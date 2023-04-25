Recent Post
35 comments
Shoot 💔😢I just got started on a new sales job Knocking on doors 🚪 but I think I’m going to try to find another source of income. I have a beautiful 16 year old young lady at home and she needs her dad alive and well.
That’s heartbreaking! Stay safe and alert out there ✌️
Snowflake lolol
Someone knocks on my door, I never open the door. I look thru the window. I never show my weapon.
@Ashen WalkerFaux News liar. 😅
@Dot S I said one word, and you think I watch fox?
I knocked on doors for years because I was in the door to door marketing business. Never had any threats to my life, but had the cops called a few times and a couple of rude people. I couldn’t imagine knocking on doors now!!
Criminals knock on doors to case a persons house. I’m always on alert when I look out the window. Never open the door to strangers.
@bngr bngr
You are correct, but this mainly happens during the day when most people are at work.
@M G I can imagine the latter neighborhoods are many times worse when it comes to security but these medias would never dare reporting on that.
This is so incredibly sad. No one should have to be scared to just be able to do their jobs.
Whatever happened to people looking out for others.
Nobody should be scared to knock on someone’s door because they may get shot for accidentally knocking on the wrong door. Nobody should be shot for ringing someone’s doorbell when looking for help because they had been assaulted or because their car broke down.
Unfortunately, this has become the new reality of life these days and it has to STOP !!
I always come to the window with my hand on my handgun. These criminals knock on peoples doors to see if there is anyone home so they can rob the house.
Avoid scaremongering from the media and avoid pulling on the door handle of a strangers house late at night and there shouldn’t be a problem
With all the crime and unrest we see on the news and how it bleeds into our neighborhoods, we all need to be extra careful. Even when driving, people are acting and doing things we aren’t used to seeing being done. In all situations, look out for yourself and think ahead if you need to get out of a bad situation quick. These guys are very smart with their tactics to navigate terrible situations. Stay safe, guys.
Yes to the 10th degree.
Never Open Doors to Strangers especially in US.
What in this world is this Country, our United States, coming to? It makes me so sad…
“Shoot first, ask questions later.” Crazy situation. This is not the America I grew up in. What does it take to make neighborhoods safe again? We need the path out.
Guns away from paranoid people, aka everyone..
This advice is applicable irrespective of what race lives in the neighborhood you work or live in! We should be careful and realize that people everywhere have a lot of issues and anyone can become a victim or victimizer. Thanks
What a shame people have to do this.
We needed this! Thank you Omar!
If people are so scared to answer their doors 🚪 they should just buy a door bell camera like Ring they’re very affordable.
I’m a nurse. I refuse to do home health. I worked for hospice I had ID badge the whole bit. Family member opened the door and the dying patient said “ I don’t want a n….. word nurse near me! “ I couldn’t get out of there fast enough. I have to tell you the agency dropped them as a patient. When I reported what was said to me. That family begged them not to drop them just send a different nurse. The director said no. That happened to me one more time. The handwriting on the wall said this is not the specialty for you. I have never looked back. That was in the early 2000’s. Now there’s no way I would consider home health.
Looks like they weren’t near enough to the light ..😂😂😂
I am so done with society. I want to go live on an island somewhere.
When I look at life today I thought my hood was rough and tough but it seems like the whole world is behaving like my hood🤔
Lol not even close my old neighborhood was o block in chicago all my friends growing up are either dead or in prison.
Very sad for these people, sigh, what they are enduring is all innocent suffering.
*******keep these news segments & interviews coming***RACISM CANNOT BE SILENCED*******
“I feared for my life.” Is the go-to excuse for extreme reactions, when all they have to do is walk away!!
This madness needs to stop!!!😡😡🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
This is like horrifyingly insane. I’m white, so I can’t truly imagine living like this. On a human, heartfelt level, however, …😢
Yes you can go to the ghetto and tell me how long it takes for you to be fearful of your life I would say you wouldn’t even leave your car let alone knock on some random persons house.
I used to stop in the road and take pictures of people’s soon to be foreclosed houses and mailboxes. Often with them outside. I’d just say; “IDK are you refinancing?” By then I was done and taking-off.
Best worst job. I was always expecting to get shot at.