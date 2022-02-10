Recent Post
Even sadder that we have laws being crafted to a specific end rather than have societal harmony as a goal.
@Feather Sigil you don’t know what anything is fool
@Papichingo Bling No they aren’t. They are selfishly risking lives for their own opinions.
@Anita E Why are you so afraid?
So, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms is only for you, eh?
@J B Well, at least I know what a dictatorship is and what Canada’s government is.
While plowing snow I’ve heard Canadians from all across the country call in saying how they want to go back to normal. Trudeau is trying to waste as much time as possible so that frustration sets in with the city folks and the protesters that have been out in the cold for days. They are trying to make the bad eggs amongst the group seem more prominent, while they highlight every bad thing that happens as the protest is needlessly stretched out.
@Barbara A. Walters Who are they? In Denmark the government did those things…
@Debrah crockatt I have a degree, not in sociology. I can pass judgement because the anecdotal evidence of shoveling snow and chatting with neighbors is not statistically relevant.
@Zachary Price The gov told them they can’t work. There they are not working right in front of the Gov so they can see. What’s the problem?
Men with pitch forks ! It’s time to send in the farmers .
@Jesse They’ve kept a lane open cause the police enforce it. Same thing at the alberta border. Illegally occupying roadways is still illegal no matter the cause or case.
You know cops can re rout where the calls come from than geotrack the location.. how come they dont just do that?? Potentially cause it didn’t come from protesters
It may not have come from the protesters, but the ‘convoy’ disruption provides all the cover other interest groups need to disrupt Canadian society. If I was a separatist or foreign entity interested in doing damage to Canadian democracy/society covertly, I’d be thanking the ‘convoy’ for doing what they are doing. Its the best smoke screen they can get.
Hmmmm, could it have come from the big house on the hill.
Because by law they have to take every call serious. That’s why brother.
@Leeth Starwatcher probably were a lot of the money donated came from. they don’t even have to get their hands dirty
They know it’s not from protesters,,,,if they are not making this up. They are still hard at work on the division. Many fall for it are so brainwashed.
Imagine they don’t like the disruption , we don’t like mandates ,see how it works
@Peter lol seems they can, and they have
Must be nice to be able to afford to take 2 weeks off with no pay!
@great like elvis eh nailed it 😆
@great like elvis eh If you even know why their protesting then just keep your mouth shut. You sound ignorant.
Ya, my puppy whines when I tell him no too.
How can you be ready to go if you dont even know what to ask the court? 🤣😂😅
Ask them about their conflict of interest, as they are appointed by the government, and serve their boss.
@James Ryan okay, you wish you expand on that? Perhaps give a single example of it? Because there aren’t any.
@James Ryan I won’t hold my breath
@James Ryan and what exactly are they shielding themselves from? Violent attacks from the police or military? And you support that? You’re an awful human being.
@Josh Ruble yes there have been reports of kids in the trucks, they should be at school like any responsible parent should make sure. Using kids as shields is a Hamas trick
@King of politicians This entire convoy is funded by American right wing politicians, known as Republicans.
I thought the cops were required to give the fuel back by a judge.
@David Button A jerry can is specifically design precisely for storage and transportation of fuel. That’s its entire purpose.
@Maximus F After they were ordered to return the fuel, the truckers took the precaution of testing the fuel. A large amount of it was contaminated with water. Me personally, I think Slolo KNEW he would have to return the fuel, so he had his minions contaminate the fuel before it was returned.
@Old Possum You’re sadly mistaken. It’s called unlawful seizure.
@Maximus F just pour in clear jug water and fuel will seperate different weights that’s why you see fuel staining on water
@Justin L A gold star for you!
It’s almost like there’s a reason for why they’d be protesting…
@ChemicalRose Exactly – what cowards.
@Barbara A. Walters Now that’s completely untrue , of me
@peanutbutter on toast he told you he was gonna die there buddy . So what he is there for is worth his own life something your mind couldn’t even put together .
@Keith M WHAT? ARE U OK?
They didn’t want to take their medicine. Now, like a petulant child, they are throwing a tantrum. A big old trucker sized tantrum. Funded by the American right wing.
Thats cool, are you going to report then returning the fuel after a judge asked them too ? Probably not correct ?
@James * Thats intentional vandalism
@Douglas Goodfellow that’s corruption
@rek0v3r Do you cite sources whenever speak you speak online? Here’s a hint: try Googling a claim with the same tool you are commenting
@James * sugar would be nice
Last time the cops had to return the fuel they contaminated it with water making it unusable
“targeting airport” lol. Phrasing!
Right! That’s our Canadian news. Sad.
No news outlet has ever addressed the truckers’ speaker, they are really just hoping the protest will be wiped out with violence.
@ThothHeartMaat woah, calm down baby fascist what’s wrong?
@ThothHeartMaat Ya, that would work out well. LOL Jesus Christ
@ThothHeartMaat Why?
@Justin Minello your ignorance is admirable. Do you literally hide under a rock to achieve that level of not knowing anything about this issue?
Of course the truckers have spokespeople. They have been politely begging for an audience with any level of government. I encourage you to look at both sides of the story before you judge my friend.
There is no violence!!
Hold on: So it’s “judge says stop honking – so stop honking”, but when “judges says you can’t take away protesters diesel” you can still steal it away?
You’ll be pissed when they steal their trucks.haha
@Barbara A. Walters well no they did not
@Collin MacInnis The truckers should let the air out of their tires so the trucks cant towed…..easily
@Barbara A. Walters not the solution they are protesting for. The federal mandates need to be dropped
@S Beresford you know, one day the tables will turn, and you’ll be on the other side, then we’ll see how you feel when your form of peaceful protest is deemed illegal, or peaceful protester that you support are deemed criminals. Just remember then: I told you so.
They just showed the same truck drive by 3 times…
Trucks just look the same.
@J F same one truck same one guy that showed up I was there catching a flight
I hear he calls it his lil “convoy”.
* has blue lives matter stickers… drives 50k truck full of $3.50 gas to protest totalitarianism
Poor feller
Wait, didn’t you just say this as “Jeff Rogers”?
by mandates ending because time, not a dumb protest
I think I know how? And you ?
@Goca P I know, I know!!!
Sharks with frickin’ lasers!
If mandates are so imperative, why aren’t hundreds of unvaxxed, high risk truckers in Ottawa hospitals after 13 days of close contact in crowds with highly contagious Omicron circulating?
You assume they would go to the hospitals.
You would know why if you had a really bad case of covid. But that probably won’t give you any common sense or empathy for others either.
Because it’s a load of shut
I can’t believe you have no idea “how it ends”. When mandates are ended permanently . How is that not obvious?
@dah beh Already did. Would you like me to tell you what’s correct?
Then go home and wait for the mandates to end. They will whether you shitting on the sidewalk or at home like an adult.
@mark2073 Are you daft? Florida has hade thousands of deaths to covid 19. Sweden has mandates dont know were you got that misinformation from.
@James * That’s OK, I will do a search! Thanks
@Teacher Dave’s Toronto
Lol , “occupation”? Amazing to hear the rhetoric to say that it’s a negative thing to stand up for your chartered right of section 2(C). Then again, this is Canada so nothing is absolute.
yankee go home
@william r johnston Yo Troll, maybe just shut your yap🙄
omg, cry me a river – they were literally there for like an hour, circling around, leaving a lane open at all times.
… It was literally one truck going round and round the airport in the video. Either lazy camera person or over exaggerated point
