TOPICS:
December 8, 2020

 

With Trump’s time in office dwindling, his former personal attorney Michael Cohen joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the potential legal fallout Trump may face when he is no longer president. Cohen explains his role in providing a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels and confirms Trump directed him and collaborated with him to do so, and argues that Trump will “sell national security information to the highest bidder” and pose “danger” to the country. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 12/7/2020.
87 Comments on "‘A Danger’: Trump Insider Who Went To Prison On Trump’s Life After WH | The Beat With Ari Melber"

  1. Mike Klar | December 7, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    He committed these crimes when he wasnt in the white house….lock him up for life

  2. Dani Vertiz | December 7, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    Trump’s stupidity is hilarious but also it’s very dangerous

  3. Lana Kahl | December 7, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

    Michael has certainly changed. Bless him for breaking away from trumps clutches.

  4. Johnny English | December 7, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

    Reminder: Donald Trump’s presidential immunity expires on January 20th, 2021, at 12pm Eastern Time 😁

  5. Mickey Johnson | December 7, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

    Sometimes it seems death is the only answer to some problems.

  6. Sparky 58 | December 7, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

    I think more people need to take heed to Mr. Cohens advice…….

  7. rabooey | December 7, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

    The notion that an ex-President not be held accountable for their crimes is ABSURD.

  8. Ron Mortimer | December 7, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

    Michael Cohen reflecting on Donald Trump, “I think he’s a danger no matter where you put him.” Well that about says it all doesn’t it.

  9. Dorian Ruiz | December 7, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

    I think we can now believe what Michael Cohen say’s being that he has predicted everything that is happening now.

    • anybodycanart | December 8, 2020 at 12:10 AM | Reply

      No doubt.

    • Tyana Campbell | December 8, 2020 at 12:14 AM | Reply

      @Manuela Costa Lima yep 👍 hopefully he learned honestly this situation reminded me of JIMMY JONES. I never understood why people would’ve believed him and even drink a deadly cocktail 🍹 🤷‍♀️ why ? Unbelievable 74 millions voted for Donald Trump seriously??
      is an alarming amount 😳 they watching Trump crazy behavior and they still following his evil self. With all do respect I definitely think is a lock of mental awareness no offense 🤷‍♀️ that is exactly how JIMMY JONES killed so many , because they had no ability to think 🤔 or put 2&2 on their own 😟 I am not going to jail or lying for anyone one ☝️ I still remember how DT walked away from Cohen like a coward remorseless as he always do. It doesn’t take a genius to caught on DT evil motives Was nice chatting with you 😊

    • Manuela Costa Lima | December 8, 2020 at 1:01 AM | Reply

      @Tyana Campbell —
      I appreciate your comparison to Jim Jones and the almost one thousand followers (including many children) he convinced to drink the poisoned kool-aid. After having several people shot on the spot, there’s no doubt that anyone who’d try to leave would be killed right where they stood. As for Jones, he was as cowardly as he was crazy: he killed himself. Cults and their leaders are a phenomenon that I personally don’t accept or understand. However, uneducated and gullible people are taken by corrupt con artists all the time. They easily fall for the garbage and lies they flog like cheap moonshine, and pay no attention to the facts in front of them. Just like Jim Jones — or even worse since he’s still the US president — Donald Trump has corrupt senators and congresspeople who are willing to break the law so they can do his irrational bidding. What Trump is doing is incredibly damaging to the country’s democratic institutions and to the people who live by them and are protected by them. I hope you understand this analogy, but Donald Trump is like a deadly and evil viral infection with no cure or vaccine to prevent it from spreading. The only force that can put Trump and his crazy minions in their place is the vital strength and intelligence of the American people. Thank you for listening, Tyana. Stay safe and all the best to you and yours.

    • Huong Pham | December 8, 2020 at 1:52 AM | Reply

    • Diamond Diva | December 8, 2020 at 1:54 AM | Reply

      @Mary Rodger exactly the same thing I said. Michael had absolutely nothing to loose.

  10. Mr. Greenjeans | December 7, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    I still believe Trump is a flight risk.

  11. Simplicity HG2010 | December 7, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    It’s so ironic that MC turned out 2 be the hero 2 expose all the criminal acts of that 🍊 buffoon.

  12. Maddie Vega | December 7, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    Trump, Jared, Pompeo, and others under the administration already sold info.

    • Super Gristmill61 | December 8, 2020 at 1:10 AM | Reply

      I believe it. They’re so brazen they did it under all our noses. Remember when Trump had that “private” 2 hour + meeting with Putin when only Putin’s Russian/English translator was allowed in the room? This was a huge news story for 10 minutes when Trump and his admin. threw another shiny object to distract us and make us forget.

  13. M. R. | December 7, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    👍 yep….IRS. IRS has a Dif set of criminal rules. IRS has sent many thugs to prison. Can’t get em on Murder, get em on Cheating IRS.

    • Kathy Wolf | December 8, 2020 at 12:44 AM | Reply

      Maybe that’s why all his pay goes back to government agencies. They are not charitable contributions and so many non-profits could use the money.
      Maybe I just feel better thinking he’s on the IRS payback plan.

    • Krystal Myth | December 8, 2020 at 1:12 AM | Reply

      Scientology got away with it. After raiding the IRS offices, Scientology managed to steal enough information that even after catching and arresting six of the individuals involved (Including Hubbard’s wife), several years later they gave them tax exempt status. Which was the goal of the infiltration. I don’t know what they uncovered, but it was enough to scare the IRS into submission. They’ve got weakpoints.

  14. topfuel29 | December 7, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    If the Federal Government doesn’t charge Trump the State will.

  15. Just Me | December 7, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    After all Al Capones crimes it was tax fraud that put him behind bars ;o)

  16. Aristotle Stagirus | December 7, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    Trump is effectively the incarnation of “The Father of All Lies” and approximately 1 out of 2 USA citizens support him. This is extraordinarily bad.

  17. Jack Mcnuggets | December 7, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    Only Mike Cohan changed after being arrested and convicted, the rest are still up to there old tricks.

  18. OBoo Strauss | December 7, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    “You don’t have to like me but please listen to me”. Micheal Cohen.

  19. George W | December 7, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    Michael Cohen definitely knows what he’s talking about. The facts have supported rather than contradicted him.

  20. Barbara Roberts | December 7, 2020 at 11:20 PM | Reply

    I remember vividly during Cohen’s testimony to congress, when he said ‘there is no way president trump will accept he loses the next election and he will not leave willingly, he will make our lives miserable until the day he is no longer president”! Now that exact situation is happening!

