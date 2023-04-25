48 comments

    1. @JasonDrvmz GEORGE SOROS has more money than Tucker Carlson. Now, by your measure, he’s betrer than Tucker Carlson.

      Reply

    3. ​@JasonDrvmz So you judge a person by the wallet instead of person.theself.. .. Sad… Low standards you have.

      Reply

    4. @james wheeler that’s the way the real world works. You’re trying to make an emotional argument.

      Reply

    1. Tucker was a once in a generation talent 😂 his oral skills were unbelievable. His ability to handle the mic was legendary 😂 he could reach around the isles like no other !😂 What I’m saying is he is excellent at speaking to Richard 😂he was able to entertain Richard for hours a day.. but when came to eating Richard no one was better

      Reply

    1. Why would they? The rest of their hosts with a few exceptions are not that different from CNN hosts or the rest of liberal media.

      Reply

  6. Based on Tuckers life experience, he should have no problem finding employment in either the food service and/or housekeeping industries.

    Reply

    1. He was actually well educated at Heritage, so he could get a better deal than even the $100m DW deal that Crowder turned down.

      Reply

  7. That’s not what got him. He was parroting Russian propaganda! He said that he was “rooting for Putin”.

    Reply

  8. If you think Tucker always looks confused during his broadcasts, imagine the look on his face when Murdoch told him he was done. Would’ve been priceless.

    Reply

    1. @Nic Lewis oh, no! I’m happy he’s gone but I have a feeling that like Elon, someone else will take over and he’ll be back.

      Reply

  10. A wealthy guy like TucKKKer doesn’t experience a lot of disappointments in life.
    I’m glad we’re here to share this one with him.

    Reply

  11. The fears that many have that this will hugely negatively impact Fox News and the right is the hope of everyone else 😄

    Reply

  12. I don’t watch Fox but I’m sure they are broadcasting everything they can about Don Lemon/CNN. It’s never been more clear that CNN and Fox are opposite sides of the same coin.

    Reply

    1. Tucker is still a bigger story, simply because Don Lemon isn’t nearly as interesting. He is just cringe and sexist.

      Reply

    3. they are owned by the same people, they have zoom meetings every month deciding what to focus on and fight about. The insane whining about murdoch is simply a red herring.

      Reply

  13. Carlson getting fired was great news to wake up to but spending the day being shown is past news feed were so hard to watch …

    Reply

  14. If Murdoch had any sense at all, he would have sacked Carlson years ago. Anyway, this story is not over so, watch this space.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.