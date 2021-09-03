President Biden is set to visit New Orleans on Friday following the devastation of Hurricane Ida. Senior Advisor to the President, Cedric Richmond, is formerly a House member from Louisiana, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss Ida and the effort to rebuild.

President Biden Set To Visit New Orleans To Survey Damage From Ida