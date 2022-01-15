Woman who contracted Omicron describes ‘brain fog’ symptom

Robin Gandy, 26-year-old woman who is double-vaccinated and an avid runner, talks about the physical toll that Omicron took on her health.
40 comments
I admit that it’s a weird kind of headache , in my case two days of symptom with no lasting effects
sounds mildly inconvenient. ill shut down a metropolis just in case.
better take away my Civil Rights and fine me without trial or Consent(I live in Quebec…)
Everybody I know vaxxed or unvaxxed, says it’s extremely mild/cold like
Watching the news and politicians try to inflate it is getting old at this point
Agreed. Had it. It was a weird cold/flu for five days and life went on. Feel like a Titan now.
10s of millions describe it as the sniffles.
Well, she said the word “LIKE”, 20 times, but at least she did not spill on over into the “LIKE TOTALLY” world.
Who is this 26 yr old and why was she chosen to be interviewed ? In just over1minute and 45 seconds she said the word ‘like’ 20 times. I couldn’t replay to recount as the constant upspeak was torture.
She has a “partner” not a bf or hubby.
@George Simon What is your point, exactly?
@druid139 What do you believe his/her point is?
this video is a disinformation psyop aimed at the age group that is still questioning to get jabbed.
Like, wow, you get it?
Don’t question, just like, get jabbed, okay?
This is the new normal sadly
We will 🐝 a nation of covid19 survivors by end 2022..
I wear it as a badge of honor.
It won’t last they will see Justice! However, it will get worse they r now cornered!
For some brain fog comes naturally.
🤣
True
Bot
Wow such journalism.
like, yeah.
OMG? I like…totally believe she…like ,suffers from like …brain fog.
OMG….I thnk your like…..totally right 😀
Long before Covid 19
ummm…yeah.
A shining example of what 25 years of slavish starring at a screen (and believing what you see), will do to your innate Human Cognitive abilities to reason and think for yourself.
Like, for real.
I had this symptom. But you get over it. I found doing stuff and thinking during omicron actually helped.
This i exactly how it was for me, the headache was terrible, like a constant pulsating headache and brain fog
You’re not dead
@TourCaddie ok buddy
Same for me. Got it 4 days ago
@Jey Calc TourCaddie spoke the truth; you’re not dead, “buddy”…
All the best even if youre vaxxed
I had mild symptoms but still have brain fog after a week without symptoms
Was it Omicoron or an ordinary flu? It’s hard to tell these days.
I once told a teacher that I couldn’t think cause I had brain fog and she told me to stop getting high.
“I could just like stare at my phone or like nothing” … i hear and see that alot these days
Hey look she survived rona! what a miracle!
“partner”
Tells me everything I need to know