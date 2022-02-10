Recent Post
44 comments
Nothing in Warfare is as it appears. True Strategy/Tactics do not reveal themselves until the fighting’s begun. I suspect those Russian Tanks/Supply lines would make quick “Target Practice” for some of NATO’s (USA Proxy) Killer Drones. I suspect if Russia decides to invade, NATO would strike the “Head” of the operation very quickly. This means Command & Control, along with any Supply Depots. Especially if they cross upon a swampy, muddy bog with Climate acting as the most challenging adversary.
@treehunned You’re way behind the times! I have already posted a post about Russian weapons several times –
Russia does not need to use nuclear weapons to deter the aggressive US and NATO, Russia has enough means to deter both with conventional weapons! If someone wants war, he will get it, although Russia does not start wars, it ends them but as Putin once said,”in the event of any conflict, strikes will be inflicted not only on the places of missile launch, but also on decision-making centers (it should be understood on the territory of the United States)”
Apparently, the main us military does not want a war with Russia, but american politicians are pushing the american nation ” into the pit” – In an interview in the Wall Street Journal: the head Of the joint chiefs of staff of the us Armed forces, General mark Milley, (December 13, 2020):
“Russia is a great power. There is no doubt about this because of their capabilities. The Russian military is very good, no questions, ” he said. Milli also stressed that the Russian army finds non-standard ways to solve various tasks, which makes it a threat and a challenge for the United States. In addition, he highly appreciated the cyber capabilities of the Russian military, the combat readiness of ground troops, the Navy, and the aerospace forces.
I want to say that Russia has become stronger militarily (in the 90s, after the collapse of the USSR, Russia was really a poor and destroyed country), so American citizens need to take more seriously the” inadequate “foreign policy of the us power elite, who are “playing with fire”.
I think our countries are on the verge of a big war that will start in the next 2-3 years. During the fall of the Berlin wall, US Secretary of state James Baker personally promised Gorbachev that NATO would not move an inch to the East, it was not even ten years since NATO was on the borders of Russia, Bush Jr. in 2004 said that the US was withdrawing from the ABM Treaty, Russia in response began to create hypersonic systems that overcome ABM, is this an aggressive policy of Russia? Don’t you think that Russia is only responding to your attacks?
You should study in more detail the re-equipment of the Russian army (taking into account the fact that Russia has run in its weapons and trained in Syria) over the last 10-15 years, where 75% replaced by strategic carriers (in the US old Mitman and Trident), with 2019 began delivery of the fifth generation aircraft SU 57 (to him ready hypersonic missile for internal compartment), as well ministerstev of defence ordered a batch of shock drones “Ohotnik” (they will fly link 1 SU 57 and 5 drones, that is why zakazano only 76 SU-57), party of the latest innovative tanks “Armata” (unfortunately small more than a hundred pieces). Although I am generally surprised that some high-ranking officials in the United States are seriously discussing the war with Russia apparently, they are haunted by Russia’s recent successes in hypersonic systems (which are being adopted) “Avanguard” – Mach 27 (speed), “Kinjal” – Mach 10, ” Zircon” – Mach 8, Poseidon underwater drones with a high speed of 110 mph (let me remind you that Russia had experience in creating a high-speed torpedo “Shkval” speed of 230 mph, where cavitation technology was used), using a cobalt charge that “closes” USA 350 miles inland from the coastline on the continent, the Russian combat laser “Peresvet”, as well as the new strategic bomber PAK DA, which is due to take off in 2023, and also two months ago, successful tests of a long-range photonic radar were conducted: https://rg.ru/2020/08/29/v-rossii-zaversheny-ispytaniia-fotonnogo-radara-dlia-poiska-stels-celej.html , which in fact gives television images of an object (as they say, you can even distinguish the pilot) at a long distance, in addition, in the same year, a successful test of a microwave gun was carried out: https://avia.pro/news/v-rossii-ispytali-elektromagnitnuyu-pushku-cel-sbita-s-rasstoyaniya-v-10-kilometrov