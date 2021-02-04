‘A Test Of Will’ In Russia After Navalny Sentenced To Prison | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

 

Russian opposition leader and main Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was sentenced Tuesday to two years and eight months in prison after a Moscow court turned his suspended sentence in a 2014 criminal case into a full custodial term. Aired on 02/03/2021.
'A Test Of Will' In Russia After Navalny Sentenced To Prison | Morning Joe | MSNBC

43 Comments on "‘A Test Of Will’ In Russia After Navalny Sentenced To Prison | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. joe mattsson | February 3, 2021 at 1:05 PM | Reply

    Sounds like what Trump wanted to do!

  2. Candace H | February 3, 2021 at 1:06 PM | Reply

    These folks are cold hearted…

  3. Insignificant360 | February 3, 2021 at 1:08 PM | Reply

    Putie Tang is on a clock after his little pet Baby Cheesus got the boot.

  4. Beyond Stylz | February 3, 2021 at 1:14 PM | Reply

    We have to rid the US of tRumps hate squad aka the Koup Klux Klan

    • DrunkenGuitarGuy | February 3, 2021 at 4:43 PM | Reply

      Beyond Stylz
      moronic statements like that prove you are no better than anyone on the right! grow up you pathetic child!

  5. Jay LM | February 3, 2021 at 1:14 PM | Reply

    I can’t believe they did this to Navalny..
    Putin needs to go down in flames his ppl can’t see what is happening?
    When Putin died he’ll have another dictator ready to rob Russia

  6. Jay LM | February 3, 2021 at 1:17 PM | Reply

    Look at all these bots on here. Trying so hard to change the subject and leave dislikes as fast as possible it’s pathetic these guys work for putin

  7. Jay LM | February 3, 2021 at 1:18 PM | Reply

    Look at all these bots on here. Trying so hard to change the subject
    Bring up Trump anything they can but Putin and what he does too Russians

  8. Clifford Doo | February 3, 2021 at 1:19 PM | Reply

    Russia’s president seems slot like trump but with more power very dangerous

  9. David J | February 3, 2021 at 1:23 PM | Reply

    The Russian people are trying to remove a dictator. On January 6, Trump’s insurrectionists tried to install a dictator.

  10. Oscar Valadez | February 3, 2021 at 1:27 PM | Reply

    Fight for your rights Russians ✌️

  11. David J | February 3, 2021 at 1:29 PM | Reply

    Putin is America’s enemy, and not because we want him to be, he’s America’s enemy because that’s what he has chosen to be. Trump is America’s enemy, and not because we want him to be, he’s America’s enemy because that’s what he has chosen to be. We should treat them both accordingly with the choices that they have made.

  12. Shem Siemi | February 3, 2021 at 2:11 PM | Reply

    What if he could be the next President for Russian

  13. A T | February 3, 2021 at 2:28 PM | Reply

    What a brave soul.

  14. eric lang | February 3, 2021 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    Hero props to Alexei. To sacrifice life, family, all that is sacred in your life, to stand up to the planets biggest gangster.czar putin. Remember South Africa.

  15. Forsakenwarlord5 | February 3, 2021 at 3:06 PM | Reply

    Nelson Mandela was once muzzled by prison time, remember what happened there. Could he be on the ticket to lead the nation after his prison sentence?

  16. Alejandro Andrés iñigo | February 3, 2021 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    more protests are expected in the next few days, as I have read

  17. saturday player | February 3, 2021 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    If change is to come in Russia it will be from internal forces. Good luck to the reformers.

  18. mrglasecki | February 3, 2021 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    God bless those fighting for democracy
    Stop calling dictator’s by any name but dictator

  19. Beto Ortiz | February 3, 2021 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    What is happening in Russia is what will happen in this country if we don’t hold Trump and the GOP acountable. This is what Trump wanted to do to our country.

  20. Woo Cain | February 3, 2021 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    Russia needs to revolt to remove Putin unfortunately 😕 Poor Russians can’t even put under-wear on with out worry..

