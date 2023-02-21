Recent Post
- Watch George Santos defend his claims in new Piers Morgan interview
- A Netflix movie is getting eerie comparisons to the Ohio toxic train crash
- Deadly rain and landslides batter Brazil during Carnival holiday
- Ukrainian foreign minister responds to Amanpour’s ‘painful’ question about war
- Jane Fonda says she isn’t scared of dying, but she has regrets
17 comments
Que tragédia aconteceu no meu país 😢
You should see Hawaii
HEAVEN OR HELL, YOU CHOOSE!
Whoever _repents_ of all his sins (turns from sins) and _calls_ on the *Name* of the *LORD,* will be saved! *He* who died on a cross for the sins of the world, _rose_ from the dead on the third day, and by *His* blood, whoever _repents_ and _believes,_ has full redemption of sins and eternal life!
Today is the day of your salvation, repent and confess *Jesus* the *Christ* now as your *Lord* and be saved, because you broke the law but *He* paid your fine with *His* life’s blood!
For those with understanding: Matthew 24:40-41 will take place very soon, this is the sixth seal. This is the generation of the harpazo, rapture, and behold you will witness the trumpet blast that will make the sky recede as a scroll being rolled up! Therefore, be ready and be the five wise virgins, do not be the five foolish virgins! (Parable of the Ten Virgins.)
Fodase
L comment, jesus not finna let you in for wasting your time preaching on the devils web especially in such a dsrk time, get off social media and go repent repend repent!
Earth doesn’t want us here anymore
Do, you blame it?
Instead of wasting most of your time watching fashion or comedy shows you can invest that little time into digital currency market where every little of your time spent counts
Personally as a first time investor, I started trading with $1,000 now my portfolio is worth $5,400 within the space of few weeks trading with him
I still remember the first week I got in touch with Frank Turner, His strategies was so easy to adopt but I made 2btc directly to my bitcoin wallet.
I just sent him a text, I hope he’s going to help me with my spare grand $$$$
If you are not in the financial market space right now, you are making a huge mistake. I understand that it could be due to ignorance, but if you want to make your money work for you, prevent inflation from eroding your savings, build generational wealth, and cultivate good habits and financial knowledge, you must be in the market.
Making money is an action. Keeping money is behavior, but “growing money is wisdom”. I found this out a week ago after getting a $10,000 return on my $3,000 investment in 21 day
😪❤
😢❤😢
Klaus Swab said
Happening all over the world sadly.
Hope all missing will be found.