which literally burns all electronics at a distance of 6 miles (2 years ago, this technology burned electronics at a distance of 1 mile) in enemy equipment, unlike electronic warfare systems that only jam electronic systems, some us military believe, that the US has lagged behind Russia in the development of electronic warfare systems: https://nationalinterest.org/feature/america-getting-outclassed-by-russian-electronic-warfare-22380 especially when they saw what these EW systems are capable of – when American destroyers hit the Syrian base of Shayrat (2018 year): https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%A0%D0%B0%D0%BA%D0%B5%D1%82%D0%BD%D1%8B%D0%B9_%D1%83%D0%B4%D0%B0%D1%80_%D0%BF%D0%BE_%D0%B0%D0%B2%D0%B8%D0%B0%D0%B1%D0%B0%D0%B7%D0%B5_%D0%AD%D1%88-%D0%A8%D0%B0%D0%B9%D1%80%D0%B0%D1%82 out of 59 Tomahawks, only 23 missiles reached the target (but the Pentagon does not like to remember this). apparently, these officials do not understand that no one gave them the authority (including from American citizens) to sign a “death sentence” for the entire American nation, but it is quite possible for the entire planet (if Russia fails to fully neutralize hawks ‘ aggressive intentions in the us). And also put into operation new silent submarines 4 universal “Jasen “(scheduled of 12 units) and 3 strategic “Borey” (scheduled of 10 units), as well as upgraded several dozen that were built during the Soviet era.
I forgot to say, Russian air defense systems (S-500 – deliveries from 2021 and S- 550 – (operating in geostationary orbit) in December passed a successful test and shot down a hypersonic (!) a target missile in the arctic ) and MISSILE defense (the Nudol system, which is located around Moscow, but anti-missiles that have a nuclear warhead, close the sky from ballistic missiles over a huge territory over Russia, let me remind you, these missiles are the fastest when they reach orbit 18 miles, they overcome in 5 seconds, there is no fuel burned, and there is a series of micro-explosions). So Russia prepared for the war in advance, I’m not worried. But as Putin said, “those who attack Russia, they will not even have time to repent they won’t live three days.
@treehunned Also from my recent dialogue –
War, of course, is always bad – rivers of blood, suffering, broken destinies, and so on. But it may turn out that the West will not leave Russia a choice! Russia will never agree to live “with a loaded colt held to its head” (especially given the recent aggressive policy of the West, for example, in the Middle East)! That is why Russia suggests not to bring the matter to war and agree on security. By the way, in the last telephone conversation with Biden, Putin said that if the United States imposed “maximum sanctions”, it would be a mistake, as it would lead to the rupture of diplomatic relations, and, as you understand, because of the inability to talk, only fighting would remain! But I know for sure that Russia will send troops to Ukraine only if Ukraine (bypassing the Minsk agreements) creates a provocation and starts killing civilians in the Donbas, as Ukraine did in 2014, and, apparently, the United States has been preparing Ukraine (as “expendable material”) for this provocation since the fall of 2021. But Russia is ready for any development of events, the Russian armed forces are at an unprecedented high level and, of course, tanks and manpower will go to Ukraine last, to begin with, all military infrastructure and delivery capabilities (bridges and airfields) will be destroyed by further demoralization of the Ukrainian army.
I do not know what kind of “surprise” will be from NATO, but I know that in case of any actions on the part of NATO, the situation with the American destroyer Donald Cook in the Black Sea in 2014 (when a Russian fighter on an external suspension used the Khibiny system and not only all screens went out on the destroyer, but all electronic stuffing “stalled”) will seem like a “child’s prank”. The Murmansk BN https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WU_irDj7gYM&t=2s radio-electronic complex operates at a distance of 3,100 miles (according to unofficial data, up to 5,000 miles from the European part of Russia, including the seizure of US territory), it jammed almost all shortwave communications (on which the main NATO systems are built), including GPS signals. So NATO can “go blind” literally in an instant, and if this complex is deployed simultaneously on the Russian Kuril Islands and on the Chukchi peninsula, then Russia is guaranteed to “drown out” the entire territory of the United States!
