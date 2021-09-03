14 people have died after remnants of Hurricane Ida impacted New York and New Jersey with severe flooding, tornadoes and damage. NBC's Morgan Chesky reports on rescue efforts that are still underway.

14 Dead In New York And New Jersey After Severe Flooding And Damage