NYT: Trump Admin. Passed When Pfizer Offered To Sell More Vaccine Doses, Could Delay Further Doses

The New York Times is reporting that the Trump Administration passed when Pfizer offered to sell more vaccine doses last summer: “Now Pfizer may not be able to provide more of its vaccine to the United States until next June because of its commitments to other countries." Aired on 12/7/2020.
this is TERRORISM, because he is HURTING PEOPLE FOR POLITICAL PURPOSES
@michael boultinghouse Trump: MEXICO will pay for the ‘TRUE’ terrorism.
So far Biden hasn’t declared that any foreign country will pay for a dam thing over here. In my books we’re already better off.
@great observations Biden will bring in 125% more foreigners, and give DACA citzenship, then allow the caravans from guatemala in. Then he will erase the china tariffs and re-install US troops in Afghanistan. You are either going to be for America or an enemy. all we ask is that you STOP PAYING TAXES to this marxist regime
NATIONAL TAX BOYCOTT REVOLT.
you dont have to join a militia, just stop funding our enemies
@grosbeak2007 i know there are thousands of brave patriots just like him gathering materials. ever tried to find ammonium nitrate these days?or ammo? you are a former American now, just a marxist traitor, and you will be hunted
@Andrew McFadden the only blood on my hands will be yours
@Abraham Szekely there are thousands of Breiviks now, hunting you former Americans, now marxist traitors
No, we should not be surprised, I’m not surprised at all! This is exactly why they have to go!
typical trump administration doing the exact opposite of what it should be doing😂
Trump was probably considering his boss Putin’s vaccine Sputnik.
Yup- he stated Covid-19 is Democrats’ hoax, to allow sufficient time for fellow republicans to dump their stocks before market collapsed. Stock Market is far more important to DT than the American People dying by hundreds of thousands.
Sup all? My opinion doesn’t matter. Social media is stupid. But if trump runs in 2024 he will lose by 10 million votes. Right? The guy is a gift that keeps on giving.
@MyBrainGarbage He needs to be serving time in 2024.
He just wants to make things difficult for Biden before he’s booted out.
I totally agree..he doesnt give a sh.t about Americans,hopefully your nightmare will be over soon. I cannot imagine what its been like for the past 4 years. Good luck and much love from Australia.
How many more will die because of this
It’s never ending
He made the refusal last Summer.
Voh wow
@whatever itis thank you from Portland Oregon
He’ll just tweet FAKE NEWS and that will be the end of it . 25th Amendment now !!
@cindy tonello Why?
@Arthur Schnapka However, Pfizer has proof that its not fake news
Too late for the 25th Amendment, besides if that was used it would only give Pence the opportunity to Pardon tRump.
@JJ Mac You can pardon crimes but you can’t pardon utter stupidity.
Never ever let that sorry piece close to our WH again.
We the people must close the divide if we don’t we will perish
@Mot Koaiu why do you keep posting the same thing… get a new copy and paste
Wait a second, didn’t the whitehouse press secretary call it the“trump” vaccine?
Ya but there’s already a Trump Vaccine. It’s called the 2020 election and it will be purging the White House of his infection soon.
McEnemy was talking about peniscilline
@lenne02 Sucking on The Oranges oranges and swallowing the pulp.
yep…… Still trying to figure out why when he had NOTHING to do with it and he said it was a HOAX by democrats… SMH
I wonder how many more people will die because of this.
Pro Life party does not care about human life.
A lot more will die in the next couple months as a result of the stupidity that continues. It’s not just this presidents blatant disregard for human life, it’s the cult followers who continue to participate.
I’m a nurse and I will tell you that this has been 100% the absolute hardest and most baffling insanity of my career. People have been suffering, lies have been told since day one from this president and then backed up by spineless pieces of sh*t in the administration and his supporters because unfortunately this virus became a political fight like never before in history. I’m serious when I say I want to cry right now. This isn’t okay. People are fighting for their lives, people have died needlessly and have died alone gasping for air or on a ventilator. I can’t fully articulate what that heartache feels like when you have a patient dying alone and broken inside.
He can’t see it all he was trying to win the whitehouse so he won’t go to jail that high he use people
I don’t think he cares about that.
Sometimes I think they trying to let us just die for profit…
Not far ,off at least, for Seniors, saving Social Security/Medicaid, reserves.
if this is true..he will take as many as he can with him…he’s sick
Yep. Trump is a SickHead.
Stunning incompetence and egregious ignorance and arrogant disregard for others.
it’s all on purpose, Trump doesn’t care about helping the country out of this nightmare of a pandemic, nor does Congress for that matter (both parties). It’s been over eight months since the last stimulus bill (which we know now was basically corporate socialism), and now Pelosi is going to try and pass a less costly stimulus bill because Biden won (“a game changer”, in her words) and a vaccine is “on the way”, they won’t need to help the American people as much any more, people whose rent is going to run out at the end of the month, people who wait in miles-long lines for food banks, people are hurting and nobody in Washington (with the exception of a few reasonable Democrats, like Katie Porter). It’s f*cking criminal! I remember months ago arguing with my dad about the economic situation. He was like “What can you do?” and I said “just pay people to stay home, pay people to keep their businesses afloat, DUH!”
Kudos, synonyms rule!
Yeah, is anyone surprised?
The phrase ‘criminally negligent’ comes to mind.
The phrase “criminally insane” comes to mind.
All you can think of is… get trump… blinding everything else.
This loser is going to be a private citizen soon, and he has blood on his hands. Lots and lots of blood.
He doesn’t care!
Most americans want him in prison where he belongs
@D MP and there this clown belongs and for a long time to think about a lot, if he can
And that truth
It’s not in confidence he’s doing it on purpose he wants to destroy the country. Death by 1000 cuts wake up America
He runs the office like a Russian asset.
We forget Trump is Vlad’s asset so he will be pulling the strings. VODKA!
JUST LIKE the FBI said…… McCain said that the REPUBLICAN party had been compromised.. .I watch as McCain said it and looked so sad… He said it PAINED him to say it. THAT was when I really started to pay attention… I voted straight blue for my first time
He’s compromised big time. And he has performed beyond the Kremlin’s wildest expectations.
@S McDonald yep, The forefathers set up a strong democracy but the Republican party that is today… is going to destroy it. They don’t care about freedom or democracy… they want money and power.. that is all they care about
Simple reason: He wasn’t going to make any money from the Pfizer vaccine.
Had trump managed the covid virus like a real president, he would have won a 2nd term. The story of his life, total loser.
According to the CDC coronavirus has a 99.7% survival rate. So yes Trump should have acted different, he should have never let the states go into lock down.
@World View Warfare And you should be one of the 3% If you want a Dictator or a King then you are living in the wrong country.
@Hayanah Oh don’t worry, Trump’s going to declare marshall law, and freeze the election 😉
@Hayanah Remember, he just needs to get to the supreme court. His puppets he placed there will declare this election null and void.
@World View Warfare laughs if any of the judges side with only one man, and not the will of the majority of the People, they can be impeached, Trump lost and he is the only Fraud. There was no Elections Fraud Talking about puppets how does it feel to be a puppet to a Con Man and wannabe Dictator.?
That’s our Art of the Deal President, he can’t make a deal if people’s lives depend on it…literally
“I’m all about America First!” – t’rump
“Nah, we don’t need your vaccines. This is all a hoax!” – also t’rump
Remember when people were arrested, charged, and sometimes executed for treason?