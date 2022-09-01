Recent Post
88 comments
I swear lawyers will never run out of jobs in america, especially these days.
@Jose Robles lmao 🤣 good luck 👍
@Robert Hepburn sounds about right ratio with airborne school and ranger school
The simple answer could have been that “we’ll definitely discuss this issue internally and we’re willing to help in whatever we can do.”
They did say that
But that would have been a lie.
They will be prosecuted if DOJ will finalize their findings. It is bitter for lawyers to need lawyers.
@Paul Stedmond I’m not saying the CIA/NSA nor any other agency has the power to keep him from declassifying anything, but they have the right to advise him of the consequences and to advise their personnel of the declassification before it happens.
@obcl And yes they have the right to advise…
You said it perfectly.
He gets the final say.
@Paul Stedmond well, you said it perfectly – he gets the *FINAL* say, *AFTER* properly following precedent & established procedures.
The FINAL say does not by any means absolve him of following a system in place *for the security of the republic.* PERIOD.
Are you suggesting that 45 didn’t care whatsoever about the contents of the documents recovered? Because if so, again it’s either gross incompetence or treason. No other way around it.
You don’t seem to be arguing any of the many points made against the declassification argument.
She’s young too, she had so much time to build her career and instead, she’s going to give it up for the shitty former president. Couldn’t imagine…..
@iandhr1 He’s got the minus touch.
@charles de mar Actually not even close. Look up his endorsements in TOTAL. You’ll notice a pattern. He endorses sitting encumbents who are already supposed to win, he also endorses people who aren’t running against anyone else, he’ll also endorse people who have already won. Legit, look it up.
@Rick R. Mortis that’s a good one If appropriate I’m going to pass it on very appropriate Rick! Ha ha cool as long as I can remember it . Not my stuff you know. But it might help sometime in raising the old HUE AND CRY after all I am a Herold peace
@Rick R. Mortis 👌🤣
The funniest thing is, he will throw them under the bus, just as easily as ordering a big Mac. Just ask Rudy (among others).
@Bombastic Enterprise Paper plate, Donnie isn’t allowed near anything of value since he tends to sell anything he can…
You depends this guy but he’s not paying you
More victims I mean lawyers for the sacrificial wheels of the bus they’ll be thrown under it’s a pattern with this guy.
He’ll throw them under, and they’ll plead the 5th, later coming out to admit the truth via a book deal.
@double q Miss bobb got her job by going down on trump.
@Brian Vjust like Bill clinton going down on hillary clinton to become president
@Anson Arnold Yeah sure, why not?
Lawyers after representing Trump, needs Lawyers for themselves. It’s a Pattern.
@Test Hope you are not Fox, OAN, newsmax
Amazing how these “lawyers” have no qualms of out right lieing in court or in investigations. They are making a joke out of there profession and sending a bad message out to our younger more impressionable future lawyers. They should all be disbarred not allowed to practice law anywhere. Thank God we have real lawyers with ethics and scruples and morals. They are the honorable lawyers.
@Ginelle Day Didn’t take it that way..😊
@Jim Postiach 🤷
“You can’t even lie to the FBI anymore”
EVERY One Of His Attorneys Needs Their Own Attorney
And Sometimes Those Need Their Own Attorney 😏
Hahahaha
@I’m the bad guy? What are you talking about? that wasn’t a challenge to violence, it was legitimate political discourse.
@James Murphy Well your friend just backed down from my legitimate political discourse.
@I’m the bad guy? Who’s blood is innocent? Lol
Were any of these docs scanned before seizure I wonder?
Would there be any way to prove/disprove that?
@Paul Stedmond type into YouTube what Trump thinks about mishandling confidential information. Perhaps we all can agree? Now don’t try to say that if Obama did this thing. That what Trump folks would be saying is OK. Watch trumps own words & put the shoe on the other foot for U.S.
@Pyrola LOL. Exactly!!
Always read the document before you sign anything.
Did your lawyer advised you ? 😂😂.
I like presidents that don’t need lawyers that need lawyers.
🤘🏽
I like presidents that proceed to incriminate a president after they are falsely elected!
I like people that think for themselves rathers than worship the media .🤔
🤣🤣🤣
They need to lock them up
I note that Christina Bobb has not come forward to say “I was misled”.
@Cornelius Gal Famous last words. And it’s suicidal. Even Sammy the Bull knew that. When it’s time to spill the tea, it’s time to spill the tea. Self-preservation, is the first law of nature. When and if you’re ever behind the eight ball, god forbid, you’ll realize that to be oh so true. Can you dig it?
@Kenton Shepard She never will be
@Dorian Shades of gray Actually, i believe that’s under the purview of the DOJ, and they certainly have made clear the classifications of these documents. The cover sheets alone show it!
None of this was declassified.
Declassifying documents requires a long paper trail. He would have needed to advise White House council, he would have had to discuss it with the heads of each agency involved, etc. before he could declassify a single sheet of paper. A president cannot just say it out in the air or in his head to make it happen. Again, he needs to advise White House council, have involved each affected agency – such as the CIA & NSA, etc.
Then & only then can he declassify a document. If he had that paper trail, he would have shown it. His own White House council has stated he had no knowledge of this.
This is why this defense is no longer being used even by his own attorneys. Also, if he had declassified these sets of documents (which he didn’t), he would have declassified documents that put the entire nation at risk and therefore make him look either incompetent or treasonous.
No matter which way you cut it, the argument of declassification is a losing one.
@Dorian Shades of gray classification has no bearing on the possible crimes, do try to keep up
Trump: “I barely knew her”
😂😂😂😂🙏🏼
she was my uncles mailmans daughter, never even spoke to her
😂😂😂
She may have got the coffee. LOL
Trump: She is not my type.
When reality kicks in and you realize the world you’ve been living in doesn’t really exist.😵💫
@sactobat23 Kennedy you are gonna break him out of jail?
@Jo Kwon
WTF does that even mean? Break who outta jail?
The certification she signed included the disclaimer, “to the best of my knowledge”. Watch her lean on that clause to wriggle out of trouble.
The true meaning of MAGA has come to fruition. Making Attorneys Getting Attorneys.
“To the best of my knowledge, with a blindfold over my eyes, as I was led from each storage locker to another.”
“When the going gets tough, you don’t want a criminal lawyer…you want a CRIMINAL lawyer”
-Jesse Pinkman
@Mohamed Trevino 👈👆Remember, DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! Just report as SPAM, then ignore! 😉✌
lol I doubt even saul would take Donnie on as a client
If I’ve learned something from the past month watching Alex Jones’ trial, is that stupid people get stupid lawyers 🙄🤦🏻
But Jones’ lawyer was wonderfully stupid in a most poetic way.
I wouldnt put it past Trumps legal team to email evidence directly to the DOJ.
@S Dot we can only hope.
How hard must it be to be an attorney representing this criminal? I can’t imagine anyone wanting to represent him given that he makes their jobs way too difficult. Plus they take the risk of not getting paid. There are still a whole lot of NJ construction firms which haven’t been paid for their services in Atlantic City. He sucks!
FACTS!!!!!
He sucks is way too nice of words for Satan’s brother.
How many missing unpaid attorneys may be forever encased in NYC building foundations?🤫🤭