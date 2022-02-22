Skip to content
51 comments
Ok, it’s really quite simple. The third dose increases immunity, so after the fourth dose you’ll be protected. Once 80% of the population has received the fifth dose, the restrictions can be relaxed as the sixth dose stops the virus from spreading. I am confident that the seventh dose will solve our problems and we’ll have no reason to fear the eighth dose. The clinical phase of the ninth dose will confirm that the antibodies remain stable after the tenth dose. The eleventh dose will insure that no new mutations will develop, so there is no longer any reason to criticize the twelfth dose.
@Deborah Freedman Just to clarify, there were three serotypes of enterovirus C and the Salk vaccine contains all three. Types 2 & 3 have been declared eradicated (in 2015 and 2019 respectively). Only Type 1 remains, but the reason for multiple shots with spacing is immune maturation. The covid booster is really just the 2nd shot re-administered after time for immune maturation from the original get everyone quick protection series.
@Deborah Freedman The analogy I like to use with people is that vaccines are like fire extinguishers.
Extinguishers don’t prevent fires, they help you to put them out before they burn your house down.
Similarly, vaccines don’t prevent infections, they help you to put them out before they turn into disease and burn your health down.
😂🤣
@Deborah Freedman Every year ? My first time hearing about people getting 4 polio shots…..
@Peter S Shouldn’t all so called antivaxxers be dead by now according to that logic …… Must be wishful on your part …… Wishing death on other people just because …..👁👁👁👁
Hi guys, got my 9th booster today! I feel absolutely totally amazing, best day of my life!! Remember to still wear at least 2 masks even at home or driving alone, we’re almost there guys! Keep it up
@Noah Dettling well said
@Ellis D. Trails also provaxxers: * dies of heart attack *
Did you get your free pizza?
@Dan Matthews one of those round things they cut up into triangles and put in a square box. Nope.
#SaferTogether
Not even quite a 1/3 of the US is boosted.
All I can say is… good luck getting people to take #4.
It’s required for me for work, so I’m getting it. Hell, I’d get it even if it wasn’t t required
The 4th is only needed for a tiny number of people who are immunocompromised. It’s not for everybody.
@Belly Dancer Em Just ‘cus🤦♂️
These people know what is going on
“Back to normal by June 1st, 2021” Joe liar Biden
“Everyone will get it to their groin area”, Dr. Fauci.
After their butt swab.
Oh honey, are you sure you want to post this? In the words of Maurice Switzer, “It is better to remain silent at the risk of being thought a fool, than to talk and remove all doubt of it.”
We don’t even know what variant we have in fall? And for omicron hospitalizations dropped more than 60% already.
Yes Its reported to have a drop in hospitalizations it’s also been reported Omicron is able to get past the tests..it was also reported a variant B.1.640.2 popped up in France the same time as Omicron showed up in Africa
Somatic hypermutation in the germinal centers of your lymph nodes protects you from all existing and likely all future variants.
I’ll be getting my 5th shot in a few minutes. Of bourbon…
😂 lol
@Rhonda Busby you’ll be Ok…
Kind of amazing to watch these guys covid 19 paranoia addicts dig in. It’s crazy, but it’s pretty fukin fun to watch. Thanks CNN, and please don’t ever stop😂
@Rhonda Busby yes, I’m sure.
@captian awesome Okay fool, that’s your right.
@Rhonda Busby Why is he a fool.
@Rhonda Busby
Cut and paste troll.
They been hiding information to promote unnecessary vaccines. Big Pharma owns them.
Seasonal pattern? Didn’t Trump say Covid was seasonal?
gee – i wonder why big pharma stock prices are going up so fast?
This is a fact. Every single does is exactly the same as the one before it, both in content and size.
It looks like the Vaccines have problem of working longer than 6 months, that is why they will keep increase these additional shots until they figure out a better vaccination product. I expect it might take up to 5 years to get something better.
Like the flu shot
Yeah, and in 5 years once they figure it out, I’ll consider getting my first dose.
I didn’t actually watch this I just came for the comments and I’m not regretting it 😂
Reporter: “Dr. Fauci, what are your concerns with the covid now?”
Dr. Fauci: “Well after the 10th booster shot we will have to look at the data and see where we are at”
@Rhonda Busby taste that. I just farted in your mouth.
@Rhonda Busby are you just gonna keep posting that same comment with everyone you disagree with? Enjoy your monthly booster shot Karen.
@Rhonda Busby *you are due for your next booster to boost your booster 🐑*
@Rhonda Busby the irony 🤡
Imagine polluting your bloodstream multiple times a year just to keep a job… Wow… Talk about priorities.🙄
This is ridiculous 🤦🏾♂️. How many more do we have to take?!!! Looks like pharma is getting rich off of government contracts….. 🤔…. Imagine that?
*Headline:* “Large British Study Finds Risk of Myo……. Doubles After Each mRNA Jab” [YT censorship]
Everybody can tell the news media didn’t get their shots cuz none of them are dropping dead.
I would much rather stay at home and never leave than get a FOURTH one. At this point I’m starting to think that I may have trypanophobia
I’m terrified of needles and have a panic attack whenever I need to get a shot. Flu shot or COVID shot, doesn’t matter.