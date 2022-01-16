Will Canada’s trucker vaccine mandate lead to supply chain issues?

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic Leblanc discusses whether the new vaccine mandate for truckers will cause supply chain delays.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
42 comments
You have the gall to ask if it will lead to shortages? Is the sky blue by any chance?
Well depends when you’re looking at the sky if the sun is out or not 😅
Ministers keep parroting lines like doing so makes them true
Goebbles would be proud.
He basically just said “we the government will starve you if you don’t do as we say”.
That’s what I heard too
They said that back in October to federal employees.
Evil Pure Evil.
I dont think ive ever wanted to hit a chin so bad in my life .
“What’s disrupting supply chains is covid”
No bureaucracy is disrupting suppy chains, not covid
huh!! cheap ignorant troll !!
@Ghazi Abu-dayyeh Says the guy who created his account 1 year ago. Stfu 🤡
@Ghazi Abu-dayyeh Tell me where I am wrong
Health Agency of Canada Dec. 31th:
2020 = 15,787 deaths out of 588,939 cases (2.68% overall case fatality rate)
2021 = 14,532 deaths out of 1,636,132 cases (.89% overall case fatality rate)
30,254 (total deaths) / 2, 450,000 Recoveries = 98.9856% Recovery Rate
Troll
@Crypto holica72 Let the truth set you free, the hardest chains to break are the ones of our own creation. I wish you well, stay safe
you know how fishy it is to have a mandate on a medical product where the company that designed it doesn’t legally have to share its own data on the medical product for another 70 years? that’s like cheating on your spouse and not saying anything about it until your elderly
And everyone around goes “yeah that makes perfect sense!”.
Upside down world 🤦♂️
The courts in America turned that down. They have eight months ( which is still waaay too long) to release the information. Who knows how truthful it will actually be.
Then why advise against travel if only those protected are allowed? Makes absolutely no sense….nothing.
Those truckers should block all major roads with those trucks
They are driving alone, sleeping alone in the truck they are not dangerous to anyone
I’m pretty sure they are planning something, not sure what exactly.
I think we should. We are about to get scapegoated anyway. We will have shortages from mandates which will cause some inflation on top of the inflation from printing money for two years. Then inflation will be truck drivers fault.
This guy is forcing things he doesn’t understand. I’m sure he’s not receiving any illicit funds 🤦
Yes keep the truckers, as and essential workers, we are already paying a higher price for groceries, the government need to work out a solution with the truck drivers.
The government needs to drop all insanity mandates. They are doing absolutely nothing they are intended to do.
They need to stop overstretching their powers, there has been no indication of trackers have been the source of outbreaks
Here’s a solution.
Gov admits the truth and we all go back to living
Ya they need to end all the covid restrictions!!
@Andagger Herc Imagine the day though…
What an embarrassment this joker is to NB and Canada
Government is the problem, and we need to get rid of them all in jail asap.
They can’t build back better until they destroy everything that came before.
Blamming covid is a convenient.stand of all things these days
Its truly disgusting.
The obedient think themselves virtuous, and not cowardly
The government policies and mandates and closures are the cause of 99% of our disruptions, inflation, and empty shelves.
If vaccines were the way out of the pandemic we would be……..out of the pandemic.
Exactly but no one questions anything.
Disgusting situation. No medical treatment should be mandated. What next? Mandating diets for the obese?
This still feels wrong. How does science help explain that we should target truckers during a time with so many shortages to begin with? Why are we doing this? How will this change the outcome of the pandemic? How will this benefit every Canadian?
COVID is not a scapegoat. The compilation of consequences we are facing is directly due to reckless policy making, and the blame is to be put on the government.
If I had a dollar for every time one if these guys actually answered a question, I’d have nothing.