Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance criticizes Senate and House Republicans for aligning with Trump’s assault on our democracy and the results of the election, instead of with our country and the rule of law. Aired on 12/7/2020.
Joyce Vance: Republicans Had ‘One Last Chance’ To Choose Country Over party | Deadline | MSNBC
Yeah he just want to create confusion. Like the mark of the beast which is confusion then easy to control
Looks like the ‘kraken’ turned out to be a sea krill to be swallowed by a blue whale…🤣
Or they were all cracking before they appeared in court.
MAGA 2020 https://youtu.be/mFywOS5spQ4 ☮️…
Just proves you have no idea what she referencing.
@H orange man fired , get used to it … Here comes the SDNY , watch real corruption exposed
“Who so old….he decomposed ….”
And the sea did what it oughta, that soothin’ salty wata…(not too good fo’ drinkin) and it comes out a faucet, (from a faucet to a teapot, which is just about to bubble) now……talk about your troubles….
(Nilsson)
Republican choosing country over party…man, that is laughable. These modern Republican have to be a patriot first.
@Occam’s Razor sorry but that’s garbage If you believe that you believe anything…Good bye
Read your Constitution if you are an American.
@Cynthia Sims don’t have to be American to read absorb and understand the constitution. We are not insular to think that the world ends at US border.
@Dannzal Bjorklund Trump admitted that during the last debate, also said he has accounts in other countries. He didn’t hide it. When Biden was asked about his dealings in China and the millions he made there, he ran away from the question, dodged it, refused to answer. What exactly is Biden hiding?
Trump is wasting everyone’s time. Now he’s fired but he won’t leave with honor. A taste of his own medicine.
@Kerry Barksdale That’s because even Democrats like Amy Klobuchar and Jimmy Carter are against mail-in voting.
And lose from the beginning?
Is that why Biden’s win was razor thin on key states instead of the massive blue wave that he and his handlers promised everyone?
@Qurana Virus
the election wasn’t really all that close, although it was closer than expected (which also makes fraud unlikely). And since no evidence of voter fraud has ben presented in court, we can safely assume there is none.
@Qurana Virus as angry and stupid as you are. Just sit back and watch the orange turd get flushed. You can’t do anything. If federal judges and courts can’t find any evidence, how can some anonymous loser on youtube possibly know anything.
@Qurana Virus what are face stained, Corona infected Guliano up to ??40 losses? Most of them drump appointed Republican judges who failed to see a single shred of voter fraud. That’s what is hysterical
@rara k Is that you typing things on your key pad while your heads on a progressive toilet?😆😆
I feel putin has got trump under his thum and he will go their after he destroys this country
He won’t last there for a second. Putin has no use when DJT is out of the office facing potential charges. Putin is not that stupid to give him protection
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
oh yes
We all know where the fraud lies. It is with TraitorTrump, and his goofy henchmen, all complicit Republicans…
Americans are fed up with Biden’s lies, a Chinese puppet, paid by CCP, owns 10% of a company that is funded by CCP, Biden’s son owns 20%, his uncle owns another 20%, so the whole Biden families is under control of CCP. Just afraid of CCP will throw out their criminal evidences. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiiSq7toqlQ&t=254s
You wouldn’t know a traitor if you held it in your hand comrade!
What’s the matter couldn’t spell oligarch comrade!
You mean China Joe?
TERM LIMITS for the House, and Senate
@H trump’s the one with a Chinese bank account. FYI.
@Alan Peters I just don’t see what he’s done for the state of Kentucky, to get voted back in?
@Bill Robbins it’s all those Drumphers, and you would think them being one of the poorest states in the country for decades, and the fact that he’s only brought them more suffering, you’d think they might wise up, but I guess it goes to show the intellect of the voters of Kentucky.
term limits but lets back date that about 10yrs.
Blatant attempts to undermine the democratic process should be criminal IMO.
why do you consider US is democratic country?
As anyone with a brain has figured out Thumper has none, nor any of his sycophants.
@neb go back to crying Trumpian cultist while We The People, unify this already fractured country… thanks Trump
@Chris Troupe Talk about people who cannot spell.
@neb Proof? No? STFU.
