Recent Post
- Wagner Group fighters seen planting their flag in Bakhmut
- Video shows people being loaded into a truck by armed men in Mexico
- Hear why Haberman thinks Trump isn’t calling DeSantis out by name
- Why Jackson mayor likens bill considered by state senate to ‘apartheid’
- Hear retired admiral’s prediction for Russia’s military after prolonged battle in Bakhmut
49 comments
Big shout out to foxnews…In prime, Fox News led the cable news networks with an average total audience of 1.996 million viewers—beating CNN and MSNBC combined. Overall, Fox had fully 92 of the 100 highest-rated cable news telecasts for the week.Jan 24, 2023
@Clinton Kildepsteen Clever name…troll
@Duane Hall its funny because its true
@Duane Hall I have only mentioned CNN. What part of that do you not understand.
A fact has hurt your feelings now sit down.
@Walter Shumate Ok ivan
Wow, I was thinking the title would be misleading, but it’s not that much of a stretch. They already do it with gerrymandering, this is even more obvious.
Will Mississippi ever bring the state into the 21st century? It almost sounds like Mississippi is not a place in the US. Very sad that politicians make everything political.
Mississippi is due to enter the 21st century some time around 2423
Politicians dont make the place livable or not, the people do…… marinate on that for a bit
Have you ever been to Jackson?
As a resident of this town let’s just fix the issues as best we can.. any start is better than none at this point
So your good with the GOP doing this under handed crap!? Naw can’t be😢
@quiche quiche lol really intelligent reply
The biggest issue I see is appointed rather than elected judges.. that part is extremely problematic but that doesn’t mean the whole proposal is a bad idea.. a few adjustments definitely are needed
Do they have anything worth Boycotting across the world? SICK!!
My mother was born in Natchez Mississippi,we went down there when I was about 10 yrs old, that was 50 years ago, and I’ll haven’t,or will never go down there EVER!!!!!!!!!!!
?
I do believe in that same town y’all have peaches all fruit growing there that no one will eat because of the bodies that are fertilizing those grounds 😢
The State of Mississippi has defunded for over 40 years. All of the surrounding communities that are majority white has good drinking water well constructed roads – I live in Chicago, but I was born in Vaughan Mississippi. One of the worst pave roads ever seen in my life is a road and Vaughn Mississippi where they just scraped the road and paved it with blacktop it’s full of potholes.
To the people who say that doing something is better than doing nothing: If there’s a fire and the only thing you have is a can of gasoline, do you pour gasoline on the fire in the name of “doing something”?
Lmao
@Jess D My point is that if the only thing you can think of to do would just make the situation worse, perhaps the best option would be to just do nothing. All to often people do things that make everything worse just to be seen to Do Something.
If something can be done to make the situation _better,_ then obviously you should do that.
@Charles Griswold you are correct. But there always is something you can do to make it better 🙂
Even If it may be to learn from how the house burned down, you can then advertise and demonstrate how the next house should be build
You obviously drop the gas that you probably started the fire with previously and go get a Water hose. ( A different approach).
God bless Jackson in Jesus name!!!
Note to self: Avoid Mississippi at all cost when driving cross country.
Avoid any blue state or major city. Cesspools.
@zdwade … you’ve never been more than 30 miles from your trailer park
@zdwadenah just stay away from st louis or chicago.
More like stay away from any democrat big city.
The Tate brothers are going to be remembered for generations and generations.
Free the Top G
Who are they
This mayor is very intelligent and well spoken.
“We simply want the best of the best judges for our rich white men”
Who said that?
Poverty is the root of crime in Jackson as is the deprivation of water.
How dare anyone try to hold criminals accountable without having consent from gulliberal media.
Joined Oct 11, 2022
I’m tired of hearing about the awful things that the GOP are doing. We know how to fix it. Register to vote and get off your butts and actually vote. Only 49 percent of the eligible voters in Ohio actually voted. We are letting this happen by our own inaction. The GOP are making it increasingly more difficult to vote, so if we don’t put a stop to the GOP control in States we can only blame ourselves
Without the GOP this country would look like Haiti
Who kept you from voting?
@NashVegas Jackson does look like Haiti.
Is dividing the country by races aparthied? Then CNN fits the bill. Me tinks
May evil however exposed with, be dealt with mightily in Jesus Name. Father God pour your Wisdom out on your people, especially those who respectfully serves you. ❤️
Amen
Simply the residents will have to challenge in court and ask for full representation in their local government to elect their representatives, while supporting the idea of Mayor performance accountability and State support or policies when needed without over reach. There are limitation on Federal control over the State and similarly there should be limitation on State controls on local government. Concerning the crime issue I am surprised there are funding issues. In addition to the State there should be Federal funding available for policing programs endorsed by the Mayor. Mayors are closer to the communities should directly have access to Federal funds to improve youth programs, policing, mental health/drug abuse support, adult job training and community college scholarships/grants base on available employers in that specific area or city, free transportation shuttle service for people seeking drug or mental health services or adult training. Mayors should have the funding to setup the right mix of programs that best serve the needs of that specific city. There are alot of cities in this country so priority should be based on city population size, poverty level and crime rate. The White House is endorsing the Safer America Plan which includes Federal funding for public safety.
As human beings if we don’t learn how to change our ways we will always be living in a circle of our own destruction🤔
I knew about this 2 months ago and CNN is just now reporting this story.