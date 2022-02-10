Recent Post
103 comments
If mandates are so imperative, why aren’t hundreds of unvaxxed, high risk truckers in Ottawa hospitals after 13 days of close contact in crowds with highly contagious Omicron circulating?
@Line Heuston-Hanley You know the answer…
STOP MAKING SENSE you must be a violent homophobe racist misogynist making sense like that!
@Line Heuston-Hanley strawman arguments are all u got
@Line Heuston-Hanley lol brainwashed
@Line Heuston-Hanley If even one was in the hospital, we would have heard about it. Many bearing the extreme temperatures appear to be smokers, overweight, and older. Why aren’t they getting sick? They are living proof that we can let go of oppressive mandates now.
It’s not the truckers fault it’s Trudeau
It’s not Trudeau’s fault it’s science’s fault. Silly, right? Protesters protesting against science like it’s a witch hunt?
And the Liberal caucus.
Don’t give Liberal MP’s a pass on this.
@Puggalug liberal mp’s already started calling out Justin that he’s using the pandemic as a political tool and it’s not science
@Puggalug the science doesn’t support the need for mandatory jabs and passports to prove that you’ve had them.
@Puggalug Thst’s not science, that is compliance. Science is ignored right now.
You have no right to ask anything of the protesters, it’s Trudeau’s problem.
@Lewis Duffy The travel restrictions on aviation, rail, and at the borders is a FEDERAL mandate.
@Lewis Duffy <---- desperately wishes he lived in 1930s Germany or Soviet Union so he could give those Jews or Kulaks the treatment they deserved
@Lewis Duffy <--- presumably grown adult who thinks the polling firms are still trustworthy despite the last five years
@Linguist Engineer yep
@Primmakin Sofis Asinine comparison only a juvenile with zero understanding of history would make. Be grateful you live in a democracy.
DO NOT BACK DOWN FROM THE PROTESTS UNTIL THE STATE OF EMERGENCY AND SPECIAL POWERS HAVE BEEN RESCINDED STAY STRONG AND FREE!!!!!!
Thanks I will send your message off the Karen Justin Trudeau with tears.
YES PLEASE STAY! WE ARE ALL HAVING A GREAT LAUGH AND CREATING SO MANY FUNNY TIC TOKS OF ALL YOU MAKE COMPLETE FOOLS OF YOURSELVES.
I know why she is so visibly shaken. One of Canada’s Top General had a face-to-face with her to tune her in, to the reality that will be coming.
@Lewis Duffy <---- Paid influencer? Deluded fool? Pfizer employee? Liberal sycophant? Choices abound.
@Primmakin Sofis ad hominem. The refuge of the weak-minded who can’t make an argument.
You know,money tracing might give the answer why such flip flop occured.
I dont think so. Normally a flip flop happens that quickly, not because of money, but she could be onto something. Bergen is no Scheer or O’Toole. She is a very clever woman and hard-nosed who has been grilling Trudeau like crazy. She’s onto something and sniffing really close to whatever it is.
She sold out to big Pharma
lol
Exactly!!
@Chris Fortin You live in la la land.
Businesses, farmers and manufacturers have been hurting since the mandates started, this is not new!
Isn’t 2 years already?
@Lewis Duffy _The other was public health policy made in an attempt to save lives and ease the burden on hospitals and health care workers._
If you still believe that then you are either hopelessly naive or horribly corrupt.
@Herb W <--- probably yells 'Follow the science!' while being appallingly ignorant of even the most rudimentary COVID data that is freely and publicly available from the government itself
@Primmakin Sofis you are so right
@Primmakin Sofis <--- An antiscience troll who denies the pandemic insists that the pandemic has not hurt Canadians. Jeez. The disconnect from reality among Conservatives and their online trolls is amazing. Thanks for sharing your idiocy.
I am sure the protesters are going to listen to you Candice, surely you know better than this: you just going thru the motions to say you did something.
@James Ryan <--- 🐑
@James Ryan right on.
@Rita Veronneau Of course there are conversations going on behind the scenes, there will be Liberal MPs looking to depose Trudeau, who wants to push on Saturday.
@Rita Veronneau yeah, it’s called our economy is now in danger
@James Ryan You are a deplorable. There already is anarchy and a collapsing economy before this, that’s what prompted the protest. Trudeau is a complete failure.
Well that didn’t last long with her did it she’s just like the rest just like her boss who just got kicked out
Hmmmm….. Her boss. The boss of any MP, which both she and O’Toole are, is the population in their constituency.
@Islay Lamb Hell, it really doesn’t show. That’s just what you’re meant to believe.
Just a better looking old tool, we’ve been scammed, folks!!
I thought Ms Candice is tough, looks like I was wrong
@Lewis Duffy You pissing on housewives now?
I hope the right finally wakes up and realizes that the Cons and Libs are two wings of the same bird, controlled by Mr.Globetard. The Cons have had many chances to set things right this past century, and ‘failed’ everytime.
No you are not wrong okay. Talk to your coordinator. Release the bridge. Get them off there okay
@Lewis Duffy Trudeau is running the country and he dropped out of high school and can’t even keep house, so your point is moot.
