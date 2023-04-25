Recent Post
35 comments
So if it’s that bad in the Russian jail them being in jail in America’s probably a vacation 🤔
Sad to see Lavrov, once respected, reduced to a liar.
@Chris Johnson pretty much everything since the war started!!
@Brian T in his own head!!
Sanctions on usdollar is the best option… Bye bye usdollar,,,
@TheDrAstrov tucker Carlson
How you love to judge? What about Julian assange WikiLeaks y’all did him wrong
I’m sorry I don’t want to sound dummer than I actually am, but the UN to me isn’t a very serious organism. I consider It highly inefficient in the tasks that are basically the pillars of its foundation; that is to prevent wars after WW2 and protection of human rights. Everytime theres a war like of Ukraine magnitude, they do nothing more than these meetings, paperwork, beautiful speeches, elegant well dressed diplomats and That’s all. I consider Lavrov and Russia being part of security council not only offensive to the victims, but criminal. The Hague, the IC is to me a much better organism than the UN. Which solutions had the UN brought lo all these wars?. Why don’t they expulse Russia or seek for penalties?. Its just a bad show to me. I believe in actions, diplomacy without helping actions is garbage.
*Do you want the UN to have an army, an air force, and H-Bombs?*
Unfortunately we have already seen this in Syria a decade earlier – they are entirely ineffective because the aggressors sit within their ranks and hamstring any possibility of actual leverage against them.
If there is any 007 type rouge spy , now is your time to shine
Put the Putin loving diplomat in jail until Putin releases the Americans
russia will put yours in jail also you have no monopoly in jailing people this time
casus belli
Sanctions on usdollar ,,,best solution so you can use it ,,when you have an emergency,,to ,🚽🚽🚽🚽
Makes a controversial appearance? Oh come on give me a break. You know, the UN Security council. It was Russia’s turn. And I’m going to have to admonish my government, Russian journalists, denied visas. We set a really great example.
ok ruskie!
I don’t know if you heard or noticed, but US is not a shining light of freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom in general, as of beginning of 2000s.
“Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.”
~ St. Paul, Galatians 6:7 (KJV)
Not mocking but can you think of an act more inhumane than creating or allowing the creation of an eternal torture chamber?
I can’t imagine anything worse.
Russia should know better: Not every country is allowed to invade another country on false pretenses.
“Their throat is an open sepulcher; with their tongues, they have used deceit; the poison of asps is under their lips: Whose mouth is full of cursing 🤬 and bitterness: Their feet are swift to shed blood: Destruction and misery are in their ways: And the way of peace have they not know: There is no fear of God before their eyes.”
~ St. Paul, Romans 3:13-18 (KJV)
Womp womp 😊
“The transgression of the wicked saith within my heart, that there is no fear of God before his eyes. For he flattereth himself in his own eyes, *until his iniquity be found hateful.” [* when]
~ Psalm 36:1-2 (KJV)
“The words of his mouth are iniquity and deceit: he hath left off to be wise, and to do good. He deviseth mischief upon his bed; he setteth himself in a way that is not good; he abhorrent not evil.”
~ A Psalm of David, Psalm 36:3-4 (KJV)
“Shall I not *visit them for these things? saith the LORD: shall not my soul be avenged on such a nation as this?” [*punish]
~ Jeremiah 9:9 (KJV)
“To me, belongeth vengeance, and recompence; their foot shall slide in due time: for the day of their calamity is at hand, and the things that shall come upon them make haste.”
~ Deuteronomy 32:35 (KJV)
The UN is a sad joke.
“O LORD God, to whom vengeance belongeth: O God, to whom vengeance belongeth, shew thyself. Lift up thyself, thou judge of the earth: render a reward to the proud. LORD, how long shall the wicked, how long shall the wicked triumph? How long shall they utter and speak * hard things? and all the workers of iniquity boast of themselves?” [*insolent]
~ Psalm 94:1-4 (KJV)
“They break in pieces thy people, O LORD, and afflict thine heritage. They slay the widow and the stranger and murder the fatherless. Yet they say, ‘The LORD shall not see, neither shall, the God of Jacob regard it.’ ”
~ Psalm 94:5-7 (KJV) 👀