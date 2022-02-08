Why Liz Cheney’s money might not save her February 8, 2022 51 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
I hope she wins re-election
To RINO of the year…
Your funny Ben.
Hoping will NOT be enough ! Bye Bye Liz!!!! Let’s Go Brandon !
She is the only one, normally I would want her to lose, as her policies generally suck, but I do like her support for democracy which is different from the rest of the GOP
If the folks of Wyoming were not brain dead Trump DEPLORABLES (apparently Hillary was correct about the term DEPLORABLES), Cheney should not have to spend $1 to defeat any Republican challenger(s).
WTF, is wrong with the folks in Wyoming?
she has already saved her soul … what price is that …
There is something perverse about the way raising money relates to getting elected, yet it is widely accepted that money wins elections, not ideas, policies or – horror of horrors – character.
@Jay Will and trump still lost to Biden, because it turns out real patriotic Americans really hate trump and his antics
@Jerry Stephenson Are you willing to bet your life there was no fraud at all?
@SH DMD there was some fraud by republicans
@Borvo she doesn’t have a chance
Liz Cheney is the only Republican I want to see reelected.
Do not hold your breath Agent ‘ Loser ” !!!! she is History ! LOL
So,you must be Russian or Chinese or just hate America.
Same here. She earned it
Don’t. While she does get points for actually standing up to Trump and doing the right thing, she also voted with Trump over 90% of the time and voted against popular legislation that would have helped the American people.
As a Democrat.
Last I heard Cheney said she would rather count on her constituents as opposed to the RNC.
As a lifelong Wyoming Democrat, I plan to change my party affiliation to vote for Liz in the primary. 🤮 gotta do it!
@James Guy Photography I’ve been a fan of ranked voting for so long now. I really want to see the emergence of a third party, and that might be a good start. My personal conspiracy theory is that those who profit from the divide likes the way the current election rules give them so much power and all regular folk so little.
@TesserId The primaries are absolutely wide open. The fact we elected a black man named Barack Hussein Obama, then a game show host, is absolute proof of that.
Do what you gotta do, though if she loses, she could still run as a write in candidate
@Belly Dancer Em Primaries are for voting for the candidate you want. The general election is for voting against the candidate you don’t want.
@Phil Johnston Anderson voter here and you’re wrong.
“I HAVE MY PERSONAL SAYING, IT’S NOT ABOUT RIGHT OR WRONG, IT’S ABOUT HOW YOU LIVED.
Money….
Her integrity is enough to lie down and wake up as a true American woman, who didn’t sell out her honor, towards, country, husband, father, family, party, and good decent American women of all ages, colors and education, etc…
Absolutely Wyoming is the equality state we stand highly with those who show integrity, despite the party or the money.
Something called the cowboy code.
https://youtu.be/nzQVVzE5Rsw
I have no love for Liz and her political views but she does support he Constitutions unlike her party which now represents Fascism. If she loses in the the primary she should run as an independent. I think she could win and if not could prevent a fascist from winning.
The RNC has disqualified themselves as a legitimate party by siding with seditionists. This means under the 14th amendments the Senate Majority Leader and Speaker of the House now have the right or refuse to seat members of that party for siding against people who are against the Constitution and/or aided those that tried to overthrow the government.
Do you think Cheney could win reelection?
No, she went against the majority of racist in America
Only as a Democrat.
Absolutely not. Being the scion of the Cheney family, she’s a spoiled princess and suffers from ‘entitlementism’. But she will still lose.
Thumbs down button dose not work so the votes will say. I hope she sticks around.
Yep she can! And I think she will.
In a state as small as Wyoming how can Cheney grow her electorate? One answer: Tribes. If she can do something for Tribes (which, let’s face it, RepubliCONs are typically not wont to do), she can grow her electorate. So far, though, it doesn’t appear that she is doing that, bc her outreach to Tribes sucks, frankly.
Become a Democrat.
Is that because the Republicans in Wyoming have an aversion to TRUTH?
Win or lose she has her integrity and honour!!! Which most of the GOP is in deficit!!!
THANK YOU 🙏
LIZ CHENEY, ADAM KINZINGER and ALL of the COMMITTEE MEMBERS 🙏…..
GOD BLESS EVERYONE Working on the COMMITTEE 🙏…….
Anyone with half a brain would vote for this lady. Love her or hate her she has chosen to stand for the Constitution of your Country & the oath she swore. She is willing to lose her career to protect her fellow Americans. This lady is a WARRIOR !!! Canada
How so?
She acted like an emotional train wreck behind guys with guns and is BFFs with General Milley (who called her late at night).
She did not support her sister until it was politically expedient.
She is a loser
Love Cheney…woman of dignity…&. loyalty. To Our. Country…🇺🇸…Support HER…
About 140 dollars a vote more or less? I think the most important factor is how effectively they can report the terrible truth they gathered and effectively publish it. Her opponent is a warm body who only exists as a choice to punish. The opponent will be the embodiment of the corruption. The speed at which the DOJ may or may not act is another factor
OUT OF 14 STATE I HAVE LIVED IN OVER THE PAST 45 YEARS, WYOMING WAS THE MOST CORRUPT, POLLUTED, MISERABLE I HAVE EVER LIVED IN
She has pursue the truth. She is already saved.
Having a seat within a corrupt party is not
necessarily a career goal.
No, the point is : she knows all of this and she is doing the right thing without care about personal consequence.
This has a name: integrity
I may not agree on her policies but I agree on her willingness to stand up to truth. She however, would be better armed with a Trump conviction before her primary or at least charges!
Save her, from what? She did the right thing, the truthful thing, and her actions are beyond reproach. If she isn’t reelected because of that, no problem. Life goes on. She is a real American Hero, all the way.