Russian opposition leader and main Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was sentenced Tuesday to two years and eight months in prison after a Moscow court turned his suspended sentence in a 2014 criminal case into a full custodial term. Aired on 02/03/2021.
'A Test Of Will' In Russia After Navalny Sentenced To Prison | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Sounds like what Trump wanted to do!
Exactly. Putin is what Trump wanted to be.
Yeah and he was almost there the day he teargassed protestors just so he could take a picture in front of a church with a Bible.
Yes, this is what trump wanted, a dictatorship run by bully military. But, now we the people have to demand his punishment immediately
Well if you watch MSNBC you’re surely going to believe that please try and get yourself some help
These folks are cold hearted…
Putie Tang is on a clock after his little pet Baby Cheesus got the boot.
You better sign yo pity on the runny kine..
🤣🤣🤣
We have to rid the US of tRumps hate squad aka the Koup Klux Klan
Beyond Stylz
moronic statements like that prove you are no better than anyone on the right! grow up you pathetic child!
I can’t believe they did this to Navalny..
Putin needs to go down in flames his ppl can’t see what is happening?
When Putin died he’ll have another dictator ready to rob Russia
They see….I think they are just afraid to act….
They see….I think they are just afraid to act….
@D Nyce909 that makes sense. But in that case the world should ignore it TBH. I hate so much to say this. But it they wanna keep Putin we should throw heavy sanctions on Russia and Germany and then move on
@D Nyce909
They see. They’re out, afraid?
https://youtu.be/0wDJShKoE44
Moscow yesterday (Ross time)
Despite the violence they show the world, Putin is afraid now…
Saint Petersburgh last weekend.
https://youtu.be/VtDPkbzBbXQ
Something like 50 000 only in SPB
And they did this in 112 cities.
Look at all these bots on here. Trying so hard to change the subject and leave dislikes as fast as possible it’s pathetic these guys work for putin
Look at all these bots on here. Trying so hard to change the subject
Bring up Trump anything they can but Putin and what he does too Russians
Russia’s president seems slot like trump but with more power very dangerous
Trump’s gone why are you still whining and crying about him I think you ought to seek some help
The Russian people are trying to remove a dictator. On January 6, Trump’s insurrectionists tried to install a dictator.
@Jay LM my comment goes for you as well please get yourself some help you have fallen in right where the media wants you to fall
@mark Evans ,,,, you should feel horrible, Uneducated people like, do really need help. Lots of HELP.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lUO9s9t4Vw
No they are not. You are thousands of people but there are 160 million Russians living in Russia dummy. So unless it’s tens of Millions it doesn’t mean Jack.
David J. Amen brother!
Fight for your rights Russians ✌️
Putin is America’s enemy, and not because we want him to be, he’s America’s enemy because that’s what he has chosen to be. Trump is America’s enemy, and not because we want him to be, he’s America’s enemy because that’s what he has chosen to be. We should treat them both accordingly with the choices that they have made.
@Make Racists Afraid Again good Lord son you need to get yourself some help you’ve got some major issues in that Noggin
@mark Evans perhaps you are the one needing help watching and commenting videos on a channel that must be very painful for you to watch 😛
@teretere vanakere no I just love coming on here and picking on you idiots
@mark Evans when you’re ready.. waiting to be picked on 😛
@teretere vanakere only 20% of men voted for Biden out of 20% 19.9 are homosexuals where do you stand
What if he could be the next President for Russian
What a brave soul.
Hero props to Alexei. To sacrifice life, family, all that is sacred in your life, to stand up to the planets biggest gangster.czar putin. Remember South Africa.
Nelson Mandela was once muzzled by prison time, remember what happened there. Could he be on the ticket to lead the nation after his prison sentence?
more protests are expected in the next few days, as I have read
If change is to come in Russia it will be from internal forces. Good luck to the reformers.
God bless those fighting for democracy
Stop calling dictator’s by any name but dictator
What is happening in Russia is what will happen in this country if we don’t hold Trump and the GOP acountable. This is what Trump wanted to do to our country.
Russia needs to revolt to remove Putin unfortunately 😕 Poor Russians can’t even put under-wear on with out worry..