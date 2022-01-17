Reneto Adams | TVJ Profile Interview – Jan 16 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Jamaica need a man like him Jamaican will support him 100%
OKAY Adams is a good man
Agree
Make him ever did come kickoff your door. I bet your point of view will changed😊
@Mathew Owens you know him personally
@Godbee Vlogs no from what we see and also heard 👍🏿
Big up Mr Adams the man politicians could not control.
Tru
I wouldn’t agree with you. At one time not even the commissioner could talk to him because of politics 🙄
Words come to pass. Jamaica is paying darely right now.
Brilliant 👏
So true
One of the best police officers Jamaica have ever seen! Bring him back to help clean up the mess and lead the the police force for the betterment of Jamaica.
Bring him back already
Lol obviously you about 9 days old..
Adams spent over 30yrs in the force and neva made a dent in crime. In fact, klans man gang, with Bulbi as the leader, became popular while Adams was a TOP COP
Eric McLeod, they will not bring him back because the Politicians know that he is going to find out their dirty deeds.
@maxine Corniffe lol Adams himself is a politician
@Omar Mattis I know what I am talking about
We the Jamaican people need him back. No one could buy or control Mr Adams
That’s right. He wasn’t for the corruption. His practices may have been controversial however he was able to rid the communities of criminal activity.
We need adamz
We need him back
We seriously need back Reneto. If Floyd can come back why not Reneto,
Naa, there’s much fear somewhere up the ladder.
Dwl…no bra…floyd break rule….RENETO dem claim a murderer…lol
Self serve!!!
You couldn’t have drawn a better parallel.
One up hold the law and one broke the law what a Shame!
How clear is the level of corruption 🤔
@Robert Morris lol…smh
I use to live near to a police station I won’t say where and every morning I got up early to watch Mr Adam’s and his hundred men getting ready for war my mother adore him he was a very nice man but not friendly when it comes to his job his hundred men never no where he’s going he was a real leader he was always a head of his crew well done Mr Adam don’t matter what some people might say you have done excellent 💙
@Ahmahkyah Nunya gugu idiotic
Simply the best, so far there is no other who can clean up crime the way he did. He had his ways and means of doing his job. It was a job well done.
Facts he was my mom friend too and I use to run out side to look when him and is 100 man squad rolling out he was so unique and squad was reall uniformed and tactical 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Couldn’t have said it better family 👏
Him drive fear in so call badman!!! 👨
Salute him in every aspect!!!
@Robert Morris facts! Fam🙏🏾
I remember Reneto said Jamaica would pay dearly,my God Reneto’s word has come to pass.
Bring back Mr Adams in the force if it’s not even commissioner but let him get a squad that tackles crime he told us Jamaica will pay dearly and it coming to pass where’s the human rights people when a gun man kills children and women and even the innocent men come on Mr Prime Minister you want a next term bring back Adams
Real talk
Remember this party and human rights help get rid of Mr Adams
@Cola Cola old jlp
Mr Adams is the general straight up
Best police ever he always warn the bad guys before he struck people did like the way did is policing
The man CLEAN LIKE A WHISTLE!
Bring him back and see how better this country would be
We need him back right now
He is definitely the right person to be minister of security and will be the first minister of security to be on the street fighting crime
Big up
THIS is the Minister of National Security Jamaica needs!!!
Nuh prim minister
Until the day I die I will always preach this if this man was the head of the JCF we wouldn’t be having this crime problem in Jamaica I work with this man n believe me he is NO joke a real leader a policeman who drive fair in any so call bad corner boy we need a policeman like him Mr holness please put your pride aside n let the citizens of Jamaica home n abroad can be in peace for once please if you love n care about us Jamaican
Sir Green you’ve said it so clear 👌
I worked with him also, very stern whilst on duty!!!
Not dropping no catch.
Andrew a and him cabinet a fight the nan adams mi s come home come. Demonstrate andrew go u days down
The best oh I miss him if they weren’t playing politics with getting a great commissioner of police he would be and I don’t think Jamaica would be in such mess right now where crime is concern thank you for your service Mr Reneto Adams
Reneto Adams!!!! I used to love seeing this man when I was a child!!! He was NO Nonsense! He was about law and order! What Jamaica needs right now!!!! And he looks GREAT FOR 73!!!