Recent Post
- CNN reporter on Q’s return: ‘As dumb as it is dangerous’
- Zelensky accuses Russia of striking busy shopping mall
- Supreme Court further erodes separation between church and state
- Keilar to anti-abortion advocate: Are you going to hold Republicans to account?
- Zelensky tells G7 leaders he wants the war to finish by the end of 2022
51 comments
With regard to food shortages. Yes, we did talk about food shortages. And, and it’s gonna be real.” said Biden
“The price of the sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia. It’s imposed upon an awful lot of countries as well. Including European countries and our country as well,” continued Biden
@mark Mierzejewski 6 billion people worth the f*** are you talking about
@mark Mierzejewski I hope you’re looking in the mirror when you’re saying all that
🏦 we’ll just print more money 💰
1 ilm Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I imagine most people wanted this war to end as soon as it started.
@Proff Trefelling Who are blowing your smoke at here? Russia is pulling out and throwing the Soviet era equipment at the battlefields in Ukraine. Granted, half of it is crap, but the sheer volume of it matters. As to the real war, get real – the only “Russians” who are willing to fight are perennially unemployed from the Far East regions who are fighting for 200,000 rubles they would never earn where they live in a year under Putin.
I agree with that,,,. This war must end… soon!
A meeting at a mountain retreat in Bavaria, plotting a defeat of Russia that will end by winter?
Surely a recipe for success.
1 Jaho Salami Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Hahahaha.
Reminds me of Hitler meeting there and their planing to win the war. Which turn out to be a disaster
Russia economy and inflation is getting much more stabilize and stronger each passing day while it’s not the same in west
As long when he lost everything you just say it
1 Darlin Raphael Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
The increasingly thin sliver of Ukrainian controlled territory from Sloviansk to Sievierodonestk is called a “salient”. Salients are difficult to defend and take up disproportionate military resources. Germany made a tactical withdrawal from a much bigger and more shallow salient on the western front in 1917, in order to free up troops and materiel for an offensive against Russia. Germany made its last blunder in December 1944 by creating a salient called the “Bulge” in eastern Belgium. I’m not a general, and I hope the Ukrainians know what they’re doing, but if it was my decision, I would strongly consider a tactical withdrawal back to Sloviansk to flatten the defensive line, and direct extra troops and weapons for an assault on Kherson and Izium. Maybe that’s what they will do when more weapons arrive.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
On the other end when the Germans attacked the Soviet salient at Kursk, their failure to break thru ended their ability to regain the initiative.
Ukraine is losing too many men a month, is outgunned at all fronts, it is very sad to say but it seems to me that Ukraine has lost this war.
7:02 – 7:35 this is what should happen, if correct measures are taken in timely, continuous, etc fashion
1 Zachary Davis Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Interesting news coverage, hopefully that war in Ukraine will end soon. Prayers for peaceful solutions.
Go Putin!
Asking Nato via the G7 for their permission to end the war before next year is a good start. We’ll have to see how his Nato employers respond; interesting that Zelensky’s workplace request is public, suppose that is a substitute for a Union Steward.
@Duncan MacLeod Your comment is 100% senseless. Search for Istanbul agreement, as USA is legally responsible for Ukrainian security.
cnn always finds a way of sugar-coating ukrainian defeat with their script reading generals
Ukraine has not lost twenty-five percent of its land to a superior force, they have strategically repositioned their troops to get a better view of the front line.
Hahahahahahahah
gotta see the big picture!
1 Barry LaFleur Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
You’re joking, but they actually (unbelievably) claimed something like this today, I read in the news!
Are you being sarcastic?
G7 and EU – 60% of GLOBAL GDP.
The leaders of the G7 countries, i.e. the USA, Japan, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Canada and the EU met in Germany.
The main topics of the rumors are increasing aid to Ukraine, which is bravely defending itself against the Russian invasion, and investing in global infrastructure development.
G7 and UE:
Over 60% of the world’s economic product,
Over 1 billion people
Most of the G7 and EU countries are members of NATO,
We have the most advanced technologies and level of science,
We create a global network of democratic states of law,
We believe in common values, including human rights,
Since the Maidan Revolution of 2013-2014, Ukraine has been actively fighting to join our world of Western civilization.
Every state, every nation and society that adopts our system, that is, creates a democratic state ruled by law with a free market and holy property right, achieves a civilization success in the perspective of one or two generations.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his regime have declared a brutal and unlawful war against the freedom aspirations of 45 million Ukrainians. Ukraine pays the highest price for the lives of its citizens for the dream of being part of Western democracy in the EU and NATO.
The G7 and the EU must not disappoint our Ukrainian friends. Another tranche of aid for Ukraine in the amount of US $ 29.5 billion was promised, as well as increasing and improving the supply of modern weapons.
