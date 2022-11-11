Recent Post
61 comments
The GOP should’ve ditched trump four years ago, WTF ???
@ruth depew Can you name the fascist policies he implemented?
You mean you support the Globalists and the great reset?
@Will Tell All And the GOP is putting so much focus on that great intellectual, Herschel Walker! Yeah, there’s the kinda guy we need crafting legislation! Think he had too many concussions in his playing days.
@Kevin Meiz That’s the problem Kevin. He and the Republican’s had NO policies, other than Tax Cuts for the Rich. Oh and installing unqualified people all thru government and the Judiciary. Oh, and kissing up to Dictator’s all around the world.
@Big Johnson Kissing up? And the Biden method is far better with Russia and Ukraine on the verge of war that we got dragged into by funding? 🙄 While Biden is talking about nuclear Armageddon, Trump started NO NEW WARS despite all the hyperbolic predictions he would by you bozo’s. Let that contrast sink in 💁♂️
Thank You America 🇺🇸 For Saying No ! 👎 To MAGA.
Biden is M.A.P.A.
Making
America
Poor
Again .
@Buccaneers Fan nah. Nobody believes you because everything is back to normal finally. All that GOP BS is no longer believable.
Make China Great Again
Make Taliban Great Again
Any yes to the Globalists great rest ?
It’s mind boggling they haven’t already.
If you were a devoted Trump supporter like Lake, and you claim that you have proof that the election was stolen from him, wouldn’t you show it to the world?
Kari Lake: “I know the 2020 election was stolen, and I can prove it…..but I won’t.” 🤣
@Jeremy Kokkonen But Joe a kid sniffer
@Winston Smith Very suspicious that the single search result is someone commenting the same line. Source? I’ll accept it if there is a good source, but until then, I have to chalk it up to the rightie’s delusional penchant to make things up and live in a fantasy world of their own creation.
She is even more dangerous than Trump. She is well spoken, beautiful, can read and write. She is certainly a MAGA Cult Leader. She is evil.
@Jeremy Kokkonen Are you kidding??! Arizona and Nevada – tell us whats going on in both places?? Democratic run States with their candidates in trouble numbers wise and suddenly – AGAIN? they turn Election Night into Election week!! Florida does it before midnight! Then there’s a little lie to begin with. 400, 000 votes one day suddenly turns into 625,000 votes still to be counted the next day – it didn’t decrease – it increased!!! Where are all these ballots coming from in Maricopa County??? Coincidence??? I have my doubts and so does half the Country! Again!!
@Antonio Rivero Still waiting!
Trump’s going to have a meltdown reading all this stuff
Mar-a-Lago’s at Ketchup alert level Orange.
No it’s laim
They want you fighting over DeSantis and Trump while they steal another election and get away with it, millions more illegal aliens cross into our border, your kids are being sexually groomed by perverts in school, inflation soars, and they send more of your money to Israel and Ukraine. Are you awake yet?
imagine what the walls at mar-a-lago look like tonight? 🤣
He can read?
Karma is a beautiful thing.
The racism was never a problem jus the won- lost record, remember that part.
If the orange sphincter is dumped then he’s going to be a spoiler for Desoggypants. 👍
“If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…..and we will deserve it”. – Lindsey Graham
We are now witnessing the “deserve it” part of that most prophetic statement.
I’m voting independent if Trump is the nominee
The last time Lindsey spoke truth.
Its just not true. Trump is the best candidate for the GOP. Most conservative voters are backing him. He is simply the best choice for the USA, and he has proven it.
@Gulliver the Gullible Are ya Trolling? If not, then take a gander at all the candidates he endorsed, most failed, that should tell you something. DJT was never a conservative. He just played one for power and fame. and you chumps fell for it. He’s dragging the whole party down with him.
@Gulliver the Gullible You’re right, he is the best choice for a Republican presidential candidate because that guarantees they lose (and he has proved it) and that matters for the future.
“When stupidity is considered patriotism, the intelligent are in danger”, Asimov.
So you support the Globalist puppet Biden and his destruction of America?
@Will Tell All 80 plus million believes Biden was and is a better choice than loser trump. That why trump was fired after 1 term. The majority knows, he is a conman, he con you and many gullible people.
@easy money Yes it was.
This was created 15 days ago:
Remember, remember the 11th of november, the day Russian fascism was stopped. Dear Ukrainian defender, you have been acting like a blender and that’s how the Russian might flopped.
Behender, behender Taiwan look in november, how Russian so called influence popped.
Dear Taiwanese preventer, look out for my bright shining lantern, together we will put dictators on their spot.
Gandalf
#shakespeare #europeanhistory
True words,but are not applicable here.
The fact that Trump couldn’t just congratulate DeSantis, but had to point out how many more votes he got in Florida when he ran says it all. It’s all about him and he has to go. People have to pick someone else who is not so self-focused and they had better.
@Will Tell All Leftists run on alternate facts. Everything you or I say doesn’t matter even if true. They are happy with the 👉PERCEPTION that this 40+ year establishment demented creep politician Biden is not orange man bad at least 🤷♂️ That’s enough for them apparently, while the people they know who actually own cars and buy groceries are suffering due to this bozo in office.
These people are not in their right minds. They are rabid. It’s why they fell for him to begin with. They won’t leave him. All these same people who say time to ditch him, have all been rather sensible to begin with yet THEY are not the ones who make that call. It’s the rabid base that makes the call and that rabidity is all in for trump.
@Anthony Fuqua Trump’s going to be the nominee and Trump will win in 2024.
@Gulliver the Gullible 💯
“Trumpty Dumpty” 😂 please let that become an ongoing thing. Too good
lol ikr? as far as i am concerned, that is his official name from this point on! 🥰
really? I mean, I fucking hate the guy, but that is like Grade 3 level humor. even Trump himself comes up with better, more demeaning nicknames.
@Jeff McCloud that is what makes it so perfect: a grade 3 nickname for a man-child who acts 8
@Bree Lich no. it’s embarrassing. it’s like hearing a child tell a joke that isn’t funny but thinking it’s hilarious. it’s “cringe”, as the kids say
Dumpy, Trumpty, frumpty!! Democrats still failed AGAIN to put him in prison.
That I find hilarious. But yall won’t find it funny when he shows up at the debates in 24.
CNN… “We guess at more possibilities of possible news before 5am, than what we assume all other new channels may report or not report on before or after any given time of the day, … we think!”
As an independent leftist, if and when it comes down to DeSantis and Trump, I already know who my daddy is.
Say it loudly and repeat it often. Eventually, most believe it. The great lie or propaganda. CNN is expert in this craft. So good at it, they have convinced themselves.
It would be great if the obnoxious “alternative facts” crowd would melt away and serious people who live in reality could get on with doing their jobs again.
I remember the days when, just occasionally, a YouTube video didn’t have an advert before it.
I hope he keeps it up, that’ll give us more votes in the future.
Him insulting DeSantis doesn’t give you more votes. If so, how? 🙄
They keep bringing up Afghanistan when it was the previous administration that actually made the timeline for getting out of Afghanistan. All Biden did was abide by the timeline that was established by the previous administration.