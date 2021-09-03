President Biden is set to visit New Orleans on Friday following the devastation of Hurricane Ida. Senior Advisor to the President, Cedric Richmond, is formerly a House member from Louisiana, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss Ida and the effort to rebuild.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About: MSNBC is the premier destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
President Biden Set To Visit New Orleans To Survey Damage From Ida
46 comments
Stop building in these areas.
49% of the state of LA is below sea level according to the World Atlas and overbuilding has eliminated the benefits of the barrier islands and the wetlands. The Netherlands spent hundreds of years reclaiming and responsibility managing the land from the North Sea. No such dumb luck down yonder.
Rebuild to watch God tear it down again. Global warning is going to cost more in damages than it ever would in abatement.
People in the area don’t want to hear that. They want to keep moving back there and dealing with this every other year.
Seems like a great time to build back better…
Good question! What is the Government doing to help? Pandemic and hurricanes… not a good mix
Biden made sure that the area was shored up. Buildings and electric lines were reinforced. He made sure generators were give to places that need them (like hospitals and shelters and community centers). Had response teams ready to jump in for rescue and repair as soon as it was safe. He’s done vastly more than the last guy ever did.
@Adam Taylor sure
Potato soup
Lee is troll. Report and ignore.
@Equality For All
You are a reported troll. How do you like it ?
@Lee
LOL!!!
Aug 13th came and went 🙂
“I will visit New Orleans. But I won’t be answering any question. They told me not to. I don’t know why. If I can’t answer questions, I probably shouldn’t ask questions either.”
– _illegitimate_ President Joe “you ain’t Pinocchio” Biden
Trump: Did the Governor LA kiss my butt. Can’t remember did I carry that State or is it blue?
Trump Aide: No Mr President it’s a blue State and the Governor didn’t but is asking for Fed help.
Trump: screw him, and if it’s a blue State I don’t care. Unless he wants to contribute to my next campaign and come out and endorse me and say what a great job I’m doing.
Hyperbole??? Nah, not after 4 years of Trump. This is a sad fact!!!!!
Cheating lying Joe
Well after 200 days of Biden we have Americans trapped behind enemy lines awaiting execution, Americans he promised to get out.
Or Joe could take a cue from Dubya and just have Air Force One fly a little lower over New Orleans. That was the GOP approach to Katrina.
Love your telling about one fourth the story. Better yet, just drop Joe down from a copter (one we still have) and let him walk on water saving all in his path.
Thank god Joe wasn’t in charge of this evacuation
Weren’t they hanging a rope down.
Must of thought they had to stop it like a blimp
@BENSON Hildebrand “have” thought.
Didn’t Biden say America was going to be destroyed not just because of African Americans? Yes. Yes he did say that.
Shout out to George Floyd on sixteen months of sobriety. It took some tough love but he did it. Say his name liberals
Shut up, dear.
Please try to stay on the topic.
hey christ-i-ain-t i thought bible said don’t speak ill of the dead
michaeldaniel73 You are a lonely person I can tell, I fell sorry that you have no one to love you, by your comment
Oh, goody. Here comes Joey! Adding to the disaster
@Real American Joe Biden is an evil, empty, failure of a human (and I use the term loosely) being. Trump is Francis of Assusi compared to Biden. Don’t call me “dear” and you’re as far from “Real American” as Biden is from sainthood, in other words, as far as one can get. They ought to throw entire rolls of paper towels at Joey, the world’s worst president.
@Real American your daddy Trump is still on your mind I see. Yeah we know, he’s still the one in charge
@RMPsumma Oh darling, I’m more American than you’ll ever be and more woman than you’ll ever get. MAGA is dead, chestnut.
@Stranger Aww, so cute how you’re trying, baby. Bless your heart.
@Real American
Omg…if Biden comes surely more disaster will follow…stay clear of bad karma and it is starting to hit the Democratic administration..watch and wait.
What’s he going down for? Ice cream?
Joe Biden (Afghanistan)
.. now is the number one issuer of AK -47’s weapons in the world without a background check..
Biden will hunt the storm down and make it pay
Trump already did that except the storm hunted him down and made him pay…$130,000 to be exact.
Whatever that means?
Like he’s iratticated covid.
Close the border like the Judge said. Even the Obama appointed judges are turning on him.
Demented Biden’s American carnage.
Waste of money. Just have a conference call.
Biden will get off the plane and say “Wow, We really did leave Afghanistan a mess.”
Power lines above ground. Disasters with every storm. Infrastructure bill is a necessity.
Lots of trolls getting paid!
Even mother nature is sending President Biden a message to pass his infrausture bill.