@McClendon your only acting not to know. I won’t dignify your response with examples. Look it up for yourself.
It’s sad when someone is so foolish that they can’t even comprehend why anyone would oppose the mighty and perfect democrats.
These judges have literally better and more important things to do than deal with this 74-yo toddler!
@Chris A He pulled it off. Can’t imagine Conald J Swamp in tan suit…
@Mimi Bigdy No need because they were making their own money before Trump was president.
@Qurana Virus Hunter and Jim Biden made their money before Joe Biden become President on January 20th, 2021. I am sure we can’t get Ivanka, Conald, Jaredand Eric’s because they are under audit.
how much do these cases cost? but no stimulus.
@Mimi Bigdy They still made their buck when Joe was senator and VP and would have to answer to explain to the Judge soon about the incriminating data found in Hunter’s laptop.
Looks like no judge wants to hear dump’s crap. Thank God they are honest and will not waste time with Dumps so called fraudulent votes.
https://youtu.be/dlpe_7At3EE
Americans are fed up with Biden’s lies, a Chinese puppet, paid by CCP, owns 10% of a company that is funded by CCP, Biden’s son owns 20%, Biden’s brother owns another 20%, so the whole Biden families is under control of CCP. Just afraid of CCP will throw out their criminal evidences. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiiSq7toqlQ&t=254s
@H Stfu.
So when do we start counter suing these idiots for wasting our tax dollars; our time; the country’s health and wellbeing?
@Man Somewhere out there You mean all those crimes, that were proven in court, and resulted in many people going to prison?
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
oh yes
@Man Somewhere out there go away, no one is listening to you
@Man Somewhere out there you mean the 120 meetings with Russians? You mean the 2 times a Russian oligarch with a multi-million dollar plane just happened to be in Cincinnati for no reason during the orange morons campaign ? you mean the same guy that bought a god-awful piece of property off of drump in Florida for three times the amount site unseen? You mean drump and his three brats refusing subpoenas to clear their name? Bet you never even read the Mueller report.?
When are we going to acknowledge that Trump is using the system to commit sedition?
https://youtu.be/dlpe_7At3EE
The result of Reagan closing mental health institutions in the 80’s is the MAGA movement.
good point
Oh that’s clever say something stupid and you get a bunch of likes Biden’s going down he belongs in jail in the story
@Jerry Black The kraken case was thrown out today. Doesn’t look like Biden is going down.
Actually those are the peaceful rioting across Democrat cities and states.
@Jerry Black your moron lost. get used to saying it . Republicans, Independence and Democrats came out in excess of 7 million to get rid of the vile piece of crap in our White House . He lost because he’s a horrible, horrific, vile , mentally deranged person.end of story.
Besides what she says, he wants money to pay his debt’s, some minions believe for a turnover, I mean really ?
The Republicans, including Moscow Mitch, have already sold their souls to Putin.
Or just plain greed
https://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
oh good
trump should be tried for treason starting the day after the inauguration.
You mean Biden for taking money through his son and brother from China and Ukraine?
@Qurana Virus you probably meant to say Ivanka getting 30 some patents from China right?
@rara k Let me guess that information was uncovered by “chinese journalists”?
The sheer irony of “Stop the Steal” when it’s Trump and his cabal of attorneys attempting the steal. And his mindless followers blindly go along without a clue.
I think the “mindless followers” are anybody who believes that Mr Potato head got 80 million votes.
@Dan Chanquin You sound like a “stable genius”. I think its mindless to think Biden didn’t get 80 million votes. Bear in mind others voted for Biden; including Republicans. Crybaby needs to face reality; everyone else has to.
@Dan Chanquin Just because YOU can’t believe the reality – that over 80 million Americans wanted no more of your orange boy’s crap – does not mean WE are mindless … You, my friend, and all the alt-right, white supremist whackos are the mindless ones if you believe election fraud took place … because if it did, there would be proof presented, now wouldn’t there? And I don’t mean in the crazy rightwing media – I mean in a court of law.
https://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
oh good
Was our forefathers who devised the three branches of government for “checks and balances “. Nice to see the judicial third do their part to acknowledge that it was a fair election.
Donald: I’m the biggest loser in US history. No one loses “bigly” than me.