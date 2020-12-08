NYT: Trump Admin. Passed When Pfizer Offered To Sell More Vaccine Doses, Could Delay Further Doses

December 8, 2020

 

The New York Times is reporting that the Trump Administration passed when Pfizer offered to sell more vaccine doses last summer: “Now Pfizer may not be able to provide more of its vaccine to the United States until next June because of its commitments to other countries." Aired on 12/7/2020.
72 Comments on "NYT: Trump Admin. Passed When Pfizer Offered To Sell More Vaccine Doses, Could Delay Further Doses"

  1. U Tubred | December 7, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    this is TERRORISM, because he is HURTING PEOPLE FOR POLITICAL PURPOSES

    • great observations | December 8, 2020 at 12:05 AM | Reply

      @michael boultinghouse Trump: MEXICO will pay for the ‘TRUE’ terrorism.
      So far Biden hasn’t declared that any foreign country will pay for a dam thing over here. In my books we’re already better off.

    • michael boultinghouse | December 8, 2020 at 12:33 AM | Reply

      @great observations Biden will bring in 125% more foreigners, and give DACA citzenship, then allow the caravans from guatemala in. Then he will erase the china tariffs and re-install US troops in Afghanistan. You are either going to be for America or an enemy. all we ask is that you STOP PAYING TAXES to this marxist regime
      NATIONAL TAX BOYCOTT REVOLT.
      you dont have to join a militia, just stop funding our enemies

    • michael boultinghouse | December 8, 2020 at 12:34 AM | Reply

      @grosbeak2007 i know there are thousands of brave patriots just like him gathering materials. ever tried to find ammonium nitrate these days?or ammo? you are a former American now, just a marxist traitor, and you will be hunted

    • michael boultinghouse | December 8, 2020 at 12:34 AM | Reply

      @Andrew McFadden the only blood on my hands will be yours

    • michael boultinghouse | December 8, 2020 at 12:35 AM | Reply

      @Abraham Szekely there are thousands of Breiviks now, hunting you former Americans, now marxist traitors

  2. Brian Smart | December 7, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    No, we should not be surprised, I’m not surprised at all! This is exactly why they have to go!

  3. MPFD - Gabriel Salzetti | December 7, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    typical trump administration doing the exact opposite of what it should be doing😂

    • Wrong Crowd | December 7, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      Trump was probably considering his boss Putin’s vaccine Sputnik.

    • acordia91 | December 7, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      Yup- he stated Covid-19 is Democrats’ hoax, to allow sufficient time for fellow republicans to dump their stocks before market collapsed. Stock Market is far more important to DT than the American People dying by hundreds of thousands.

    • MyBrainGarbage | December 7, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      Sup all? My opinion doesn’t matter. Social media is stupid. But if trump runs in 2024 he will lose by 10 million votes. Right? The guy is a gift that keeps on giving.

    • great observations | December 7, 2020 at 11:57 PM | Reply

      @MyBrainGarbage He needs to be serving time in 2024.

  4. David | December 7, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    He just wants to make things difficult for Biden before he’s booted out.

  5. Arthur Schnapka | December 7, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    He’ll just tweet FAKE NEWS and that will be the end of it . 25th Amendment now !!

  6. Lana Kahl | December 7, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    Never ever let that sorry piece close to our WH again.

  7. eternal22x | December 7, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    Wait a second, didn’t the whitehouse press secretary call it the“trump” vaccine?

  8. David Brown | December 7, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

    I wonder how many more people will die because of this.

    • Abraham Szekely | December 7, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      Pro Life party does not care about human life.

    • Robby/Brooke Beebe | December 7, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      A lot more will die in the next couple months as a result of the stupidity that continues. It’s not just this presidents blatant disregard for human life, it’s the cult followers who continue to participate.

      I’m a nurse and I will tell you that this has been 100% the absolute hardest and most baffling insanity of my career. People have been suffering, lies have been told since day one from this president and then backed up by spineless pieces of sh*t in the administration and his supporters because unfortunately this virus became a political fight like never before in history. I’m serious when I say I want to cry right now. This isn’t okay. People are fighting for their lives, people have died needlessly and have died alone gasping for air or on a ventilator. I can’t fully articulate what that heartache feels like when you have a patient dying alone and broken inside.

