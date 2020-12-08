Joyce Vance: Republicans Had ‘One Last Chance’ To Choose Country Over party | Deadline | MSNBC

TOPICS:
December 8, 2020

 

Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance criticizes Senate and House Republicans for aligning with Trump’s assault on our democracy and the results of the election, instead of with our country and the rule of law. Aired on 12/7/2020.
83 Comments on "Joyce Vance: Republicans Had ‘One Last Chance’ To Choose Country Over party | Deadline | MSNBC"

  1. Yazmin Martinez | December 7, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    Yeah he just want to create confusion. Like the mark of the beast which is confusion then easy to control

  2. Fahim Ahmad | December 7, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    Looks like the ‘kraken’ turned out to be a sea krill to be swallowed by a blue whale…🤣

  3. Cat Fish | December 7, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    Republican choosing country over party…man, that is laughable. These modern Republican have to be a patriot first.

    • microleafVJ | December 7, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      @Occam’s Razor sorry but that’s garbage If you believe that you believe anything…Good bye

    • Cynthia Sims | December 7, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      Read your Constitution if you are an American.

    • microleafVJ | December 7, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      @Cynthia Sims don’t have to be American to read absorb and understand the constitution. We are not insular to think that the world ends at US border.

    • Casper | December 7, 2020 at 11:39 PM | Reply

      youtu.be/6I4YB2sARi4
      March of the Mindless – Casper
      A song about Q and MAGA cults.
      A share/follow/subscribe would be great if you like it!

    • AT 1984 | December 7, 2020 at 11:49 PM | Reply

      @Dannzal Bjorklund Trump admitted that during the last debate, also said he has accounts in other countries. He didn’t hide it. When Biden was asked about his dealings in China and the millions he made there, he ran away from the question, dodged it, refused to answer. What exactly is Biden hiding?

  4. Kerry Barksdale | December 7, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

    Trump is wasting everyone’s time. Now he’s fired but he won’t leave with honor. A taste of his own medicine.

    • Qurana Virus | December 7, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      @Kerry Barksdale That’s because even Democrats like Amy Klobuchar and Jimmy Carter are against mail-in voting.

      And lose from the beginning?

      Is that why Biden’s win was razor thin on key states instead of the massive blue wave that he and his handlers promised everyone?

    • Jock Young | December 7, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      @Qurana Virus
      the election wasn’t really all that close, although it was closer than expected (which also makes fraud unlikely). And since no evidence of voter fraud has ben presented in court, we can safely assume there is none.

    • Tre Lyles | December 7, 2020 at 11:41 PM | Reply

      @Qurana Virus as angry and stupid as you are. Just sit back and watch the orange turd get flushed. You can’t do anything. If federal judges and courts can’t find any evidence, how can some anonymous loser on youtube possibly know anything.

    • rara k | December 8, 2020 at 1:31 AM | Reply

      @Qurana Virus what are face stained, Corona infected Guliano up to ??40 losses? Most of them drump appointed Republican judges who failed to see a single shred of voter fraud. That’s what is hysterical

    • Qurana Virus | December 8, 2020 at 1:35 AM | Reply

      @rara k Is that you typing things on your key pad while your heads on a progressive toilet?😆😆

  5. Timmy Light | December 7, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    I feel putin has got trump under his thum and he will go their after he destroys this country

  6. suzi perret | December 7, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    We all know where the fraud lies. It is with TraitorTrump, and his goofy henchmen, all complicit Republicans…

  7. Jason Thomas | December 7, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    TERM LIMITS for the House, and Senate

    • Bill Robbins | December 7, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      @H trump’s the one with a Chinese bank account. FYI.

    • Bill Robbins | December 7, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @Alan Peters I just don’t see what he’s done for the state of Kentucky, to get voted back in?

    • Alan Peters | December 7, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      @Bill Robbins it’s all those Drumphers, and you would think them being one of the poorest states in the country for decades, and the fact that he’s only brought them more suffering, you’d think they might wise up, but I guess it goes to show the intellect of the voters of Kentucky.

    • Casper | December 7, 2020 at 11:39 PM | Reply

      youtu.be/6I4YB2sARi4
      March of the Mindless – Casper
      A song about Q and MAGA cults.
      A share/follow/subscribe would be great if you like it!

    • high voltage | December 8, 2020 at 12:04 AM | Reply

      term limits but lets back date that about 10yrs.

  8. Aziz Taylor | December 7, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    Blatant attempts to undermine the democratic process should be criminal IMO.

  9. jana banana | December 7, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    As anyone with a brain has figured out Thumper has none, nor any of his sycophants.

  10. Thisisanya | December 7, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    These judges have literally better and more important things to do than deal with this 74-yo toddler!