Well this is disappointing from her I was starting to think maybe she was OK.
Two years of silence speaks volumes.
@Brian Keyes Please get yourself a time machine so you can take yourself back to the 1930s, since you clearly would feel far more at home in 1930s Germany, Italy, or Soviet Union.
@Spectacular Disaster yep
@Reid with you on that👍
@Primmakin Sofis There you go again. Are you going to copypasta that crap into every thread? We just had an election fool. Did you even bother to vote?
Wow I want to support the truckers even more now
She will lose her seat to a real conversative I wish.
Me too!! and many more of my friends/family now. They have dug themselves so deep, not even the rope will be long enough to get them out.
@DigiMoney Promo Real conservative defend democracy and the rule of law, not mob rule.
@Lewis Duffy so true.
“We’re uncomfortable please stop it now.”
We’re economically suffering because of the mandates. Jesus.
@James Ryan ” It will be a cold day in hell before I ever vote Conservative again.”
You’ve never voted conservative anyway LOL
They just repeat what we say and flip it. its a military tactic.
This is why I switched to the PPC.
@Paul Walker Isn’t democracy wonderful? The blockade isn’t democracy, it’s hijacking society. One person couldn’t get his kid to the emergency soon enough. The trucker blockade had him and his kid sitting for a whole hour. Another family couldn’t get to their mother’s funeral. SHAME!
@James Ryan Amen James!
Without doing anything except debate like high school kids practicing their skills, these politicians are now telling the truckers to move on???!!!! The politicians are one with Trudeau???!!!!
if they move on nothing will change
LIB-CONS. Really!
Ignore her. She is corrupt.
Candice has just exposed herself for what she really is.
Bingo!
@Vic polishitans………….
She had to, its the only way to defuse the Liberals. Justin has zero argument now. The ball is in Justin’s court and leaving borders closed will have industry blaming him.
Pretty simple. Like other countries lift all the mandates.
@tocarules I agree if you are looking at this in a “Political Way”………but there is a much bigger message coming in and it won’t involve any Liberals, No PC, No NDP etc. Change is the only way. To go back to the same Political System is the definition of Insanity. “doing the same thing expecting different results”. Albert Einstein
@The Way AMEN!
Candice,you had my vote until now.
Is she an MP in your riding?
@Cedric Lasry she is currently the leader. You vote for leaders because MPs that vote against the party are booted.
@Seth she’s the interim leader and Pierre is going to get the nomination when it comes time to vote
What a bit of pressure and you break.And you were doing so well.
Or maybe is has to do with 2/3 of Canadians don’t support blockades and occupation.
@Lewis Duffy <---- Paid influencer? Deluded fool? Pfizer employee?
Hold the line. Don’t back down until restrictions and mandates are gone.
Unwillingness to compromise or negotiate isn’t how we do democracy in Canada. Most of the provinces are anouncing plans to re-open. Enough is enough, the cravan should disperse
@Cedric Lasry you are right, unwillingness to compromise or negotiate isn’t very Canadian, is it? So, why then has it taken so long and so much for just a couple provincial governments to back off a little? Why are the police still taking fuel despite being ordered not to? I would also like to remind you that the federal government has seemingly made no concessions at all yet. Enough is enough. It has been over two years of this.
@Cedric Lasry <---- still happy to fellate the authoritarian politicians, thinking it will please them enough this time that they'll stop being authoritarian
Her body language, facial expressions, even having to READ such a statement from paper strongly indicates she doesn’t really believe in this particular message. It’s more like she’s being forced to convey it by a higher-up…
I am still unimpressed, shame on her for allowing them to push her to this. She is selling her character and integrity instead of standing up and making the sacrifices that need to be made to stop what is going on. You want to take four shots a year? Go ahead but you can’t make me. You want to wear two masks, gloves, and sanitize your hands every half hour? Go ahead but you can’t make me. You cannot make the rest of the world accountable to you.
@Tim Wall What reality is that?
@Aaron Rogers Be patient.
@Tim Wall What? The new Decronomiultratron variant?
@Kerry Desilets she has demonstrated she has no character or dignity.
She goofed by siding with this occupation.
She knows it.
It’s time for politicians to start doing doing their job, working for and addressing the concerns of all Canadians, not just themselves, their cronies and masters, whoever they may be.
So much for the Conservative party.. they’ve been silent for 2 years, and now, betrayal again..GO PPC!!
A few days ago I watched this woman speak from the heart it was very moving, today I watched her read a pre written statement it’s troubling to see a politician sell themselves out
You have to go listen to the entire afternoon of information before making a decision on what this small soundbite seems to say. Please research before making dismissive statements. On this same afternoon she was advocating for mandates and restrictions to be removed.
Another two faced political 🥂
@Monica Rempel hope so
@Monica Rempel Unfortunately what she is trying to imply is that truckers should go home and trust the government to ‘take it from here’ and end the mandates- that they haven’t done anything about until the protests started.
She said “we will not stop until the mandates are lifted”