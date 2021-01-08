68 Arrested in Washington D.C. | 4 Dead – January 7 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Very happy 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️
I also subscribe to TVJ news and I’m very happy for the bit of world news that TVJ carries. Thank you TVJ!
Need lovely 😍💋 💝💖❤️
Just imagine if it was BLM ppl did tht all now the amount a dead and wounded would a take place its facts look how summer they protest and the police and national guard beat an arrest them wicked and Capitol Hill so sacred in 🇺🇸 and look them invade it and the Vice President and big wigs dem had to flee jus think the end result if it was BLM thank God it wasn’t.
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Thank you TVJ for all the news. Local & International we appreciate.
Somehow that bus that was given to the maroons is going to cost them their lands as soon as the queen is removed as the head of state. For without the giver of the lands the maroons will have no power whatsoever to continue claim the given lands.
It must be said: Anthony is getting better at presenting. No longer very tense and not so many errors. Keep it up youth! 👍🏾
Bad things happen everywhere not just in ja
Mitch, Pence and the rest have been enablers, so now that the %^^&& hits the fan you wanna come out and condemn this behavior to save your skin????
Jehovah blessing to all in ja
These people too daring and for how long..
Thanks for the news TVJ
Thanks for TVJ news
Can you imagine if this happened in Jamaica what they (The USA) would be saying about our little island.
Them would them would have run off them mouth because them like to fast in other people business and dont see their own them all should be a shame of your self .
That it’s just one of the worst country
You go Babsie girl. Very proud of your performance. You’re doing very well recognizing our roots & highlighting various persons & communities who have been neglected. 🙏🙏🙏
Demon why they don’t throw trump in a prison.
When the youths of JA are willing to try they get no help. Crime will never cease in JA until the youths are given priority because they are the future so invest in them.
Crime need to stop in Jamaica its affecting our youths and family….wise up ppl STOP it @Nikki’s Lens here.
These indicent in ja must traumatize the young minds an bring fear an turmoil in their life
When there is shooting in a community, the security forces should do a cordan and search shortly after to get any guns in the community
Thank you for the news so much things going on keep going Television Jamaica