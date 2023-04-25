Recent Post
33 comments
The water stain on Ryan’s pants 😭💀
He was so happy, he pissed himself.
Ya….i saw it too.
Ryan Reynolds, an American actor? 😂 You wish. 🇨🇦
She should have said a popular American actor oh wait I misspoke I mean a very popular actor in America lol…
I’m in New York and as soon as I heard her say American actor i thought UH OH, …. Oh wait, Canada never gets mad. 🤗
Wish? No.
Ryan Reynolds actually became an American Citizen in 2018, he’s American by choice.
American was apart Canada before British came along 😂
They always think the great ones are American
He’s Canadian… just saying.
Ryan is Canadian not American
@Kitchguy Huh? That’s what I said.
@Alisha Simms Good for you 👍
He became an American Citizen in 2018, he’s American by choice.
Congratulations! 👋👋👋👋
Lost a bet?
The new Ted Lasso is Ryan and I’m SO happy for the entire org.
It’s not just Ryan Reynolds who invested in that team it’s also Charlie from always Sunny in Philadelphia the more you know
0:52 Ryan Reynolds was so happy about his team winning that he wet his pants. – Wait, never mind, everybody else noticed. 😂
Money well spent💚
Better say Ryan is Canadian, eh?
He became an American Citizen in 2018, he’s American by choice.
Did Reynolds piss his pants 😂😂
when Deadpool win the betting pool, supported by Ant-Man 😆😆😆
I am glad soccer is getting more popular here in America
For starters, American can start calling ‘it’ Football as well, as the rest of the world does. That’ll make it really great.😁
Good on you .guys
This’s a great storybook end to the ‘beginning’ indeed. Let it continue.
At the end of the video, we can see that Ryan got so excited that he wet his pants.
(Obviously, not really… Something likely got spilled with all the celebrating. But can’t you just see him, in his typical self-deprecating humor, commenting about wetting himself?!?) 🎉😂 lol
Good things,
Happen to
Good people.
“We are the Champions.”
Ryan is canadian
He became an American Citizen in 2018, he’s American by choice.
Put some respect on Macs name Rob McElhenney