The USA, EU, G7, NATO, Australia, South Korea, Norway, Switzerland and New Zealand can jointly help Ukraine win the war and sign a peace pact they guarantee with Russia by the end of 2022.
WWII was also the death struggle of the democratic world with the regimes of the Third German Reich, fascist Italy and the Empire of Japan. (The USSR as a communist regime, after being attacked by the Third Reich, joined the Western coalition)
We won this war with enormous effort, ensuring peace in Europe for 77 years. (not counting the war in the Balkans and the hybrid war in Donbas).
We will also win now, we have all the necessary tools and advantages to do so.
After winning the war with Russia and bringing the Putin regime down, together with free Ukraine and a new democratic Russia, the USA, EU, NATO, and the G7 must introduce a new law at the UN forum:
Brussels-Washington Convention:
There is a total ban on organizing and creating criminal systems, regimes incompatible with human nature, such as:
a) dictatorship
b) authoritarianisms
c) military junts
2. The only permitted system of governance is parliamentary democracy, the rule of good law guaranteeing human rights and concern for the environment.
3. Wars, armed conflicts, terrorist attacks are strictly prohibited and will be prosecuted with all the severity of the law by the global community.
We have one planet, there is no other, so if we want to live in peace, we must, by a joint global effort, prohibit the creation and functioning of criminal systems, dictatorships, authoritarianisms, and military junts that act like the mafia only on the scale of the entire state or a group of states.
You believe in hypocricy lol🤦
NATO Strategy has always been that the purpose of its front-line troops permanently stationed in Europe was simply to delay the advance of the Red Army, not to prevent its advance. Those troops were never expected to be able to “defeat” the Red Army because taxpayers would not have supported the cost of maintaining half a million soldiers on duty in Europe for years on end. The political leadership of NATO has consistently operated on the basis that Ukraine is not ready for membership in NATO, because Ukraine is one of the poorest countries in Europe and therefore simply cannot afford the military investment expected from current members, and because it is almost surrounded by territories controlled from Moscow. However Ukraine itself has consistently operated as if it was a member of NATO. It is too poor to buy new, or even second hand, NATO standard equipment so it has invested in building its own NATO equivalents. All of the artillery it has manufactured in the last 8 years has been to the NATO standard 155mm, so those guns are now firing off shells donated from NATO stockpiles. It built an anti-ship cruise missile inspired by the western Harpoon and demonstrated its effectiveness by sinking the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. It insists that all of its officer speak English and use NATO terminology. And Ukraine has sent contingents to serve alongside NATO in quarrels it has no connection to, such as in Afghanistan. And now Ukraine has assumed without complaint the sacrificial duty of the permanent NATO forces in Europe. The announcement by NATO secretary-general Stoltenberg simply confirms that NATO is committed to following the battle plan it has had since 1948. While the front-line troops restrain the advance of the Red Army, NATO members are activating the next stage, raising the number of active troops on the next line of defence, the eastern borders of Finland, the Baltic States, Poland, Slovakia, and Romania, to 300,000, twice the number of the active Russian forces. Just this activation forces Russia to redirect any reinforcements they might have considered adding to the Ukrainian Front. Russia now faces a technologically superior, better trained, and numerically superior united front stretching the 3,500 km from the Black Sea to the Arctic. Whatever their political superiors believe the NATO and allied forces along that Front are fully prepared to take whatever risks are necessary to ensure that it will be at least a generation before Russia can threaten Europe again.
“I know what you’re thinking: ‘Did he fire six shots or only five?’ Well, to tell you the truth, in all this excitement, I’ve kinda lost track myself. But being this is a .44 Magnum, the most powerful handgun in the world, and would blow your head clean off, you’ve got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do you, punk?”
Great analysis! It should be used in response to every “stop begging already” and “it’s not our war” comment out there. In fact, if you don’t mind, I’ll save it and use it for such purposes.
Imagine having the ability to start and end a war when you want to
Never in history to begin with
I didn’t know Ukraine was in a position to dictate when the war should end. As the Ukrainians advance towards Kieve. Soon, they will advance past kiev all the way to Warsaw.
True
mediocre.
Possible end by 2023….
The man who can stop this war in a second. Is telling others to help stop war . Lmao
1 Mick dhawan Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
True.But I only hear No No No!!! TBS
I never thought this would go on for a long as it has, I was really hoping some peace could come to that region without anymore bloodshed.
1 The real me Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I feel so sorry for zelensky this guy is a real patriot he is really standing up for his country
1 Anthony Simpson Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Hold the line Ukraine. Support is coming. We are coming. US$600-Billion of military and humanitarian support are almost there. That is 6 times greater than entire russian annual military budget. We, together and all Allies will defend Ukraine. 👍
‘Strategic retreat’ 😭😭 The coping is real strong
Ah, the G7 Summit; a colder, emptier, more desolate place it would be hard to imagine; except perhaps the summit of K2. 😳