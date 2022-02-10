Recent Post
- Doug Ford wants to speed up reopening in Ontario, sources say | COVID-19 in Canada
- Protesters in Ottawa now targeting airport, flooding 911 with fake calls
- Bergen to convoy protesters: ‘Take down the barricades’
- Caught on cam: Manitoba man has close encounter with a lynx
- Why Russia may have to check the forecast before invading Ukraine
20 comments
He was warned before they say about the lynx
Please cat vs hammer. What was he thinking. Why even bother the cat
Stay the hell out of the cat’s territory, go home!
The Lynx is a large house cat. He just wanted cat treats
A hammer??? Lynx are very small… your kids could have scared it away lol
A Lynx and bobcats will never attack an adult assuming you do not corner or mess with them. Even small children are more or less safe. They are wild but slightly overgrown house cats.
Sliding? You mean SLEDDING! 😂😂😂
A hammer?! 🥺 WOW
i had two right up to my house that was so cool
He’s fine. They make great house pets.
Big deal. It’s a Lynx. Leave it alone. I’m more afraid of humans than wildlife lol
I sure hope they all had their masks on while sledding outside
If their moving closer to your community..they might be after something..prob just hungry..u
might have to set a couple soft leg hold traps and relocate
Stay the hell out of the cat’s territory, go home!
The Lynx is a large house cat. He just wanted cat treats
Stay the hell out of the cat’s territory, go home!
The Lynx is a large house cat. He just wanted cat treats
The Lynx is a large house cat. He just wanted cat treats
The Lynx is a large house cat. He just wanted cat treats
The Lynx is a large house cat. He just wanted cat treats