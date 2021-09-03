14 Dead In New York And New Jersey After Severe Flooding And Damage

14 people have died after remnants of Hurricane Ida impacted New York and New Jersey with severe flooding, tornadoes and damage. NBC's Morgan Chesky reports on rescue efforts that are still underway.
31 comments
That is some dark water.
That’s why they call the Mississippi River “the big muddy”.
Nowhere To Run, Nowhere To Hide, YOU AIN’T SEEN NOTHING YET !
Stop saying things like no one could have anticipated that power lines would blow down in a hurricane. That’s absolutely foreseeable. By saying that, you absolve those responsible for having foresight and planning.
It’s even broader than that. We know these storms will be occurring more severely and more often due to global warming. So there shouldn’t be any surprise at all.
@mg82 this is telling us to prepare
This annoyed me so much too. It’s also lazy reporting.
@tariq pryor I wholeheartedly agree with individual preparedness. However, it also means the electric companies and those in charge need to be prepared to protect infrastructure because that’s their job. You having water in your house and cash in your pocket doesn’t negate their responsibilities just because you’ve done your part to be responsible personally.
@Roxanne yes as you can see it’s all about unity , the people that’s in “charge” should always prepare us before hand not also just the news but as a community a town etc
The true faces of disgrace come out in hours of darkness.
Burry powerlines no more poles
Rip to everyone that does and prayers for the their families
Wtf is happening, flood’s, fire’s, hurricanes, the earth is changing
Weather manipulation so they can pass crazy climate control locked down’s next just a conspiracy theory I’m joking , I hope
The end of days.
@The calm way home that actually could turn out True
Could have solved climate change with tha 8 trillion blown on Iraq and afghanistan
And what would you have done? Bribe the climate? Ask it to cool down??
Remember. Thoughts become things.
@Ashley Horne No, we would have invested in development of solar, wind, hydro and nuclear technologies rather then leave it to China to develop the technologies.
Also once we were focused on stopping climate change we would even have eliminated the billions of dollars we spend annually subsidizing the oil and gas industry.
The GOP has sold the US down the river for immediate profit and handed the world to China on a silver platter.
@Borvo Learn the difference between GOP and RINO and you will begin to understand what has been going on. Don’t be naive and believe everyone is who they say they are. What you call GOP, most conservatives call RINOs. They have not been good for America….we AGREE with you! Many Republicans are still being fooled.
@Clint Berry Well, as a long time republican, I too, tried to tell myself that it was the Trump cultists that were the RINO’s, but now that it is down to only two or three Republicans that do not rally around the Orange man (and the GOP wants to throw them out of the party) I have come to the conclusion that Trump cultists and the GOP have become one and the same and that they have all taken a Trump oath, similar to the Hitler oath, pledging themselves to an individual rather than to the tenets of the USA as stated in our Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution.
It’s time for all people to help each other, open their hearts and become one family, one humanity. We all have only one enemy – consumerism with its money at the top. We can unite and begin to build a new world for each of us – a Creative Society, at the top of which is human life. And we will be able to survive as a civilization in this difficult period of growing global cataclysms.
Will these places keep being habitable as conditions worsen every year? Is climate change real? It’s too late now.
Glad we aren’t going to pass infrastructure bill, right??…
I’m moving somewhere safe like California!
Lol trust me you don’t want to move here
Times like these, you kinda hope for someone in the Governor’s Mansion who’s really great at tackling emergencies with the added ability to reassure and comfort people.
Who does that remind me of?
Anybody heard from the current one?
Haven’t even heard anything from “consoler in chief” demented Biden
Wow that crazy pray pray pray for no deaths from this flooding