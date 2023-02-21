Recent Post
30 comments
So-called comparisons…
Isnt it amazing that a crap state like Ohio is a swing state 🤷♀️
Wow, it took CNN 11 days to start covering this and now we are getting somewhat sketchy movie reports on an almost daily basis since then. None of these reports cover the skin rashes or the death surrounding this derailment. Or that many people want to move the evacuation area up to 100 miles around the crash.
Maybe it didn’t happen the way they are saying. It is almost impossible to have the scenario exactly the same as the movie so someone is lying to us about something for sure. Why didn’t Biden go? Maybe it’s not really happening like they say. This guy is an ACTOR! Literally!
@Jhun Hoon If you look at the posting history of videos that CNN has made here, which get way more viewers that its TV channel, they have posted four videos in the last two weeks. One of them a movie review. They have posted more videos supporting gay guys dancing for kids in gay bars for their milk money in the last month, then they have about the biggest environmental disaster in our lifetime.
@YouHaveBeenMisled I think my comment got deleted but again just look up Train derailment in northeastern Ohio sparks massive fire
@Jhun Hoon Well produce it or, STFU.
@Jar Head I can’t post links and I put where you can find it via google so you can either look up what I put or STFU
where is the OP
All the “conspiracy theorists”, I mean Americans with a pulse who know which bathroom to use, were talking about this immediately after the crash… Of course, this means late breaking news from CNN 2 weeks later 🧐💩
😂😂😂😂😂
The book has been raising questions about our society since its release. Even the title can be read more than one way.
Watched this a few weeks ago.. How creepy.
In your faces media manipulation is a success for some
tired of hearing about trains and balloons on the news constantly, need to find something else to talk about, and especially no more Ukraine war.
Guess they don’t launder money in Ohio.
Finally CNN noticed something happened here instead of Ukraine
You should cover who owns 3 of the railroads that were in a crash .Black Rock! To much of a coincidence..something fishy also did they lower the acceptable tolerance of these chemicals like a week before the crashes?
Hundreds of thousands dead & CNN forgot about them, already. SAD
Cocaine Bear is also a true story…. being turned into a movie
Wow…must be good. Netflix thanks you for the free advertising
Geez! Like “The Walking Dead ” is like the bumbling Biden administration! We know this already!
The movie is a sign for the disaster..
There was a person staying in a hotel at the bottom of the twin towers, the time there was the crash, writing a book about a terrorist attack in New York. There is a documentary about survivors of the crash and he was i it. (If I find it again on YouTube I will put the link here.)
You want the truth? Hear me out . Watch Simpsons episodes. Their insights are shockingly real. Frightening to!