48 comments
Jon Stewart is somewhere cracking up right now at this
@JasonDrvmz GEORGE SOROS has more money than Tucker Carlson. Now, by your measure, he’s betrer than Tucker Carlson.
Right now, Mr. Burns is rubbing his hands together and saying, ” Excellent!”. 😅
@JasonDrvmz So you judge a person by the wallet instead of person.theself.. .. Sad… Low standards you have.
@james wheeler that’s the way the real world works. You’re trying to make an emotional argument.
Comrade Tucker Carlson is looking for a job and apartment in Moscow. Can anybody help?
Tucker has a spot on RT TV for sure. Putin’s network.
Hunter comes to mind
@E-money you got e-money, bail him out!
U definately asked the right source. CNN 😂
Hilarious that he became a victim of his own great replacement theory!😅
Tucker was a once in a generation talent 😂 his oral skills were unbelievable. His ability to handle the mic was legendary 😂 he could reach around the isles like no other !😂 What I’m saying is he is excellent at speaking to Richard 😂he was able to entertain Richard for hours a day.. but when came to eating Richard no one was better
@Gabs 👈 that’s a lie.
@Chicago Gal the problem was that FOX did let him speak.
So when is FOX going to dump the rest of them?
Why would they? The rest of their hosts with a few exceptions are not that different from CNN hosts or the rest of liberal media.
Not so fast, first we have to place bets.
So,
What happens to all the Jan 6 tapes given to tucker?
Fox has them, not Tucker. They had a team of dozens that analysed them.
Based on Tuckers life experience, he should have no problem finding employment in either the food service and/or housekeeping industries.
He was actually well educated at Heritage, so he could get a better deal than even the $100m DW deal that Crowder turned down.
A Venkman quote always brings a smile to my face. Nice one!
We in Ukraine believe that taxi drivers are the best in politics and world problems 😉
That’s not what got him. He was parroting Russian propaganda! He said that he was “rooting for Putin”.
He is literally being proposed a job on ruzzian state media now 😂 Officially 😂 They want him
If you think Tucker always looks confused during his broadcasts, imagine the look on his face when Murdoch told him he was done. Would’ve been priceless.
@Nic Lewis oh, no! I’m happy he’s gone but I have a feeling that like Elon, someone else will take over and he’ll be back.
@Francis Hurley yes, but he’s also a 1000 years old
@The Equalizer leave the kids alone please
Unfortunately, the damage is already done. It will take a generation (or 2) to fully erase it.
A wealthy guy like TucKKKer doesn’t experience a lot of disappointments in life.
I’m glad we’re here to share this one with him.
🤡
He’s wealthy, sounds like he’s winning to me🤷🏽♂️
The fears that many have that this will hugely negatively impact Fox News and the right is the hope of everyone else 😄
I don’t watch Fox but I’m sure they are broadcasting everything they can about Don Lemon/CNN. It’s never been more clear that CNN and Fox are opposite sides of the same coin.
Tucker is still a bigger story, simply because Don Lemon isn’t nearly as interesting. He is just cringe and sexist.
@明智吾郎 how’s he sexist?
they are owned by the same people, they have zoom meetings every month deciding what to focus on and fight about. The insane whining about murdoch is simply a red herring.
Carlson getting fired was great news to wake up to but spending the day being shown is past news feed were so hard to watch …
If Murdoch had any sense at all, he would have sacked Carlson years ago. Anyway, this story is not over so, watch this space.
I just wonder why Murdoch waited this long.
Cant wait to see the video about Don Lemons controversies
Fox is considering replacing Tucker w/Matt Lauer, who’s been hinting at a comeback recently.
@No Exit no way really ?😵💫😅 cable news is so over
This is the best thing that could’ve happened to Tucker
oh i’m sure buddy
TUCKER CARLSON’S PEOPLE ARE WRITING A BOOK TO BE RELEASED THIS SUMMER 😂😂😂
Carlson will launch a hugely successful podcast, so don’t worry about him.