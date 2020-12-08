The New York Times is reporting that the Trump Administration passed when Pfizer offered to sell more vaccine doses last summer: “Now Pfizer may not be able to provide more of its vaccine to the United States until next June because of its commitments to other countries." Aired on 12/7/2020.

NYT: Trump Admin. Passed When Pfizer Offered To Sell More Vaccine Doses, Could Delay Further Doses