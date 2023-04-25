Recent Post
- Why this expert thinks Tucker Carlson and Fox News parted ways
- Breaking down the controversies surrounding Tucker Carlson
- Hear the basic tactics these men use to knock on doors safely in White neighborhoods
- Russian foreign minister makes controversial UN appearance
- Watch Ryan Reynolds’ football team break a 15-year losing streak
36 comments
It does not matter why. What matters is that tucker must pay for his own defense when he gets sued. There should be a long line of potential victims who will want to sue.
@Mr B. Daddy Trump lost. Cope
🤡
The real reason they didn’t want to go to trial is they didn’t want the truth to come out. Smoke and mirrors.
@Kathleen O’Connor the truth is that Tucker Carlson was right but his crime was not to believe what he said.
@Barb Getman yes, because Tucker spoke too much truth.
I never doubted it… but it’s great to be proven correct.
How come no one is bringing up the possibility that this guy’s firing could have been demanded by one of Fox’s insurance companies that picked up part of the settlement tab?!
You’re all not seeing the big picture. Now it’s smartmatics turn, suing for $2.6 billion. Pretty sure they won’t settle for $787 billion.
@Marbury Madison *TUCKER MAN BAD!*
@Santon Smith right but if you get hit with a claim against your insurance they can Jack up the rate for your premium unless you change what the reckless thing was. Like they can say okay well keep tucker but your premium payments are now 3 billion a year.
Instead of a yes man they got one that sesno.
Accountability matters
CNN should learn from this 😂
@Pablo Don Lemon?
Hows Don Lemon going?
What does Kevin now think of giving the Jan 6th videos to Tucker?
Kevin is drinking heavily with Giuliani tonight!
@B. T. 😂
I love that no one, absolutely no one, can mention Mike Lindell without mentioning the damn pillows. “Mike Pillow.” “Mike Lindell, My Pillow.” Hilarious
I don’t agree with him, but love his pillows, best pillow I ever had and even launders good
He created that brand. It has more value and well known than what his parents’ named him 😂
Yes when you develop an excellent, successful product, you are tied to it forever.
Unbelievable that the narcissist who started the whole thing is untouchable.
California and the lone star state of Texas are already asking for freedom. And it would seem that quite recently this scenario could also seem absurd or very strange, but nevertheless Texas has already begun to prepare for the referendum!
I remember, and still have the image of (in a younger version), Frank Sesno as the host of Late Edition, forerunner of State of the Union, 25 years ago. 😊
I’m sure Tucker got a golden handshake and now he can use his accumulated wealth and the over abundance of free time he has to learn to speak Russian. If I had just one years worth of the salary he made at Fox News I would use it spending my life traveling around the world enriching my soul instead of debasing my soul for more accumulated wealth. For some people more is never enough.
Interesting and sensible statements from Frank Sesno.
I took Journalism my senior year in High school. Our teacher reiterated over and over about publishing only the truth even if it was only about a club meeting. She always brought up the ethical questions. It is truly sad that in 50 years it has become what it is today.
Integrity in journalism definitely pays off over the long term. America’s problem is that there are a certain number of people who prefer lies. and FOX realized that meant there is “a market” for “alternative facts”. Fortunately, our legal system has tools for dealing with those who abuse the First Amendment, placing profit above integrity. FOX, DJT and the Far Right are learning that painful fact.
If I am walking with two other men, each of them will serve as my teacher. I will pick out the good points of the one and imitate them, and the bad points of the other and correct them in myself.
~ Confucius
Sesno 100% nailed it
He stepped into the pentagram at the wrong time and displeased the darkness pulling the strings. The look on his face now is from from running.
“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” – William J. Casey, CIA Director (1981)
Telling the truth can do a lot more damage than just getting fired
MSM: “if you speak truth to the people you’ll pay heavily”