2022 Oscar nominations announced

35 comments
Hopefully Denzel wins best actor because he’s the only one in a movie anyone watched 🤦
You’re talking about… Macbeth? 😂
Denzel has to win because he’s black!
@Poett ! Yes, Denzel. It’s not fair!!!
90% of the audience are for Andrew. Check all the famous pages’ comment boxes. But Will may win tho
Dang haven’t seen any of these movies other than King Richard lol
Ciarán Hinds is magnificent in Belfast and delivers a flawless performance
My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed that film.
He often quotes the little boy in that movie “It’s biological.” 😄
Miss Judi Dench is great! As is everyone else. Takes me back to what my mom and dad remembered, as well as our youth.
He has been an incredible actor for many years… one of the best actors out there. _There Will Be Blood, Munich, Rome…_ all great performances.
Tracee Ellis Ross mispronounced Hinds’ name, which is Kieran (as in Kieran Culkin); and Leslie Jordan f-ed up Dune director Denis’ name — Tracee, who speaks fluid French, should have been gifted that announcement instead lol And yes, when I saw Hinds and Dame Judi Dench in the film, I was gobsmacked (I’m a Yankee/American).
Why wasn’t Denis Villeneuve nominated for best director~!
If they are giving out an Oscar for the biggest derp state jester, most of Hollywood would be nominated.
CNNs viewers are the exact people who watch the Oscar’s lol..
Noticed: Married couple Javier bardem and Penelope Cruz both nominated in different movies! Both Spiderman stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield nominated also for different movies. Even with those nominations, that will NOT boost box office for that outdated musical West Side Story, just like La La Land a few years back.
Only pulling for The Eyes of Tammy Faye and especially the single greatest actor in the world today: Jessica Chastain.
SAME!!!! LETS GO JESSICA!!!!
No nominations for Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch? Good for the other films, but hard pass for the Oscars
Wes Anderson/french dispatch servered nomination for direction/cinematography
His cinematography is always incredible, but the dial was turned up to 11 with this one… breathtaking!
Thank you CNN, I can now sleep at night.
Do people still watch celebrities celebrating themselves? It used to be a real show and fun to watch. But now it’s just a politically correct woke fest of millionaires preaching. What’s the point.
It better be Paul Thomas Anderson’s year for Best Director… he’s been the best filmmaker of the last 20 years, imo.
_Passing_ got snubbed for Best Picture. 😕
Difficult for fans to see the best of the best in movies and TV now unless they subscribe to Netflix, Disney, Amazon, Hulu, HBO and also go to the cinema during Covid.
Just watched Spencer and was very impressed by Kristen Stewart. She is certainly deserving of an Oscar for this performance.
The “Oscar Nominations” just get wonkier and wonkier. Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman for “Being The Ricardos” — seriously — did Javier’s “accent” sound Cuban at all — Al Pacino (Scarface), we’d really like to know! No JEREMY IRONS for “House of Gucci” — or AL PACINO for “House of Gucci” or JARED LETO for “House of Gucci” (Spoiler-Alert!): it wasn’t until an hour into the film that I asked myself: “Is that Jared Leto?” after seeing a closeup of his face and eyes — when, at first, I thought it was Robert Duvall, but then realized Duvall is presently 91 years-old. Best Film noms: CODA and Don’t Look Up — no-brainers there — the final dinner scene in Don’t Look Up made me cry, but then I busted up laughing at the final scene with Meryl Streep LOL Kristen Stewart whom I dearly love was a flatliner in “Spencer” and we all love Denzel (referring to The Tragedy of Macbeth), but sadly Americans, unless they are specifically trained to do Shakespeare, their performances tend to feel awkward because the language of Shakespeare relies on enunciation, cadence and rhythm which is more naturally akin to British actors — just my humble opinion, no offense Denzel or Ms. McDormand. The cinematography in The Tragedy of Macbeth, shot in B&W/1:37:1 aspect, is radiant.
Why does no one mention that Cumberbatch sounds like a cross between a valley girl and an old time Rhode Islander when doing an American accept? Americans sure are more forgiving with that sort of thing compared to Brittish audiences when an American actor performances a British accent.
Omg Andrew needs that Oscar rn- 🤡
I love how diverse and integrated the BET Awards are.