Erin O’Toole has largest drop in preferred PM since election: Nanos polls

26 comments

 

Nanos Research poll shows Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole experienced the largest drop as Canada's preferred prime minister since the federal election in September.

26 comments

  6. Actually here in Alberta Situation is Worsen 100% Conservative Government, i don’t know Whats Wrong with these Politicians, Canada Need Real Politicians these all are useless

    1. Fellow Albertan here and yes I agree. While some Conservatives would rather see Brian Jean as Premier I am skeptical that he will better than Kenney. He could be just as bad or worse for all we know. Rachel Notley has been far more honest and she is actually listening and even passed a leadership review.

      Kenney’s UCP is basically PPC-lite and considering Kenney has (at the time of writing this) 17% approval that is saying a lot. Sadly a lot of Kenney loyalists still think he is better for Alberta.

      Looking forward to next year where we vote out Jason Kenney and the rest of the UCP.

  9. there needs to be a better leader for the Conservative Party to be effective against the Liberal Government.

  10. At this moment, a party/politician who propose/declare to cancel carbon tax and abandon the political correctness can win a lot of votes.

  12. *Now This*
    “It was Never about VPassports – it was Always about Biometric Blockchain ID for Late Stage Capitalism”
    -Alison McDowell

  17. I keep sending his office clips of Governor DeSantis but he keeps ignoring the best way to win. Nobody wants another Brandeau ..,

  18. He’s a lame duck and not a fighter. I’d love to see Pierre Poilievre run, his facts and articulation is rarely seen in Canadian politics.

  19. That’s because he’s Trudeau number 2 and Canadians can’t stand the PM already their just use to his face.

  20. O’Toole needs to commit to being a traditional sane, measured conservative/Conservative. He seems to have a vision for his party, but he’s spending energy trying to keep votes away from the PPC when he could take a huge number of votes from the Liberals instead.

    This isn’t totally his fault, of course.

