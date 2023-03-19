Recent Post
- ‘F*** off’: Brian Cox reveals origin of ‘Succession’ character’s catchphrase
- A giant blob of seaweed is headed to Florida. Here’s why it’s not like a red tide
- How Chinese citizens are reacting to Xi’s visiting Putin
- Body of teenager found dead near Murdaugh home to be exhumed
- AI expert reveals his ‘single greatest fear’ about the technology
35 comments
I’m rooting for the blob
@thisbarb What if people said the same about California or your state??
@thisbarb All of this meanness about red or blue states is childish!
Tiny d is campaigning across the nation so he won’t notice the smell
Who isn’t? 🤷
Hurray for Woke seaweed!
The good news is that Florida may become the largest state of the union.
Wouldn’t it be funny if this Blob landed on Mar-A-Lardo and clogged up Diaper Don’s plumbing system?
It probably came from his plumbing system.
The blob is actually a tremendous economic opportunity for those who are innovative enough to make use of it.
They’ll make the seaweed the newest strongest penicillin and sell it for 300 a pill. Then Americans will eat it up. Happens to be perfect timing too. Seaweed fights Covid? Heard it here first.
@Abigail Honestly funny.
… And appropriate. 😄
@Hans Udo Wolfrahm This seaweed is Sargassum. It’s edible. And has many uses.
In the US, SNAP, or food stamps are available to those who meet the qualifications. If you earn more than minimum wage, you probably don’t qualify. It’s only about $300/ month for the most, and goes down from there. Before current inflation (about 15%), ten dollars a day didn’t buy much. And it’s only cold foods, no hot food.
For a country that spends a trillion 💵 a year on military, and a trillion 💵 a year on prisons, (3 million locked up) it’s a laughable embarrassment. ☮️
It’s toxic!
This is strange but interesting 🤔
Like we Floridians really care. Hell, we’ll probably play with it and even smoke it (since it contains the word “Weed”) for all we care.
I didn’t know Brian Seltzer could swim.
Don’t ever quit your day job for a career in comedy.
Well I am from the US Virgin Islands st. Croix and looking at that seaweed call that work especially when it washes up on the shore🤔
The blob that ate Florida. Not a horror movie. The orange blob that lives in Florida, that’s a horror movie.
TDS – seek help/Meds.
Good one!
In Brandon’s America dead whales, dead fish and blobs of seaweed come to the shore!!!
Now, Let’s Go Brandon!!!!! ” I agree! “
I bet your front lawn has more toilets than the local high school.
This wouldn’t be a problem in “My America “
The green blob must be escaping from a blue state.
So glad this’ll be an issue for “Rotten Egg Ron Desargassum”!
This should solve the nasty Spring Break crowd problem.
Gigantic catching impurities in the vast grand blue . That’s what make it blobs, there are so many things going on, Gulf of Mexico , half of the marine species has been reduced to half, last publication from scientists is the ocean almost dead. Therefore, seaweed is having a hard time as well. Judicious approach, because this ocean. Close to equator and is warming rapidly and warm current moving to North Atlantic.
References
Physical geography
Hopefully it’s headed straight for Mara logo!!
I sure hope not . I got a date wit stormy daniels on the beach
The Florida swamp is the perfect place for this to come ashore, tiny d will probably make a new law outlawing it to come ashore
this will force spring breakers and rappers to stay off the beach and spend more time gathered tightly together in bars and clubs. let the body count begin.
They’re being sarcastic, that’s why they’re saying a huge wave of sarcasm in on its way over to us
What’s wrong with having multiple Sargasms?