    • Mimi Bigdy | December 7, 2020 at 11:08 PM | Reply

      @Chris A He pulled it off. Can’t imagine Conald J Swamp in tan suit…

    • Qurana Virus | December 7, 2020 at 11:14 PM | Reply

      @Mimi Bigdy No need because they were making their own money before Trump was president.

    • Mimi Bigdy | December 7, 2020 at 11:21 PM | Reply

      @Qurana Virus Hunter and Jim Biden made their money before Joe Biden become President on January 20th, 2021. I am sure we can’t get Ivanka, Conald, Jaredand Eric’s because they are under audit.

    • high voltage | December 8, 2020 at 12:03 AM | Reply

      how much do these cases cost? but no stimulus.

    • Qurana Virus | December 8, 2020 at 1:03 AM | Reply

      @Mimi Bigdy They still made their buck when Joe was senator and VP and would have to answer to explain to the Judge soon about the incriminating data found in Hunter’s laptop.

  11. MaverickGirl | December 7, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

    Looks like no judge wants to hear dump’s crap. Thank God they are honest and will not waste time with Dumps so called fraudulent votes.

  12. Your Seat At The Table | December 7, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    So when do we start counter suing these idiots for wasting our tax dollars; our time; the country’s health and wellbeing?

    • Litterbox | December 7, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      @Man Somewhere out there You mean all those crimes, that were proven in court, and resulted in many people going to prison?

    • Bongo Man | December 7, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @Man Somewhere out there go away, no one is listening to you

    • Casper | December 7, 2020 at 11:39 PM | Reply

      youtu.be/6I4YB2sARi4
      March of the Mindless – Casper
      A song about Q and MAGA cults.
      A share/follow/subscribe would be great if you like it!

    • rara k | December 8, 2020 at 1:27 AM | Reply

      @Man Somewhere out there you mean the 120 meetings with Russians? You mean the 2 times a Russian oligarch with a multi-million dollar plane just happened to be in Cincinnati for no reason during the orange morons campaign ? you mean the same guy that bought a god-awful piece of property off of drump in Florida for three times the amount site unseen? You mean drump and his three brats refusing subpoenas to clear their name? Bet you never even read the Mueller report.?

  13. P W | December 7, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    When are we going to acknowledge that Trump is using the system to commit sedition?

  14. Logan Shine | December 7, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    The result of Reagan closing mental health institutions in the 80’s is the MAGA movement.

    • Bongo Man | December 7, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      good point

    • Jerry Black | December 8, 2020 at 12:44 AM | Reply

      Oh that’s clever say something stupid and you get a bunch of likes Biden’s going down he belongs in jail in the story

    • Bongo Man | December 8, 2020 at 12:52 AM | Reply

      @Jerry Black The kraken case was thrown out today. Doesn’t look like Biden is going down.

    • Qurana Virus | December 8, 2020 at 1:19 AM | Reply

      Actually those are the peaceful rioting across Democrat cities and states.

    • rara k | December 8, 2020 at 1:22 AM | Reply

      @Jerry Black your moron lost. get used to saying it . Republicans, Independence and Democrats came out in excess of 7 million to get rid of the vile piece of crap in our White House . He lost because he’s a horrible, horrific, vile , mentally deranged person.end of story.

  15. Scott T | December 7, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    Besides what she says, he wants money to pay his debt’s, some minions believe for a turnover, I mean really ?

  16. CF Win | December 7, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    The Republicans, including Moscow Mitch, have already sold their souls to Putin.

  17. Right Chord Leadership | December 7, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    trump should be tried for treason starting the day after the inauguration.

  18. lola clyde | December 7, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    The sheer irony of “Stop the Steal” when it’s Trump and his cabal of attorneys attempting the steal. And his mindless followers blindly go along without a clue.

    • Dan Chanquin | December 7, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      I think the “mindless followers” are anybody who believes that Mr Potato head got 80 million votes.

    • Barbara Washington | December 7, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @Dan Chanquin You sound like a “stable genius”. I think its mindless to think Biden didn’t get 80 million votes. Bear in mind others voted for Biden; including Republicans. Crybaby needs to face reality; everyone else has to.

    • Tommy Frank | December 7, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

      @Dan Chanquin Just because YOU can’t believe the reality – that over 80 million Americans wanted no more of your orange boy’s crap – does not mean WE are mindless … You, my friend, and all the alt-right, white supremist whackos are the mindless ones if you believe election fraud took place … because if it did, there would be proof presented, now wouldn’t there? And I don’t mean in the crazy rightwing media – I mean in a court of law.

  19. Helen Knapp | December 7, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    Was our forefathers who devised the three branches of government for “checks and balances “. Nice to see the judicial third do their part to acknowledge that it was a fair election.

  20. Geraldine Spencer | December 7, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    Donald: I’m the biggest loser in US history. No one loses “bigly” than me.

