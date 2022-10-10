Recent Post
If I lose, you’ll never see me again.” Another lie, and Trump most disappointing one.🤐
@Brad Douglas I’m worried you might have rabies
@Brad Douglas bet you jump up with joy when the capital got invaded…screaming out real patriots
Imagine giving your life for a man who did not march with you when he promised he would.. We’re marching to the capitol and I’m going with you.. No way the Guy from Mag-A-Lardo is ever going to walk a mile. 😂
@alex thelizardking Cassidy Hutchison is her name if you care to know.
@Leader of the Gelgameks
You’re a Follower. Get your pronouns right.
@Rita Vogt
No one cares, Rita !
A riot broke out, yo. Didn’t you hear about that?
“Imagine not marching through a riot when you’re POTUS. The Secret Service totally would have let him do it. Trump is just not as much of an Alpha Giga-Chad as I am, I guess…”
This guy is calling indirectly people to go on street one more time when he will be indicted.
This guy is a very dangerous man.
No need to have a Ph in science politics to interpret what he is doing on that stage by talk about the January 06 insurrection
How many Trump supporters does it take to screw in a Light bulb? None, Trump just say it’s screwed in, and they all stand in the dark and cheer.
Good one
So true
🤔😂😂😂😂😂
Lmao
He is sliding ever further down on the sanity scale. More and more dangerous, especially as there are still people believing him.
@Anson Arnold <------ TROLL ALERT!!! New Q account, Sept. 14, 2021 No Content Q TROLL account #6 in just 18 months!!! TROLL ALERT!!!
Coming from people who still can’t stop talking about him even though they said they would never speak his name again. I guess it wasn’t good for business.
He’s actually lost his mind. But that’s not the worst, the worst is his base is catching up with his craziness.
@Conservative Juggalo Podcast my republican family would vote for anyone that doesn’t take classified documents..and starts riots
@DizbKd show the proof, rainbow kid.
It’s frightening, that so many Americans can’t see through this serial liar.
@Paddy. They may in fact see it and NOT care, that is disturbing.
“I just want to find 11780 votes, which is one more than we have.”
—Failed former U.S President Donald.
IF someone likes the autocracy, he is the man. Whatever he said is the truth. But if we still enjoy the freedom and like the democratic system, we need all wake up and see the reality.
this guy is criminally insane. I can see why his chief of staff had to literally go consult a book on insanity.
For a liberal needing a biologist to see if you’re a man or woman, do you identify as a head shrink as well? Or just from your sessions some knowledge just rubbed off?
@tom martinez WHAT DOES THAT HAVE TO DO WITH THE TOPIC TROLL?!😂😅🤣😅
I thought his inaugural crowd was the biggest ever. That was shown not to be true.
Instead of mentioning how tragic that day was he talks about how big the crowd was. Wow dudes got issues. He does not care who gets hurt or who he hurts. Only cares about himself and what he gets.
YUP YUP!!💯💯
Orange Chicken…..you are spot on! He keeps hinting that he will run in 2024, but I think he’s doing this to get his followers to keep sending him donations for “his legal causes.” He loves money and has no problem taking it from his loyal supporters!
Imagine burning cities down in the name of a career criminal and following a mantra that became a business and finding out it was all a scam from the beginning.
To vote republican is to vote against DEMOCRACY AND THE RULE OF LAW!!!! VOTE BLUE TO SAVE YOUR FREEDOMS!!!!
He invited
He incited
They rioted
Then he denied it
Even though he’d implied it
Now he must be indicted
How long did it take your pea brain to google that little rhyme?
Dumbest thing I’ve read on google. Gonna screenshot it and send it around so people can block me
@Z Morris Probably less time than it took for you to whine about it…
Since he likes bragging about crowd sizes, maybe the media should start showing how SMALL his current crowd sizes are now. I hear the crowds are getting smaller and many will leave during his speeches. Or is the media scared of him also?
@eltorocal SILENCE 🤫 TROLL & NOW 🔕 MUTE👋👋😅🤣😂
@SNOOPY SNOOP <------ TROLL ALERT!!! New Q account, Dec. 6, 2021 No Content Q TROLL account #6 in just 18 months!!! TROLL ALERT!!!
@eltorocal IF YOU’RE AMERICAN THEN YOU 5 MINUTES TO TELL ME WHOSE ON CNN-MSNBC RIGHT NOW AND THE TIME ⌚ IS 10:55PM HERE IN NEW YORK CITY AND THE 🕒 CLOCK STARTS NOW
Imagine having a president and his inner circle is known as ‘The Crazies’. Kind of tells you all you need to know about him.
When the do called crazies is more than half the population i wonder which is crazy
Where’s Jackie? Said the Puppet with Dementia 😆
@Bryan Amen 🙏 TRUMP2024
This was a low key call to action. He keep doing calls for action primarily to get ready for a possible loss in midterms
Trump 24 hrs a day on CNN. Trump the most popular man on earth. Love him or hate him people just can not get enough Trump.
“The Arrogance” of this man. The lies that give him this so call power.
This guy is daring if anybody is going to stop him, he certainly has got bolder in his manifesto, there’s no more holding back.
Imagine committing literal treason and advocating for a literal act of insurrection and bragging about it politically
It’s amazing that he could say that the 01-06-2020 crowd was the best crowd he has had. when he caused it, and he even wanted to be there. and he wanted them to be able to take weapons into the insurrection. how anyone can agree with this is beyond me?