43 comments
Support to my Iranian sisters! 🇮🇷🏴🌸🌸🌸
Fake account.
@Ouch Robot yes yours is
@D yes so is yours
*Turn to JESUS CHRIST.*
*HE ❤ muslim women and muslim men Equally.*
*JESUS ❤ All Humans of All religions and faiths.*
I side with the people. I swore an oath to defend the Constitution, which protects us, the people. Injustice being fought here or anywhere around the world is also my fight. Stay strong Iranian protesters.
Fake account
Thank you Karl
Freedom for the Iranian people❤🔥
Fake account
And free oil and gas for the rest.
Power to Iranian youth and women !! ✊✊💙💙💛💛
Thank you💚🤍❤ I hope Ayatollahs and Putin go at the same time this year. Iran, Russia, Ukraine and even world would be a better place without them.
I wish these women success and hope they are able to finally make a positive change for all women, children and men in Iran.
@Stephen Gallen Women in Saudi have a lot more money and a much higher standard of living mostly because the US doesn’t have any sanctions on Saudi.
@Indonesia Bahagia 🤡🤡
She’s exactly right. Well said 👏
LOL 😂😂😂
@Ihsan amsal so murder is funny to you?
Get help
Special thanks to “Roya hakakian” for this correct analysis. All the people of the world should know that the people of Iran want regime change. The people of Iran want freedom.🕊✌✌
@Marshall Smith Agreed, but one step at a time don’t you think? Trans rights have barely started being relevant even in the world’s most democratic countries, whereas the Iranian regime’s current views on human rights were outdated hundreds of years ago…
@yazdanmpa exactly!! Stay woke
“FAREED”, you are known and respected among intellectuals and freedom seekers of Iran. Please be the voice of the Iranian people and make more programs about the revolutionary movement in IRAN.تشکر.✌
the best cover of the situation on the ground in Iran from any of the Western news outlets, yet. WATCH IT OVER AND OVER
I’m afraid I will threw up if I do.
Freedom should be experience by all human beings, globally That should be the mission.
Hope Mulla and Putin go together this year!
Power to the people!
I hope that the people of Iran grab this chance, it will not come cheap, it will cost a lot of lives but this might be the only small opening available in the next 100 years. Keep fighting for your freedom and democracy!
Iranian don’t need to fight. Just learn to communicate.
@3bon duh….
Shame on mass media for not giving this the coverage and attention it deserves.
@Censored Opinions 100%
God bless and support our ladies of Iran 🙏☮️🌟🇬🇧
I hope and pray that all these women come through unscathed and they actually have some rights we are all equals everyone needs to just get along I can’t believe how backwards it is in some of these nations I know a lot has to do with traditions and how it was years ago but things change sometimes if you are open-minded things that change are a good thing not everything is a good thing that changes it is like the seasons I look forward to the change
I applaud any people who want basic freedoms and human rights. Glory to the people of Iran. 🇨🇦🇮🇷
I was working in Iran 1977-1979. Wonderful people. I was there in 2008 when I worked with the best engineers I have had the privilege of so doing. The country is beautiful but the infrastructure needs a new injection of Persian development. We should all be supporting the new country.
Great discussion. Thank you Fareed and Roya.
I’m an American and an army veteran I admire the courage of these women all of you stick together and don’t come apart
We as Iranian people confirmed that we want regimen change, we want life and normal life, we want to turn back our dignity, special thanks to Ms Hakakyan to be our voice.