard bad things about him. Classic Trump response.
They have been going after the little fish, when the big fish is indicted let me know. Otherwise, all you pundits with your “it’s looking like”, “it could be”, blah blah blah…can it.
Ever play Jenga?
The prevalence of ignorance in this country is HORRIFIC.
Grand Jury and Big deal in the same sentence😅
The fact that these reporters/ guest on these media shows to so casually say in case Rump decides to run in 2024… I mean sounds absolutely so wrong. It’s unbelievable. No one should even be uttering those words. Because the sociopath should be in handcuffs not out doing rallies and talking out of his backside. It’s unnerving.
@D Mcg So people shouldn’t go to jail if they commit a crime?
When rump gets indicted the entire world will get out in the streets and dance and rejoice just like it happened when Biden won. LOL… Let’s keep the hope he will get punished! 🤞
@mtb416 He don’t have too, goof
@mtb416 No, you didn’t. You didn’t respond to my reply, you insulted and here you defend your insults with still no substance. We’re done.
@Elmer Reed Ok. Bye!
@trump donald oh wow is 45 himself! 😭🤣🤣🤡🤡
@Jeremy C yep in so many countries around the world. How is that the dems fault.
I came to see the comments about the video title being oddly written. No one else?
If you really cared about America’s Constitution and Democracy and what happened on January 6 you wouldn’t need a subpoena to co-operate. Just looking out for themselves.
DOJ GRAND JURY 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜
I think Sean Hannity and those from Fox News need to be ordered to testify.
Because he knew as much as most of what went on.
It sickens me whenever someone even remotely insinuates the possibility of trump ever being elected again. It’s a crazy world when you speak about a “man” being prosecuted and running for president in the same breath.
I’m sickened to think he was ever elected in the first place. So many racist and/or sucker (and complacent) Americas.
All kinds of benedict arnolds everywhere – wonder what the pay out is?
Trump must go to prison where he can be easily dealt with by other inmates willing to make a quick buck.
Keep Shining the Light
When Johnny comes marching home again HOORA HOORA
The RICH will celebrate Johnny’s missing limbs HA HA HAHA
…… Two by Two the RICH live well
Though Johnnys fighting around the world
And the RICH can profit from blood that’s spilled
And home alone his Kids are hungry again
The 1% thanks Jesus for PICKING THEM….,
When Johnny comes marching home…
When Johnny comes marching home…
When Johnny comes marching home… HOORA!
*It’s pretty simple… as the RICH GOT RICHER our Democracy became Weaker!*
Is Jeffrey’s middle name ‘Inner”?
Every time that I see Toobin, I think of him whanking off. Can’t he just work behind the scenes.