At the Board of the Ministry of Defense in December Putin announced that Russia has updated the strategic (nuclear) arsenal by 87% (let me remind you of the old minutemen and trident in the USA), the share of new military equipment in the troops reached 73% (the USA also has new equipment, but most likely not in such quantities) Russia has enough Kalibr cruise missiles (a range of up to 2000 kilometers, in the nuclear version almost 2 times further), Russia launched several dozen of such missiles simultaneously from the Caspian Sea to Syria in 2015, hitting the targets by 100% according to the information for 2017 (what I found. in just one quarter, 60 missiles were delivered to Russian troops, and according to information for 2020, it was said that Russia had increased the ammunition of calibers by 40 times compared to 2012, I do not know how many of them are in the arsenal, but the United States has about 6000 tamogavks + 1000 from US allies, but do not forget that Russia has several dozen divisions of Iskander missiles (this is a more formidable weapon in speed and power). and there is a large stock of X-101 (X102 in nuclear equipment) range 3,500 miles air-launched cruise missiles. So Russia has enough resources to resist the West, and even more so Ukraine.
I suspect so I’m sure Russia does to unless ??? Naaa Russia is not a idiot.
НАТО нанесёт удар по голове?.. ну насмешили ….А что в Афганистане не получилось по голове дать ….сами получили по жопе.
difference between “looking dangerous” and “being dangerous”.Russia describes military doctrine as defensive military doctrine. With regard to nuclear weapons specifically, Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons: in response to the use of nuclear and other types of weapons of mass destruction against it or its allies,in case of aggression against Russia with the use of conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is threatened.
oops
google russia deadhand
The ‘Perimeter’ system, dubbed in the United States and Europe the ‘Dead Hand’, is an automatic control system for a retaliation nuclear strike. To put it simply, if Russia’s territory is devastated after a nuclear attack, the Perimeter system automatically strikes the enemy’s territory with its own nuclear missiles
☝ There is no military in the world more capable in Arctic weather then Mother Russia .
Finland disagrees
America’s incompetent politicians and capitalists have handed over American manufacturing and jobs to China, China has propagated anti-American propaganda across the country, the incompetence of many American politicians and the greed of capitalists have led to the decline of the United States, more than one country has seen the influence of the United States is weakening, the European Union is unwilling to choose sides between China and the United States, the United States must defeat China to tell the world that the United States is still strong
I cant believe we are talking about this after all we’ve been through. What a waste
@d von zosch
Opioids still had to be approved by a government entity, they approved knowing of the side effects, the addictions and future deaths related to their usage.
@ksks djdj Incompetent politicians elected by incompetent voters 😉
@Juju Rellama 👈🏻 bot
Meanwhile in Mexico 🇲🇽
I’m eating Ellotes and garvansos
Con sal limon y chile
Que CASM el coronavirus y sus creyentes.
Viva México cabrones!!!
@Luis Garcia no mames😆
#justiceforPresidentJovenelMoïse thank you CNN, Anderson Cooper big up thank you everyone. Also don’t forget my highlights on b-day wishes. #justiceforPresidentJovenelMoïse
Woke General is back too now. I hope the Mickey Mouses will suffer utter humiliation,
Wow , cnn actually doing some real news reporting for once??
Hey, CNN, where are the reports about truck drivers? Who needs this Ukraine?
Whatevervwould Russia do without CNN’s advice? Particularly, about the weather.
It’s amazing to me that they even watch it, but they do.
Russian forces heavly depend on CNN advices
https://youtu.be/nzQVVzE5Rsw
It’s not 1930 anymore. Things have changed and whether will not be an issue.
Weather is always an issue
It will be less of an issue but it will still have an effect
Todays weatherforecast: Sunny, blue sky, temperature 25c, strong wind from east.
We can send them crack pipes..🤣
At least in Ukraine they want have to worry about those brutal Russian winters
Ukraine already processes oil for Russia and had a deal to return petro to Russia in which they has defaulted on maybe if Ukraine holds go on their part of the deal Russia wouldn’t be invading
Im praying for US. 😂😂😂
its a long long long episode, and the title is “Russia to invade ukraine” i cant wait to watch this on netflix!
High water table is freezing! We need American tax payers to know we have to combat that🙄