    • Betty Tillis | December 7, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

      He can’t see it all he was trying to win the whitehouse so he won’t go to jail that high he use people

    • S McDonald | December 7, 2020 at 11:11 PM | Reply

      I don’t think he cares about that.

  9. Hope Ayers | December 7, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

    Sometimes I think they trying to let us just die for profit…

  10. Julia Cerretti | December 7, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    if this is true..he will take as many as he can with him…he’s sick

  11. sk8queen | December 7, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    Stunning incompetence and egregious ignorance and arrogant disregard for others.

    • maestrogringo | December 7, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      it’s all on purpose, Trump doesn’t care about helping the country out of this nightmare of a pandemic, nor does Congress for that matter (both parties). It’s been over eight months since the last stimulus bill (which we know now was basically corporate socialism), and now Pelosi is going to try and pass a less costly stimulus bill because Biden won (“a game changer”, in her words) and a vaccine is “on the way”, they won’t need to help the American people as much any more, people whose rent is going to run out at the end of the month, people who wait in miles-long lines for food banks, people are hurting and nobody in Washington (with the exception of a few reasonable Democrats, like Katie Porter). It’s f*cking criminal! I remember months ago arguing with my dad about the economic situation. He was like “What can you do?” and I said “just pay people to stay home, pay people to keep their businesses afloat, DUH!”

    • just another thought | December 7, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      Kudos, synonyms rule!

    • S McDonald | December 7, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      Yeah, is anyone surprised?

  12. rob warren | December 7, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    The phrase ‘criminally negligent’ comes to mind.

  13. Scotti Leslie | December 7, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

    This loser is going to be a private citizen soon, and he has blood on his hands. Lots and lots of blood.

  14. Evan Hayford | December 7, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

    It’s not in confidence he’s doing it on purpose he wants to destroy the country. Death by 1000 cuts wake up America

  15. No bueno | December 7, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

    He runs the office like a Russian asset.

    • Vic Maz | December 7, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      We forget Trump is Vlad’s asset so he will be pulling the strings. VODKA!

    • Dee Cee | December 7, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      JUST LIKE the FBI said…… McCain said that the REPUBLICAN party had been compromised.. .I watch as McCain said it and looked so sad… He said it PAINED him to say it. THAT was when I really started to pay attention… I voted straight blue for my first time

    • S McDonald | December 7, 2020 at 11:12 PM | Reply

      He’s compromised big time. And he has performed beyond the Kremlin’s wildest expectations.

    • Dee Cee | December 8, 2020 at 12:07 AM | Reply

      @S McDonald yep, The forefathers set up a strong democracy but the Republican party that is today… is going to destroy it. They don’t care about freedom or democracy… they want money and power.. that is all they care about

  16. Marvin A | December 7, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    Simple reason: He wasn’t going to make any money from the Pfizer vaccine.

  17. Bug Netti | December 7, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

    Had trump managed the covid virus like a real president, he would have won a 2nd term. The story of his life, total loser.

    • World View Warfare | December 8, 2020 at 12:51 AM | Reply

      According to the CDC coronavirus has a 99.7% survival rate. So yes Trump should have acted different, he should have never let the states go into lock down.

    • Hayanah | December 8, 2020 at 12:59 AM | Reply

      @World View Warfare And you should be one of the 3% If you want a Dictator or a King then you are living in the wrong country.

    • World View Warfare | December 8, 2020 at 1:06 AM | Reply

      @Hayanah Oh don’t worry, Trump’s going to declare marshall law, and freeze the election 😉

    • World View Warfare | December 8, 2020 at 1:08 AM | Reply

      @Hayanah Remember, he just needs to get to the supreme court. His puppets he placed there will declare this election null and void.

    • Hayanah | December 8, 2020 at 1:22 AM | Reply

      @World View Warfare laughs if any of the judges side with only one man, and not the will of the majority of the People, they can be impeached, Trump lost and he is the only Fraud. There was no Elections Fraud Talking about puppets how does it feel to be a puppet to a Con Man and wannabe Dictator.?

  18. Santafemikez | December 7, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    That’s our Art of the Deal President, he can’t make a deal if people’s lives depend on it…literally

  19. Ro G | December 7, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    “I’m all about America First!” – t’rump
    “Nah, we don’t need your vaccines. This is all a hoax!” – also t’rump

  20. BeanBag343 | December 7, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

    Remember when people were arrested, charged, and sometimes executed for treason?

