Should Spotify put an end to popular Joe Rogan podcast?

Joe Rogan, the host of the most listened to podcast on Spotify, is being accused of being of a 'menace to public health' for repeating falsehoods about COVID-19.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
46 comments
The projection in this video is hilarious 🤣 😆 😂
You guys are just mad he gets 50 times your viewership.
Hahah what does that have to do with anything disgruntled fan boy?
@Brand Nu It has everything to do with it Brand Noob.
50 times more like 1000x.
@Shey Shah im still waiting for you to correlate the two lol
He’s the only one willing to court such as dumb audience lol
So you think censoring the speech of others, who have a much larger audience, is the answer? And you said that out loud for your entire audience to hear? ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
Fan boy go cry
Every attack just grows his audience. How about the concerned docs just appear on the show? I’m sure one of them has a book to sell, or something.
Fan boy
@Brand Nu guys i found the chin bot
@John Phiilips i found your mom
@Brand Nu Get out of here already.
Apparently the truth hurts. If he truly is spreading misinformation then why isn’t he being sued for libel?
That would involve a “discovery phase” and they sure as hell don’t want that.
He is…
Don’t hire Neil Hedley to start a podcast. That’s what i got out of this discussion.
These hacks clearly aren’t familiar with the Streisand Effect.
this video is a joke – your just mad he gets more views in 1 min then you get in a month
What does that have to do with anything fan boy?
This story just proves Joe is right.
Go listen to your daddy, he’s the only one who will still talk to you 😉
@Yggdrassil i already talk to my self daily
Vagisilll!
@Jay Beaton I love this, thank you. 😆
@Jay Beaton 😂 😉
If they are talking about taking him down, then he is doing a great job.
🤡💉
Why so afraid of a “garbage podcast” why don’t you cover how you are funded by the government of Canada?
Exactly
Why is everyone afraid to debate the doctors rogan has on?
That’s the real issue!
Just because he allows everyone to talk openly and also has his own beliefs and values is what makes him so great. Keep going joe
lols
He just agrees with whoever is in front of him.
@BubberGroves you’ve never watched his show if you think that.
never a announcer that mediates between two points of view any more ,this mediocre may be thats why your network is tanking , see you soon in the unemployment que
What is the definition of misinformation?
For me it’s information I may have “missed”
Joe makes sure some information is not missed!
“Misinformation”. That’s liberal for “opinions we disagree with”.
Misinformation, kinda like the 4 years of “russian collusion”
Libs have been trying to cancel joe for years. Give up already
Noone should be banned from any platforms.
“Really tasty garbage”.. sounds like the description of CTVs content.
If the Joe Rogan Experience is so-called junk food then Neil’s knowledge of podcasting is the equivalent of rollies from discarded cigarette butts he found on the street.
🏆