October 31, 2020

 

Legendary Actor Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. Connery captured hearts around the world as the first Bond, James Bond, and would go on to star in numerous films throughout his distinguished career.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

78 Comments on "Actor Sean Connery Dead at 90 | MSNBC"

  1. Jitsu Dad | October 31, 2020 at 10:47 AM | Reply

    NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

  2. Andy P | October 31, 2020 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    Another reason 2020 sucks

  3. AWARHERO | October 31, 2020 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    Sean Connery arriveat the gates of heaven, meets Peter and says: “I”m waiting to be impressed…”

  4. deedot187 | October 31, 2020 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    As a child, All I did was impersonate you

    R.I.P Sean Connery

  5. Wan Alan | October 31, 2020 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    He is a great actor. May he R I P

  6. Jazzy Jeff Real Talk | October 31, 2020 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    RIP Sean Connery 🙏🏽 He was the best part of Indiana Jones imo

  7. Gh0st fac3187 | October 31, 2020 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    “What are you prepared to do!!”.. RIP Sean

  8. MG Butterfield | October 31, 2020 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    I’m 70 and I now understand what an accomplishment it is to live to 90. Like looking at Mt Everest from here. Hope I can do it. Good job 007.

    • Greta I | October 31, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

      @Marlon Bascombe got to move those legs every day to help your heart & lungs, & drink your WATER.

    • Greta I | October 31, 2020 at 6:26 PM | Reply

      @Coco Melon vote

    • Pulse2AM | October 31, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

      @cyberash3000 Wait to see the end of the story, life always surprises us and it’s worth the effort to see it through. I’ve been through horrendous times myself but nothing compared to a friend of mine that had Lymphoma for 12 years, 3 chemo treatments and many experimental cancer treatments until this last year when she went through another treatment called CAR-T. It literally almost killed her, ICU for a month, she is now cancer free. That is true story, she’s amazing.

    • Trapped in Dollaria | October 31, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      So Sean Connery played a film character, “James Bond”, who went around the world to fight against the “power crazy fascist dictators”? so why didn’t James Bond start fighting against England? no country is more power crazy fascist dictatorship than England.

    • Elizabeth Charles | October 31, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      Tell me about it. I’m 70 and looking next next 20 years….impossible to make.

  9. ironfae | October 31, 2020 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    Chadwick Boseman
    Eddie Van Halen
    Sir Sean Connery
    This is officially the worst year!

  10. agpps4 USA battlefield infinity | October 31, 2020 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    My grandfather was a huge fan of his now they’re both together in heaven

  11. Jimmy Screech | October 31, 2020 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    Wow, who’s life was not impacted by the artistry of Sean Connery. A sad day in a terrible year. RIP

  12. Nanette White | October 31, 2020 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    I’m sad, very sad. Sir Connery WAS James Bond for me.
    I send my condolences to his family. And to all the millions of people who are heartbroken like me. He was a wonderful human being. I am grateful his films will live on.

  13. Robert Ray | October 31, 2020 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    God Speed Mr Bond. You’ll always be with us

  14. Cj Anderson | October 31, 2020 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    The man, the legendary Sean Connery. RIP the world truly lost something today.

  15. Alex Murphy | October 31, 2020 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    R.I.P Sean Connery ” The Rock ” 1996 .

  16. Reynaldo Gajeton | October 31, 2020 at 12:48 PM | Reply

    I was an avid fan of James Bond movies way back in the 60s and have watched practically all of Sean’s movies feeling sad for his demised RIP

  17. jstrey | October 31, 2020 at 1:05 PM | Reply

    R.I.P. Sean Connery, you’re the best “Bond, James Bond”.

  18. Eoin O'Riordan | October 31, 2020 at 1:47 PM | Reply

    He lived along and I think a good life. No one should feel sorry for him but celebrate. He lit up many of our lives. RIP Sean Connery.

  19. imiss toronto | October 31, 2020 at 1:54 PM | Reply

    God this year sucks. End of an era.

  20. Lord Vader | October 31, 2020 at 2:16 PM | Reply

    “Do you expect me to talk?”
    “No, Mr. Bond… I expect you to die.”
    – Goldfinger

