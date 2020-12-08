With Trump’s time in office dwindling, his former personal attorney Michael Cohen joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the potential legal fallout Trump may face when he is no longer president. Cohen explains his role in providing a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels and confirms Trump directed him and collaborated with him to do so, and argues that Trump will “sell national security information to the highest bidder” and pose “danger” to the country. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 12/7/2020.
About The Beat with Ari Melber: Former lawyer Ari Melber leads this show that provides in-depth analysis of the day's biggest news stories. "The Beat" features guest interviews in addition to reporting on stories from across the country. The stories that are covered span across the political spectrum. In addition to his law background, Melber is a former Senate staffer, giving him a unique perspective to share on the political happenings coming out of Washington, D.C.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
'A Danger': Trump Insider Who Went To Prison On Trump’s Life After WH | The Beat With Ari Melber
He committed these crimes when he wasnt in the white house….lock him up for life
He must be punished more and more by his wrongdoings. 🇺🇸⚖️
Don’t give him a phone either. A pay phone is best, can only call collect.
Trump’s stupidity is hilarious but also it’s very dangerous
@Frail Bones Biden You mean the video of Biden strangely yet grandfatherly kissing the top of their heads or Trunp awkwardly kissing a token little black girl then trying to force her to give him a mouth kiss? #ifepsteinandnaderarepedostrumpistoo
Given the position he has yes it’s dangerous
He is ignorant but he has cunning, and his father trained him to be a fraud and a con artist.
Michael has certainly changed. Bless him for breaking away from trumps clutches.
@Carly Crays he was cruel and viscous to people who deserved better treatment. He may be reformed, but I wouldn’t trust him with anything I care about.
@Fra Diavolo Not even if he was ever allowed to practice law again.
@Fra Diavolo If I needed legal advice on how to get away with a crime, he does know more than most.
Michael Cohen = Sammy ‘the Bull’ Gravano
He knows where the bodies are buried …
Reminder: Donald Trump’s presidential immunity expires on January 20th, 2021, at 12pm Eastern Time 😁
@kevorkian383 I’m sure you realize that’s an impossibility, right?
@Tim Cowan Started already and he is a much more happy man.
@Terry Hawk In deep freeze like a covid victim
@AMM0beatz except for for the 74 million who voted for him..sadly..
But hey at least the majority of us aren’t that ignorant !😀
Sometimes it seems death is the only answer to some problems.
@Michael O’Connor Smoking! (Do the eyeballs sizzle or do they pop out?)
Where’s a Lee Harvey Oswald when you need him?
@Uncle Foiley It’s amazing how often I have heard variations on that theme in the past week! One person said that Trump should ride in an open car in Dallas’ Dealey Plaza.
Firing squad
That is very dark.
I think more people need to take heed to Mr. Cohens advice…….
He’s not going anywhere ❗
@youknowit riiiiiiiight. Whatever you say, bubba.
For America’s sake.. I believe Cohen has hit the nail on the head.. Trump will sell America’s intelligence to the highest bidder to get what he wants.. Even if it means him staying out of jail..
@cookie monster13 he will literally be in office 2 more terms. Take care.
The notion that an ex-President not be held accountable for their crimes is ABSURD.
@Michael Morris What crimes? Please elaborate…
What???. Like the Clinton’s and Obama????
@GreenIdLady 1 looks like we have a new bigger criminal coming into office… I hope you can understand chinese….
@Michael Morris usually much worse…
Michael Cohen reflecting on Donald Trump, “I think he’s a danger no matter where you put him.” Well that about says it all doesn’t it.
lobotomy and a full time caregiver, problem solved.
Send him to Florence SuperMax for 15 years.
@E Garza Well crud. This is quite a doozy.
@Tommy Tompsen I mean, he’s halfway there already
He won’t b a danger in jail…LOL!!!
I think we can now believe what Michael Cohen say’s being that he has predicted everything that is happening now.
No doubt.
