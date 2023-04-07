Recent Post
I STAND WITH THE STUDENTS OF NASHVILLE AND THE TENNESSEE THREE.
@Dominus6 There are many peacefully protesters at the capital that did not commit any violent acts but are getting prison time. Also there is video of those people attacking the guards to get thru! So quit making excuses for that bunch of out of control fools. Arrest all that entered illegally.
Typical republican…saying a whole bunch of nothing..lame excuse..power trip shady tactics 🙄.
And the students at Michigan State University?
@Mikey Why were they expelled?
GOP will never change their mind. Until one day the victim is one of their family
It will be their child’s own fault for not getting their shot in first!!
But hey, at least they’ve still got their child’s gun to treasure and remember them by.
You’ve only got to look at those Christmas Cards to see which they love most.
@Erin Go-Bragh Jesus was running short of Sunbeams?
It’s the People’s House they have a right to be heard. Gerrymandering and redistricting to create a super majority is how you end up with absolute power which corrupts absolutely.
Exactly what you have with the Democrats now funnily enough 😜
@Alan aka FANG 🙄😔
@Nic Lewis sorry facts hurt your poor little feeling’s buddy
@Alan aka FANG 😂😂 Says the party of ‘alternative facts’ and ‘its not a lie if you believe it’. Next you’ll be saying what insurrection and stolen election 😂😂😂😂
GOP word salad BS 🥗 he could not even give a plain explanation. No I call it racism and I stand with the students of Tennessee ❤
Lawrence on MSNBC just released a vid absolutely destroying the GQP talking points, and providing the exact reasons why the GQP expelled their rival counterparts, well worth the watch, his insights on historical influence of Tennessee racist past, the fact that their congress building was built by slaves, and the most notorious post slavery, top KKK sheriff was from this state and the struggles for MLK who is also from this state, is covered all in that vid, for those who aren’t snowflakes to figure out what’s actually happening.
If you’re NOT a convict then VOTE. Stop standing around and thinking someone else will fix OUR issues.
He did explain it. But for someone who decides to unironically call people “racist” out of nowhere, I get why you don’t buy or understand the explanation.
Fear, ignorance and the TN GOP are a very toxic combination
@TheBigStink Lol,
@TheBigStink oh yes, and did a dam good job!
who else worked supporters into a frenzy…? on jan 6…..? oh yeah…
@Peggy Ivey dont be silly
“Tennessee is one of the most important states in America”
Tells me everything I need to know about the reality he lives in…
In this guys mind, it’s the year 1823
😂😂😂😂😂😂
I stand with the Tennessee 3 because they SHOULD have equal rights. This house has a history of all that was displayed ! Representation? This chair is despicable! Sending Aloha for Tennessee to turn a little purple in 24!
Only 2 were expelled.
That was an insurection they led into the chamber, and they should be arrested! Violent insurection
@JP 😱 YIKES!!! 🥲
@YesImSureIEnteredMyNameCorrectly and the racism was in full swing, wasn’t it?🥲
“It was such a terrible tragedy our State has endured. And I am so devastated that those lives were lost that I refuse to even speak about gun control laws in our State House, so rich in history (because no other state has history) where we value Freedom of Speech. This is why we shut off these Representative’s microphones when they called for gun law bills. And why we voted to expel those who would dare continue to speak about such things…….”. More GOPBS!
When representatives call for the theft of Basic Human Rights they need to be replaced. Their is zero room for discussion on firearms.
This TN GOP is an absolute disgrace.
That’s what happens you have an insurrection!
@Eryk Aton So True, it is the Whole U.S.A and it has to Stop, We The Voters Will Have A Say, IMO!!!
GOP…..”How dare they get pissed off about children being gunned down.”
The Republican party always sending prayers 🙏 to the families 👪 of the horrible school shooting. Never legislation to stop or control the number of automatic weapons placed on the streets of America. Praying for your children getting paid by America’s gun lobby that should tell you a lot about their political priority. Truth + Wisdom = Peace ✌ 🙏 🙌 👏. What’s the difference abortion through a clinic or gun violence of our children in the schools and on the streets of America ? 🇺🇸
GOP has lost it!!! Shame on them
They got it right this time. Kudos to them.
Racist never had that or a heart or soul
@Lerian Vgood for a racist
Decorum? It appeared like he and 75 of those TN House Republicans didn’t want to hear those Democratic members and those constituents out.
The religious radical right refuses to discuss guns. And those two men would have eviserated them in a debate.
He kept talking about pleasing the house members.. but like usual not once did he mention the concern of the protesters!!!
He did mention those concerns actually. But leftists tend to listen with their emotions.
I used to be a registered Republican, but never again. We deal with the killing of children, or nothing. Throwing representatives out is not a way to resolve things. It just shows your power.
@Peggy Ivey omg, you just showed your true colors.
@morphergaming 05 You won’t see it on this channel
@morphergaming 05 They won’t show it on CNN. I saw where they broke thru police and an officer was holding his are after he was injured.
I’m firmly convinced that a box is present on the GOP voter registration that you have to check that assures that you are deeply rooted in your outward hatred of any opposing party. It’s becoming increasingly embarrassing to live in this country.
It really is
I found it incredibly moving when the Tennessee Three were speaking today, not just because they spoke powerfully, but constantly, as they spoke, you could hear the distant roar of those kids who were not allowed in the chamber.
That roar was the young people of the United States of America letting the GOP know that they are coming for them.
*”The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it.”*
—–George Orwell
Right off the bat, I am struck by how this guy starts beating around the bush with delay tactics to try and come up with some acceptable way to answer the question and explain what is simply unacceptable to Tennessee voters. This was nothing more than partisanship and a deliberate flirtation with Autocracy.
I’m so glad the world is seeing the things these people do with power. Unfortunately this happens all the time.
It’s an embarrassment when lawmakers ignore and don’t act when children have been killed! 😢
It is, indeed. As a European I stand staring and can’t believe it.