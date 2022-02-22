Skip to content
Tagged with abby phillip
, cnn
, donald trump
, Election 2022
, Happening Now
, inside politics
, latest News
, Melanie Zanona
, Sen. Mitch McConnell
, Sen. Tim Scott
, Senate minority leader
, Seung Min Kim
, the big lie
, Tia Mitchell
86 comments
Everybody? Correction Tim Scott. Anybody who has sold their souls simply to be elected…yes..some people!
@Troy Gomez hello Condace Owens 🙃
@warpedjaffas1 *”weak minded citizens”*
@Rich624 lol are we talking about the same Tim Scott? gtfohwtbs!
@Rich624
https://youtu.be/ivEWjUQFAqg
look at your boy in eyeliner. real black people don’t think like that fyi. he’s a puppet.
@duhaney park classics
Keep him on the plantation.
Like Joe Biden says, “you aint black” if you don’t vote for him.
Tim Scott is a real man, who can think for himself, and you can’t stand it.
You would rather be the pet of liberal democrat politicians.
Trump needs to worry about his legal woes instead of the presidency. Criminal-in-chief ⚖️
@Michael Whitted except it was. Both the Mueller and Durham reports confirmed it. Sorry sweetheart but the facts don’t care about your feelings. Funny if it was true, which we all know it’s not, why wasn’t he impeached for it? Oh wait you don’t have an answer for that do you? 😂😂😂😂
@Michael Whitted no one denies Russia interfered but it was Hillary who colluded not Trump. Sorry if you’re to sensitive to accept the facts princess 🖐🏼🎤
@Michael Whitted lol, you don’t watch any real news at all do you? Of course you don’t or you wouldn’t be asking such an obvious question
@Michael Whitted anything else I can easily clear up for you. You wouldn’t be going through all this embarrassment if you would just do a simple google search little lady
@Michael Whitted 2 indicted so far…..Trump 0
The GOP is full of BS.
I concur.
They’ve been full of BS since 1968.
You are full of blubber
If u think the democrats aren’t then u r delusional
If the GOP is so, what the hell is the Democratic Party ??? Evil sick they ruin everything they touch
Yup , that’s really some skilled BS . Sad Scott doesn’t have the guts to stand up to Trump for the good of his Country ……..
https://youtu.be/rN55-aamkOA
Let’s make America great again 👍❤
McConnell and wife have a China based shipping company and Trump don’t like China
Scott and a million others
Scott really messed up when he said “putting America first.” Trump isn’t going to like to hear about anyone putting America before him. 🤣
Scott is afraid that trump will soon say, he doesn’t know him.
@Philip Williams
They’re dumber than that, just throwing a wall at a wall now.
✌😅😂🤣
Except that’s what Trump did for 4 years. Unlike Biden who can’t get anything right?
Other countries are taking advantages while Joe Biden is President. Joe Biden is the weakest President in the history of USA. United States should acknowledge all this properly. If Trump is President now, no other Country can act anything against United States. See how Trump controlled every countries during his era. No Country couldn’t act anything against the United States. Just bcoz of Weakness of Biden other Countries are taking advantages. America needs a Powerful Leader.
Party loyalists are sickening. The oath of office is a meaningless ritual.
“The truth is (here we go!), America first means uniting the Republican party.”
– Tim Scott
This is the insurrection party, the party with no platform and no policies.
Well, you gotta have priorities, right?
@MNGuardianFan People do care, but you must ask yourself, what can really be done about it?
The same party that’s doing these unethical practices, and insider trading, is the same party that makes it legal for themselves to engage into these practices. Do you really think the current members, or future members will be willing to remove their opportunity to become, or maintain their source of wealth?
@Eric Fitzpatrick ‘what can really be done about it’ – Support political figures who call this out.
At this point I am only aware of one group which consistently talks about this, the Progressives.
You people dont know anything about any subject
Amen.
im from SC and this guy is just as much as an embarrassment as Graham
The reputation that Trump has earned and established for himself well is the Criminal and Chief Maker. He coerced his kids to become financial criminals, he coerced his inner cabinet circle to become treasonous criminals, he coerced the GQP to become insurrectionist criminals caucus, he coerced his base to become extreme insurrectionists, he coerced the worthless and stupid RNC to become his treasonous propaganda platform and payer of his legal criminal bills.
Every persons that think this somehow is all right are nothing more than worthless Trump’s diapers buffet eaters.
Lindsey Graham has not done. Anything for the poor people n North Carolina. North Carolina is listed as being one of the poorest States n America.
So in other words, *rump is looking for a VP he can control and use. Got it.
@Earl Morton 😂😂😂😂😂😊
@Say Less Like Dump wanted Pence to scap the 2020 election and make him leader for life
@Sandra Hunter 😄
@Emanuel A Why do you think you can see that? I can’t believe you are dumb enough to watch CNN and think you came to that conclusion on your own. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 They have been brainwashing you to believe that before he was even elected. CNN didn’t tell you that it was proven in court that the Clinton campaign paid to fabricate and make up the Russia story.
@SPH smith where do you people come up with these lies?
When American politicians utter the word ‘socialism’ I cant help my eyes from rolling violently. I wonder why…
@Rich624 We have ‘socialist’ parties here in Spain. Most democratic countries do have parties with the word ‘socialist’ in it. I never voted for one nor did I attend any socialism related event. How am I a socialist?
