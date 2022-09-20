58 comments

    1. @Proud White LatinX LGBQT Black Asian Person You should not be forced to vote for a black person just because it happens to by your skin color.
      You do you.

  3. Democratic candidates need to start reminding people that inflation is global, and Trump’s failed response to Covid has a lot to do with why we’re here. They also need to talk about corporate price gouging. They also need to remind people that Republican politicians refusal to do anything about gun violence is a huge reason why we’re dealing with violent crimes.

    1. I 100% concur. Plus 470,000 funerals were expensive. When money was tight already. Many businesses closed and people became instantly bankrupt, unemployed, and evicted under Trump. And I saw food lines for the first time since the depression during the financial crisis of Covid. And now we have over 125,000 orphans who lost their parents to Covid.

      Trump knew, and people flew! He is burnt, like Turk 182

  4. The soul of America is on the ballot. People should vote because their lives, and future generations, depend on it.

  7. I love Stacey! The first time I heard her speak I knew she was something special ,she’s a very intelligent woman!

    1. @Guy Anding And myself as well.
      I will sell my soul for the good of our species, even if our deadbeat deity doesn’t like it.

    3. @Guy Anding She supports women and their right to bodily autonomy. No one should be forced to keep something or someone else alive, especially when the process poses risk to one’s health, life and well-being.

    3. Why does she deserve to be governor?
      She’s asking to be governor, the question is will she deny the results again if she loses?

  11. Here’s the thing…..studying Far Right groups/leaders, a very distinct pattern emerges. These movements are inherently motivated primarily by the need to seek greater and greater control which inevitably leads to greater and greater restrictions on individual rights to free speech, choice of leadership, etc., and ultimately leads to the elimination of those who oppose their ideology. In the USA, we’re seeing that with the reversal of Roe V Wade, the 1/6 insurrection, bussing of migrants, etc. The bad news for GOP candidates this November is that the vast majority of Americans oppose these extreme Far Right measures to control others and erode democracy so getting elected will be quite difficult.

  13. What in the name of God is wrong with Georgia voters? MTG and now Walker? How many crazy people do they want to represent them… they don’t do anything to help their people they just act crazy and rant. These are the kind of people who you call eccentric and bring out of the attic on holidays. I feel so sorry for Georgia. Bless their hearts.

    1. The Atlanta metro generally doesn’t elect these people, but remember that there are MILLIONS of Georgians who do not live in the metro.

  16. Y’all better vote her in. If not, those who voted for kemp are responsible for the draconian stuff that could happen…

  17. NO ONE who has ever been 6weeks pregnant would vote for a ban on all options at this time which is a terrifying time. You worry constantly about whether it is healthy?, will it develop properly?, can I be a good parent? , can I carry to term? And, a thousand other things. The last thing you need is to worry about being arrested for taking a certain course. These self-righteous people, mostly men, need to get out of our doctor’s office. Women and those who love us, PLEASE stand for our rights.

    2. So you think you should be able to dodge doubt, uncertainty, and responsibility for your own knowing choices an actions by ending a human life….hmmmm. Wonder if you would feel the same if someone decided to end yours?

  18. Why is this a MAN’s decision when they will NEVER have to experience an unwanted pregnancy themselves. This is a woman’s rights issue

    1. Jake how is standing up for women rights to decision about their bodies be a bad thing🙆🤷‍♂️🙄😬🤔you’re becoming part of the problem And tje lady just went along lol wowww

  19. “The unborn” are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don’t need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It’s almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe

