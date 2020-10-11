8-year-old choreographs his own ballet | Militarykind

Army Major's son pulls a dance move mid-interview that you have to see. 🕺
RELATED » Soldier mom surprises kids at martial arts class:
Maximus Turner didn’t let another military move cancel his plans to dance. Instead he choreographed a ballet recital for himself and his sister.
Do you have a Militarykind moment you want to submit to us?! Please submit your video here:
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!
» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:
1st
He’s so smart.
Wowed 😍
THIS LITTLE BOY IS GIFTED
AHHH BEAUTIFUL YOUNG FAMILY
You got to really say kudos to the parents because they support their children learning what they can do best and if you support a child you don’t have to push him to do something they’re not wanting to do or don’t have the talent for. It’s best to support your child and what they can do that they love and that’s how you should be as a parent!
Beautiful talented Children
Good evening! And thank you very much
Love this story,loving and supportive family ♥️🎉🎉🎉
Amazing!
WOW!!! TALENTED CHILDREN!!! YOU PARENTS ARE TRULY BLESSED!!!
He’s so adorable!
Having been raised from birth by military parents I applaud this young man’s devotion and his family’s support! It’s not easy to pursue your passion as a dependent! Very talented! God help you in the pursuit of your passion!
I love how the father is so supportive to his son❤🥰
Beautiful family! Adorable, talented children!
His dad 😂 ohhhh boy !
♥️
Such a special and beautiful family ♥️ Blessed ♥️ keep dancing 💃 🕺🏼
2:08 watch that girl 😂
Awesome! 😍