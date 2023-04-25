36 comments

  1. It does not matter why. What matters is that tucker must pay for his own defense when he gets sued. There should be a long line of potential victims who will want to sue.

  2. The real reason they didn’t want to go to trial is they didn’t want the truth to come out. Smoke and mirrors.

    1. @Kathleen O’Connor the truth is that Tucker Carlson was right but his crime was not to believe what he said.

  4. How come no one is bringing up the possibility that this guy’s firing could have been demanded by one of Fox’s insurance companies that picked up part of the settlement tab?!

    1. You’re all not seeing the big picture. Now it’s smartmatics turn, suing for $2.6 billion. Pretty sure they won’t settle for $787 billion.

    3. @Santon Smith right but if you get hit with a claim against your insurance they can Jack up the rate for your premium unless you change what the reckless thing was. Like they can say okay well keep tucker but your premium payments are now 3 billion a year.

  8. I love that no one, absolutely no one, can mention Mike Lindell without mentioning the damn pillows. “Mike Pillow.” “Mike Lindell, My Pillow.” Hilarious

    1. California and the lone star state of Texas are already asking for freedom. And it would seem that quite recently this scenario could also seem absurd or very strange, but nevertheless Texas has already begun to prepare for the referendum!

      Reply

  10. I remember, and still have the image of (in a younger version), Frank Sesno as the host of Late Edition, forerunner of State of the Union, 25 years ago. 😊

  11. I’m sure Tucker got a golden handshake and now he can use his accumulated wealth and the over abundance of free time he has to learn to speak Russian. If I had just one years worth of the salary he made at Fox News I would use it spending my life traveling around the world enriching my soul instead of debasing my soul for more accumulated wealth. For some people more is never enough.

  13. I took Journalism my senior year in High school. Our teacher reiterated over and over about publishing only the truth even if it was only about a club meeting. She always brought up the ethical questions. It is truly sad that in 50 years it has become what it is today.

    1. Integrity in journalism definitely pays off over the long term. America’s problem is that there are a certain number of people who prefer lies. and FOX realized that meant there is “a market” for “alternative facts”. Fortunately, our legal system has tools for dealing with those who abuse the First Amendment, placing profit above integrity. FOX, DJT and the Far Right are learning that painful fact.

  14. If I am walking with two other men, each of them will serve as my teacher. I will pick out the good points of the one and imitate them, and the bad points of the other and correct them in myself.
    ~ Confucius

  16. He stepped into the pentagram at the wrong time and displeased the darkness pulling the strings. The look on his face now is from from running.

  17. “We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” – William J. Casey, CIA Director (1981)

