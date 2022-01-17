Reneto Adams | TVJ Profile Interview - Jan 16 2022 1

Reneto Adams | TVJ Profile Interview – Jan 16 2022

52 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjprofile

Tags

52 comments

    2. I wouldn’t agree with you. At one time not even the commissioner could talk to him because of politics 🙄

      Reply

  4. One of the best police officers Jamaica have ever seen! Bring him back to help clean up the mess and lead the the police force for the betterment of Jamaica.

    Reply

    2. Lol obviously you about 9 days old..
      Adams spent over 30yrs in the force and neva made a dent in crime. In fact, klans man gang, with Bulbi as the leader, became popular while Adams was a TOP COP

      Reply

    3. Eric McLeod, they will not bring him back because the Politicians know that he is going to find out their dirty deeds.

      Reply

    1. That’s right. He wasn’t for the corruption. His practices may have been controversial however he was able to rid the communities of criminal activity.

      Reply

    3. Self serve!!!
      You couldn’t have drawn a better parallel.
      One up hold the law and one broke the law what a Shame!
      How clear is the level of corruption 🤔

      Reply

  8. I use to live near to a police station I won’t say where and every morning I got up early to watch Mr Adam’s and his hundred men getting ready for war my mother adore him he was a very nice man but not friendly when it comes to his job his hundred men never no where he’s going he was a real leader he was always a head of his crew well done Mr Adam don’t matter what some people might say you have done excellent 💙

    Reply

    2. Simply the best, so far there is no other who can clean up crime the way he did. He had his ways and means of doing his job. It was a job well done.

      Reply

    3. Facts he was my mom friend too and I use to run out side to look when him and is 100 man squad rolling out he was so unique and squad was reall uniformed and tactical 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

      Reply

    4. Couldn’t have said it better family 👏
      Him drive fear in so call badman!!! 👨
      Salute him in every aspect!!!

      Reply

  10. Bring back Mr Adams in the force if it’s not even commissioner but let him get a squad that tackles crime he told us Jamaica will pay dearly and it coming to pass where’s the human rights people when a gun man kills children and women and even the innocent men come on Mr Prime Minister you want a next term bring back Adams

    Reply

  16. He is definitely the right person to be minister of security and will be the first minister of security to be on the street fighting crime

    Reply

  18. Until the day I die I will always preach this if this man was the head of the JCF we wouldn’t be having this crime problem in Jamaica I work with this man n believe me he is NO joke a real leader a policeman who drive fair in any so call bad corner boy we need a policeman like him Mr holness please put your pride aside n let the citizens of Jamaica home n abroad can be in peace for once please if you love n care about us Jamaican

    Reply

    1. Sir Green you’ve said it so clear 👌
      I worked with him also, very stern whilst on duty!!!
      Not dropping no catch.

      Reply

  19. The best oh I miss him if they weren’t playing politics with getting a great commissioner of police he would be and I don’t think Jamaica would be in such mess right now where crime is concern thank you for your service Mr Reneto Adams

    Reply

  20. Reneto Adams!!!! I used to love seeing this man when I was a child!!! He was NO Nonsense! He was about law and order! What Jamaica needs right now!!!! And he looks GREAT FOR 73!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.