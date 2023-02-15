24 comments

    1. Nobody can be completely impervious all the time, and this had perfect timing. Our country is in the shape it is in because of “I, my, me, mine!”.

  7. What Genius!!!
    That. Was a good one.
    My uncle nearly crapped his pants when that commercial was on.
    🤣 😆 😂 🤣

  15. It got me for a second but only because a little earlier the cat sat on my remote and it did a similar thing. Lmfao

  16. Well we just saved loads of cash funding a study on media divisiveness 😂😮 or did we just spend $7M for it?

  18. Look at these dupes! Yelling at their loved ones for some men who can care less about them and their families!

  20. Yes….the day of the game, this commercial got me too. I was like……”who got the remote”.

