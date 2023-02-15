Recent Post
24 comments
“Get up, EVERYBODY GET UP!”
Was he looking for the remote or trying to get the party started? 😉
Brilliantly done! 💥
Syke!! This commercial had me dumb..!
Love it ❤
Excellent marketing👏
People are so easily duped, no wonder our country’s in the shape it is!
Nobody can be completely impervious all the time, and this had perfect timing. Our country is in the shape it is in because of “I, my, me, mine!”.
Well sorry I’m not on my guard 24/7
What Genius!!!
That. Was a good one.
My uncle nearly crapped his pants when that commercial was on.
🤣 😆 😂 🤣
It was well done. We were wondering if someone sat on the remote.
I guess these people don’t know their own TVs interface…
The dog said, “STFH”. All that hollering for what.
Good on Tubi!!! That’s how to get attention
Was absolutely brilliant!! Have to give that one to them 💪🏼🤘🏼
And it was close enough to make ANYONE doubletake
I don’t watch the Bowl so missed this but daaaaamn it would have funny 😂
We did that too!!!!!! 😂
It got me for a second but only because a little earlier the cat sat on my remote and it did a similar thing. Lmfao
😂😂😂!
Well we just saved loads of cash funding a study on media divisiveness 😂😮 or did we just spend $7M for it?
We fell for it too. Still do.
Look at these dupes! Yelling at their loved ones for some men who can care less about them and their families!
Finally! A millionaire with a gd sense of humor!
Yes….the day of the game, this commercial got me too. I was like……”who got the remote”.