8-year-old choreographs his own ballet | Militarykind

TOPICS:
8-year-old choreographs his own ballet | Militarykind 1

October 11, 2020

 

Army Major's son pulls a dance move mid-interview that you have to see. 🕺
RELATED » Soldier mom surprises kids at martial arts class:

Maximus Turner didn’t let another military move cancel his plans to dance. Instead he choreographed a ballet recital for himself and his sister.

Do you have a Militarykind moment you want to submit to us?! Please submit your video here:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

20 Comments on "8-year-old choreographs his own ballet | Militarykind"

  2. Carl Beckles | October 10, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    He’s so smart.

  3. Fuzzy Puppet | October 10, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    Wowed 😍

  4. Tracey Mcgowan | October 10, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

    THIS LITTLE BOY IS GIFTED

  5. Tracey Mcgowan | October 10, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    AHHH BEAUTIFUL YOUNG FAMILY

  6. Derek Richards | October 10, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    You got to really say kudos to the parents because they support their children learning what they can do best and if you support a child you don’t have to push him to do something they’re not wanting to do or don’t have the talent for. It’s best to support your child and what they can do that they love and that’s how you should be as a parent!

  7. mary jemison | October 10, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    Beautiful talented Children

  8. Tipa Sefar | October 10, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    Good evening! And thank you very much

  9. jean willis | October 10, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    Love this story,loving and supportive family ♥️🎉🎉🎉

  10. Saundra | October 10, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    Amazing!

  11. Eddie Cuellar | October 10, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    WOW!!! TALENTED CHILDREN!!! YOU PARENTS ARE TRULY BLESSED!!!

  12. GI Jane | October 10, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    He’s so adorable!

  13. Rebecca Ainslie | October 10, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

    Having been raised from birth by military parents I applaud this young man’s devotion and his family’s support! It’s not easy to pursue your passion as a dependent! Very talented! God help you in the pursuit of your passion!

  14. potot 84 | October 10, 2020 at 11:34 PM | Reply

    I love how the father is so supportive to his son❤🥰

  15. Christy Assid | October 10, 2020 at 11:50 PM | Reply

    Beautiful family! Adorable, talented children!

  16. J Red | October 11, 2020 at 1:21 AM | Reply

    His dad 😂 ohhhh boy !

  17. Tom Archibald | October 11, 2020 at 1:28 AM | Reply

    ♥️

  18. Debra C | October 11, 2020 at 3:58 AM | Reply

    Such a special and beautiful family ♥️ Blessed ♥️ keep dancing 💃 🕺🏼

  19. Jake | October 11, 2020 at 4:09 AM | Reply

    2:08 watch that girl 😂

  20. Like to tell people fun facts | October 11, 2020 at 4:14 AM | Reply

    Awesome! 😍

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.