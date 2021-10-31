‘You’re the leader to lead’: Mulroney calls on O’Toole to drop unvaccinated Tory MPs

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney says Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole should drop unvaccinated members of parliament.
51 comments
O’Toole should do exactly the opposite if he is a true leader. I mean, if political leaders should always just follow suggestions of scientists, then why not get rid of thIs middleman and just have a scientist committee rule over ppls lives.
Agree
Paid off scientists that is.
Well…I would say that you should have scientific advisors as well as economic advisors, and other advisors from various fields. As a leader, you listen to what they all say, then you consult with your cabinet about what they all feel is in the best interests of the country, and then you, as leader, decide on a course of action.
What a wonderful idea!
Brian should try telling him that pandemics violence homelessness starvation and pollution never really produces happy happy afterlives in the sky.
Now they pull up an old senile crook to push this criminal act?
If he was singing your tune you would be praising him. Give me a break you fair weather hypocrit.
@SunnysDad which rat politician could ever sing a tune that went against its handlers’ wishes?
ya -ain’t war hell?
I am no longer interested in this man’s opinion on anything.
KARL HEINZ SCHRIBER!!!! REMEMBER
Mulroey introduced GST. Enough said.
Thanks to Pierre and his reckless spending.
…That has been implicitly accepted by every subsequent government. Enough said.
@john15008 I was there and I know why Brian had to bring in the GST. Just like a future gov’t will probably have to raise taxes for Justin’s mess.
GST was also 7% when he introduced it. Harper lowered it to 5%.
@Darlene Aitken Why do think the GST was introduced? If you believe it was purely for revenue generation, you’re quite naïve. Bottom line, it works for Canada and no party has suggested its abolition since 1993.
That implies no MP can ever disagree on any topic which makes their party useless if they boot out MPs who disagree. Definately not a democratic suggestion.
Well it’s called party discipline. Go along or get the boot.
You can always disagree, but if you’re not science based, don’t. Totally agree with Mr. Mulroney.
@Amado Arcilla Especially when Mulroney’s hands are in big pharma’s pockets.
@Amado Arcilla And anyone who talks about himself in the 3rd person can be categorically ignored.
@Amado Arcilla sorry you’re not politically based so you can’t speak on this topic…
He’s living up to the name my friends use to call him: Myron Baloney
I would imagine Brian Mulroney probably received an envelope in his hotel with $75,000 in it to say this.
Courtesy of whom? Let me guess…”Big Pharma?”
No, not at his hotel. Brian Mulroney already learned his lesson from Karl Heintz Schreiber. Remember the Olyphant investigation?
75 IS CHUMP CHANGE for big farma – yet BM is salivating for more
@OttawaInHD No, he’s just salivating. That’s why he wears a bib off camera.
He part of new world order.
Basically just desperately trying to not lose votes to the peoples party.
The shilling is quite obvious…enough is enough…
Mulroney, do not talk too much!
Terrible, let’s vote independent. I will vote for those booted out of caucus, because they would be independents already elected
well, he’s a tool like o.toole is
His tool may be old but it works better than yours.
Who cares what Mulroney says.
Yet you watched the video anyway?
@john15008 Not his point.
He is the Máster of the GST tax ,and the leader of Corruption he is not to be trusted.
Wasn’t Mulroney one of the most hated pm’s in Canadian history.
still is
Truth hurt?
And still he was elected a few more times than Erin O’Toole has! What does that says about the Present CPC party?
Oh, boy, this shunning of the unvaxxed is going to backfire big time.
It’s not about antivax crap, it’s about leadership.. One rule and everyone must follow the same rule.
The last time I voted Liberal was when he was the leader of the Conservative. Went for Turner instead. I would ignore any advice from this guy.
Tens of thousands of brilliant scientists? Brian was never known for his honesty…
Exactly, if he wants to be a leader, then lead.