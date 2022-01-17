ZOSO Declared in Sections of Westmoreland | TVJ News - Jan 16 2022 1

ZOSO Declared in Sections of Westmoreland | TVJ News – Jan 16 2022

9 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

9 comments

  3. One question for people who will see this comment: Do you believe that this government will fix the crime problem this year??

    Reply

    1. Crime is not the problem, it’s a symptom of the problem which is poverty and lack of education, among other things. It’s impossible to fix the root of the problem over a one year period.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.