56 comments
Best ever. Not just bc of butterfly show. We sure can appreciate the evolving of your work. Perfect!!!!!!
Ukraine: “You wanna hear a joke about Russia’s victory day parade?”
Putin: “No “tanks.” 🤣🤣
LOL
David J: Very very very clever!!!
And???
Oh! …. OH! …. I get it!!!
Always so informative
The 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the UKrainian SS (1st Galician)
The creation of a Ukrainian SS division was perceived by many in Ukraine as a step towards the attainment of Ukrainian independence and attracted many volunteers.The division enjoyed support from multiple political and religious groups within the western Ukrainian community.On 17 March 1945, Ukrainian émigrés established the Ukrainian National Committee to represent the interests of Ukrainians to the Third Reich.Due to Vatican intervention, the British authorities changed the status of the division members from POW to surrendered enemy personnel.
Former soldiers of SS “Galizien” were allowed to immigrate to Canada and the United Kingdom in 1947.The names of about 8,000 men from the division who were admitted to the UK have been stored in the so-called “Rimini List”.
Despite several requests of various lobby groups, the details of the list have never been publicly released,The 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (1st Galician) is today honored by many Ukrainian nationalists.Since 2010 every year on 28 April a march is held to celebrate the foundation of the division. In addition streets were named after the division in Ivano-Frankivsk (Ukrains`koi Dyvizii Street) and Ternopil (Soldiers Division “Galicia” Street).
The Allies intentionally didn’t assassinate Hitler, because he was doing more damage to his War effort than they could. Never interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake.
CIA Coups visited upon sovereign nations….Iran (1953) Guatemala (1954) Congo (1960) Dominican Republic (1961) S Vietnam (1963) Brazil (1964) Chile (1973)
So what is that another excuse to attack Ukraine 🇺🇦 🇺🇦🇺🇦
Nothing funnier than Putin screaming _”Kyiv in threeee dayyyyyys”_ and then their army gets Javelin’d too the moon. Oh god, russia is just such a joke. I didn’t even think they existed anymore after the communist russia
b.s.
I would like to see more reports on Russia’s elites. The article was a good read and provided some decent insights, but I’d like to see more.
Free speech doesn’t let you know more. All Russian resources are closed to you, you only need to know the official position of the government.
You’d see more but nobody likes falling off the balcony
So you want to be lied to?
Short version of russian history: “And then things got worse.”
😂😂😂😂
It’s more fitting for Luxembourg. Russia is too big for it.
@alex silent looking like things got worse for your criminal boss, prigozhinbot😂🤣👎🏼
@Interactive 1881 What happened?
When we grew up, we drew back the curtain, and guess what? – there weren’t any monsters at all. No really! -they were just children’s stories meant to frighten us.
….ya sure are a thinktank patriot….
I’m an optimist but the older I get the more monsters I see 😮
@hmmcinerney That’s because fear is cumulative.
One tank😂 everything is to plan✌️Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦
@𝕲𝖔𝖑𝖉𝖊𝖓 𝕽𝖔𝖌𝖊𝖗 Glory to free and strong of Ukraine 🇺🇦
@Яна Черненко Glory TRUMP ❤️ 2024 Winners 👉 BYE BYE JOE BIDEN & VLODIMIR ZELLENSKY 🚮
@𝕲𝖔𝖑𝖉𝖊𝖓 𝕽𝖔𝖌𝖊𝖗 🥴
Looks like Putin’s “kyiv in threeeeeee dayyyyyyys” speech didn’t go according to plan lol
💛💙💜💙💛 God, please bless and protect Ukrainians and ALL WHO DEFEND UKRAINE!! 🇺🇦 🌏 🇺🇸
SLAVA SLAVA RUSSIA 🇷🇺
@Nick Nova I think that’s what the russian people said just after putler screamed “Kyiv in threeeeee daaaayyyys!”😂😂😂
I think he didn’t want to be surrounded by a military that may attempt a coup.
Very true. The russian people have had enough at this point!
“Putin commands a popularity score of 105%!”
❤
Reminds me of the soviet union when their “leader” would win with 99% of the vote. Every time😆 You’d think they’d have been smart enough to at lest say 60% to make it believable lol.
@dpelpal 99% is better for the ego – an indispensable quality in a tyrant.
Q: What do you call a russian tank battallion returning to russia?
A: An infantry squad.
😂
Couldn’t resist lol
Better call them ‘a funeral procession’😂🤣
@Interactive 1881 For your family.
Kind of interesting how mechanized infantry isn’t working for either side in this war.
They cancelled the fly over for fear they would shoot it down themselves.😂🤣
Due to the high possibility of dropping a bomb on the crowd
And still blame Ukraine 🤪
They literally did drop bombs on their own towns😂
It easy to point out the smoke coming from the neighbors window while your own kitchen burns behind you.
Bette the devil you know…
Anyway it’s always interesting to follow Fareed Zakaria’s team reports. 👍
Interesting take. However, according to a new book has just been published, “Z Generation: Russia’s Fascist Youth” by Ian Garner, a lot of what Russia is grappling now (a culture in love with masculinity and violence, fairytale myths about Russia’s destiny), Putin himself and his circles deliberately crafted the stance of a majority of contemporary Russians over decades.
Nation of drunks
Soviet-Afghan War was also expected to last six months to a year & ended up lasting a decade with a horrific defeat.
Russia, historically, has had a FAR HIGHER opinion of its power and glory than anybody else. It’s bizarre.
I think the same thing with Democrats, but what’s the difference, really?