@Manuela Costa Lima yep 👍 hopefully he learned honestly this situation reminded me of JIMMY JONES. I never understood why people would’ve believed him and even drink a deadly cocktail 🍹 🤷♀️ why ? Unbelievable 74 millions voted for Donald Trump seriously??
is an alarming amount 😳 they watching Trump crazy behavior and they still following his evil self. With all do respect I definitely think is a lock of mental awareness no offense 🤷♀️ that is exactly how JIMMY JONES killed so many , because they had no ability to think 🤔 or put 2&2 on their own 😟 I am not going to jail or lying for anyone one ☝️ I still remember how DT walked away from Cohen like a coward remorseless as he always do. It doesn’t take a genius to caught on DT evil motives Was nice chatting with you 😊
@Tyana Campbell —
I appreciate your comparison to Jim Jones and the almost one thousand followers (including many children) he convinced to drink the poisoned kool-aid. After having several people shot on the spot, there’s no doubt that anyone who’d try to leave would be killed right where they stood. As for Jones, he was as cowardly as he was crazy: he killed himself. Cults and their leaders are a phenomenon that I personally don’t accept or understand. However, uneducated and gullible people are taken by corrupt con artists all the time. They easily fall for the garbage and lies they flog like cheap moonshine, and pay no attention to the facts in front of them. Just like Jim Jones — or even worse since he’s still the US president — Donald Trump has corrupt senators and congresspeople who are willing to break the law so they can do his irrational bidding. What Trump is doing is incredibly damaging to the country’s democratic institutions and to the people who live by them and are protected by them. I hope you understand this analogy, but Donald Trump is like a deadly and evil viral infection with no cure or vaccine to prevent it from spreading. The only force that can put Trump and his crazy minions in their place is the vital strength and intelligence of the American people. Thank you for listening, Tyana. Stay safe and all the best to you and yours.
@Mary Rodger exactly the same thing I said. Michael had absolutely nothing to loose.
I still believe Trump is a flight risk.
Maximum security with zero contact ought to shut him up literally and in reality!
Trump and family need passports taken away and tagged.
Remember when said “If Biden wins, I might leave the country.”
Only if he has vast cash in hand. No country is going to want him unless he forks it over.
It’s so ironic that MC turned out 2 be the hero 2 expose all the criminal acts of that 🍊 buffoon.
It’s kinda like those stories where one of the main villain’s commanders becomes an antihero after realizing their intentions and how damaging it can be.
The truth about djt’s dealings must come out!
Trump, Jared, Pompeo, and others under the administration already sold info.
I believe it. They’re so brazen they did it under all our noses. Remember when Trump had that “private” 2 hour + meeting with Putin when only Putin’s Russian/English translator was allowed in the room? This was a huge news story for 10 minutes when Trump and his admin. threw another shiny object to distract us and make us forget.
👍 yep….IRS. IRS has a Dif set of criminal rules. IRS has sent many thugs to prison. Can’t get em on Murder, get em on Cheating IRS.
Maybe that’s why all his pay goes back to government agencies. They are not charitable contributions and so many non-profits could use the money.
Maybe I just feel better thinking he’s on the IRS payback plan.
Scientology got away with it. After raiding the IRS offices, Scientology managed to steal enough information that even after catching and arresting six of the individuals involved (Including Hubbard’s wife), several years later they gave them tax exempt status. Which was the goal of the infiltration. I don’t know what they uncovered, but it was enough to scare the IRS into submission. They’ve got weakpoints.
If the Federal Government doesn’t charge Trump the State will.
@24100mw please share the wisdom?? Seriously people need to kno…………
@Basil Marasco HE’S A SORE LOSER PERIOD.
If a person of color tried these things he woulda been out.. for his reputation.🤨eyes open. watch out gracefully…not pridefully. Theres only 1 master creator of this. GOD. He will discern the spirits for us!!! We kno nothing.
@Mountain N federal can’t but State can. And he would be pardoned from future crimes.
@Knowledge/wisdomwins-againstimpulsiveness He can’t run if he’s in jail
After all Al Capones crimes it was tax fraud that put him behind bars ;o)
Trump is effectively the incarnation of “The Father of All Lies” and approximately 1 out of 2 USA citizens support him. This is extraordinarily bad.
Yup I feel a civil war coming on because of these lunatic extreme violent right wingers. Everyone should keep their eyes and ears open. Stay safe out there!
@ADI LIVES And you’d be right. Good luck.
@ADI LIVES Are you joking? Most of these “militias” get winded going up a flight of stairs.
Only Mike Cohan changed after being arrested and convicted, the rest are still up to there old tricks.
Wasn’t a fan of him after hearing him on tape threatening people. But like you said, he’s the only person out of slew of many that is actually trying change who he used to be. I can respect that.
Agree with you .
“You don’t have to like me but please listen to me”. Micheal Cohen.
Michael Cohen definitely knows what he’s talking about. The facts have supported rather than contradicted him.
I remember vividly during Cohen’s testimony to congress, when he said ‘there is no way president trump will accept he loses the next election and he will not leave willingly, he will make our lives miserable until the day he is no longer president”! Now that exact situation is happening!