The idea brought up by other comments that there is a terrible misunderstanding of what this word really means seems like a more plausible reason to me.
Thank God for “socialism”. They thought that introduction to social security was socialism too.
@Rich624 Your statement totally proves my point
@Graeme Watling Sure it does, Still can’t resist poking your nose where it doesn’t belong.
Do you live in a socialist country? If not, why not? Why don’t you move the the paradise of Argentina, or Cuba?
THEY DIDN’T CARE ABOUT SOCIALISM WHEN IT CAME TO GIVING THE TOP 1% A $2 TRILLION TAX CUT JUST FOR THEM TO BUY BACK THEIR OWN STOCKS & THEN LOSE ALL THAT WHEN THE GREAT RECESSION HAPPENED BECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC!!✌😂
How anybody would even consider these weak people for positions of leadership is beyond comprehension.
That went all out the window in 2016, when that lying clown was elected.
People consumed by hate and fear never behave rationally.
@Tessmage Tessera Well that’s what’s preached on Right-wing media on a daily basis, fear and anger, which leads to hatred.
@Mark G. Of course. Hitler fed upon those same emotions.
“The road to socialism…” I’m sorry, but as a European, I have to ask myself why on Earth the GOP definition of socialism is so totally different to the actual, dictionary definition.
@Kitty Day true but they are still socialist programs.
@гарненькадівчина puellam servum ad dominum So are our police, libraries, schools, roads, communication systems, etc. Benjamin Franklin started a lot of these SOCIALIST PROGRAMS in the 1700s.
If you really wanna laugh, ask any Republican why socialism is bad. You won’t get a correct answer out of any of them. It’s just a buzzword to those clowns.
@Tessmage Tessera sure it’s like the McCarthy scare tactics of 50s. Just yell red menace social I am or communism and everyone literally go nuts even though they had no idea what the difference between socialism or communism is …….or why it was bad.
@гарненькадівчина puellam servum ad dominum Explain to them that social security, unemployment benefits, public schools and free clinics are forms of socialism… then ask them which of those things they want to abolish. Smoke will start coming out of their ears, as they try to figure it out.
Putting “America First” just shows how ignorant and insensitive Trump is. To go to Europe and talk about his”America First” is the most ridiculous plan. He should name his next book, “How To Offend The Rest Of The World
@Rich624 Actually, yes they are puting Ukraine before their own country, at least Putin and his cronies in power do. The result will be more poverty for the common Russian in the end. They know that.
So you think Europe doesn’t put themselves first? How stupid have you liberals become?
Totally Agree!
@Anonymous Person
No, not exactly.
The EU is a trade alliance, and trade is all about give and take. The EU is aware of the fact that you always should have mutual benefits.
Trump’s policies were all about taking and not giving anything in return. The trade war with the EU lasted exactly 2 months, when it became clear that the EU was flexing its economical muscles that targeted quite specific corporaitons and persons. The war was quickly done.
A 100% taker can not survive in the global economy. Just not going to work.
Other countries are taking advantages while Joe Biden is President. Joe Biden is the weakest President in the history of USA. United States should acknowledge all this properly. If Trump is President now, no other Country can act anything against United States. See how Trump controlled every countries during his era. No Country couldn’t act anything against the United States. Just bcoz of Weakness of Biden other Countries are taking advantages. America needs a Powerful Leader.
“The road to socialism leads through a divided republican party” What about the road to fascism?
tease5424. Good question. As far as the hypcritical GOP is concerned: Socialism BAD! Fascism Good!
Imagine a man with no bones and no frame?
This is today’s Republican Party.
Imagine a man with a brain that has the consistency of jello that hasn’t quite set yet. That’s today’s President
@John B Orange jello belly tRump lost, mate… 🍼🍼 drink up you biggley baby 🍼🍼
@John B So basically, you’re admitting that Trump is inferior to a jello brain. After all, the jello brain beat Trump by millions of votes.
@John B another sore loser.
Tim Scott balancing act — a polite way to say he is a coward.
Tim Scott can’t speak against the MAGA cult messiah.
Tim is not only a boot licker, butt licker, and buck dancer who still carries water for 45, he is suppose to be a Senator, but refers to 45 as “President”…
I am so glad that the GOP is still taking Trump seriously. It means their loss for 2024.
@Robert Glasper says demorat hood white liberal masters slave
@Janis Hood thank you. Actually Trump followers and the people that support him. Reminds me of the people that was following Jim Jones, and David Karesh.. And we all know how that turned out.⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️ I can only pray that they do come to their senses Real Soon 🙏🏾👀🤔
@ᚴᚢᚾᚴᚾᛁᚱ Óðinn The only voters caught red-handed casting dead persons’ votes were Trump voters. But nice try.
@Apex Zeneth Trump just need to sit
@Apex Zeneth Nice try but CONald the bigly liar has lost the popular vote 2X.
wish folks would stop reporting on Turnip as if any of this were normal. He’s a selfish, deeply flawed, criminal. Full stop.
“Skilled diplomacy…”? Just another coward who accepts his party being led by someone who tried to perform a coup.
I will never vote for any duo running for the Presidency, if Tim Scott is the potential Vice President candidate.
Nowadays, not having anything resembling a spine is a requirement for members of the criminal GOP syndicate.