It’s the lack of remorse for me. He partied the night away as if nothing had happened.
@Ms. K Show me another example at The Oscars where people assualted somebody over a lame weak joke
I think SAG is also looking into what consequences he will face, especially as Chris Rock is also a member of SAG, so they have to do something so that he will have some justice.
@Jason Richards You have hands, a phone and a brain. Let that work for you and look things up for yourself
That doesn’t mean he wasn’t remorseful. He apologized for the incident when he accepted his Oscar, before the parties began. The assumption that he wasn’t remorseful because he attended the parties is flawed.
Thats what got me too
I have avoided watching the Oscars for 50 years without suffering any ill effects.
Oscars=Groomers
@Basil Marasco Sad. Movie theaters are one of the few cheap escapes from life affordable to the common public. Pray tell what you do for fun?
Wow, I can’t even imagine how I would cope with not attending the Academy Awards for the next ten years. Oh wait, that was my last ten years, and the ten before that, and …
I’ve never attended attended the Academy Awards and I am doing great
@I Care yes but he’s a wife beater and that’s worse!!!
@So Believer not for a black star!!!
They only get one every 20 years!!!
Used to look forward to the Oscars till it became a political vehicle for hate and public rebuke. And I happen to be an openly gay minority. Can’t even imagine how alienating it must be for those being targeted with all that hate and smug ideology.
what films have you been in? i’m not familiar with your work!
Fair enough, but it should have started 30 seconds after he assaulted the entertainer. His feet should not have touched the ground as he was being ejected from the building.
Maybe because guests like Denzel Washington and Tiffany Haddish would kick up hell to prevent Will Smith from being removed from the building
They didn’t have the guts to expel him on the night, so they think this is a hard punishment.
It blindsided them. They were just as dazed as the rest of us. The show must go on and it did.
@Andrew Bathish Apparently the LAPD told Chris they were ready to go arrest him if he wanted to file charges, and he said no. However, they never asked him if he wanted Will to leave the ceremony, but Will Packer took it on himself to make that decision to not remove him based on Chris’s decision to not have him arrested. Then they lied to the media and the public that that was Chris’s decision.
The Academy should thank Will Smith! This is the most airtime they’ve got. Who really cares for it!
Apparently you, enough to search, , comment.
@Broms Work well, I’m not commenting on the Academy itself, nice try.
Will Smith should’ve shown some humility by apologizing to Chris Rock on stage. It would’ve ended all of this.
There was failure there on many levels. Him refusing to leave, the academy not being more forceful about it, the crowds standing ovation, the video of Trevor Noah posing with Will and his Oscar, that whole Oscar party, him initially laughing at the joke. The smug face when turned back after the slap, and finally those crocodile tears when he apologised to everyone but the people he should have.
Also kinda disappointed in Denzel for continuing on this devil got the better of him BS.
Anything now is a bit too little too late. This incident didn’t need 1000s of people to condemn you in social media to realise you were wrong. That goes to the academy too.
No it wouldn’t. That was some ugly stuff, you can’t just say “sorry” after that. But a real apology would have sure helped.
Will Smith should still be in jail pending trial.
@chris terry 1 each year
WAIT. so Will literally slapped Chris Rock for making a funny joke, and he gets REWARDED by no longer having to attend this godawful event every year? Dudes a beast. I bet Jada gets at least two more side boys as a thank you to Will!
….it was literally his dream to attend that event and win an award.
It’s as if…..everyone has different likes and interests in life, other than your own…weird..
@hur mur only the crybabies
LOl. as long as they don’t say anything about her hair.
@hur mur So you want Chris to be a snitch never cra cra!!!
I haven’t watched the Oscars for the last ten years and realized I didn’t miss anything
I thot this show was taken off the air long ago
Piece ‘o cake, Will. I haven’t watched them in 60 years… you won’t be missing anything. 😎
Will’s ego got into the middle of it. He should’ve just stayed humble, take it like a man and wait after the Oscars to do what ever he wanted to do not in front of millions of people live on tv trying to be a hero for his wife. He stooped himself. No one wins with insults and violence. Many celebrities have been made fun of in the past during the Oscars one of them was Leonardo. He didn’t do anything just laughed it off like a real actor he is.
is this considered black on black crime??? you don’t hear this in the news often
This goes to show that it can literally take less than ten seconds to mess up what took you tens of years to build
Yet it has been a boon for the Oscars.
@nuggetsfan007 Nah. @H wanted to be verbose this time. the word “decade” has become such a boring word now lol.
He hasnt
What about Chris Rock
@Mr. Spectacals awww… I see he’s a poet if you will hahahahah
I‘m still wondering what was going through his head at that moment. Did he really think he could get off scot free? Everything I thought about him before the incident completely vanished and I don’t know what to think about him anymore. I really hope for him that he learns from his behavior.
Ditto – if he’s this volatile on international television what is he like on a closed set acting? Not a good attribute for an actor.
@Rich OnePlanet Agreed.
I think he’ll always regret it.
He publicly retired immediately after. This ’10 year’ bullshit won’t do anything lol
Lmao Will Smith probably ain’t even gonna be making anymore movies in 10 years. He’s already 53 🤣🤣🤣
The academy has a lot of work ahead of them in trying to regain their legitimacy. Smith demonstrated in front of the world his disregard for the academy and allowing him to stay and accept that statute indicates how little it means.
No Vera. A short while back Smith encouraged the Academy to look at itself and make positive changes for the good. He recently became a member. Smith has done more positive for it than bad.
This is going to change my life for the next 10 years! Please pray for Will and his family.
*Ricky Gervais: “Hopefully, Will Smith will only do 6 years with good behaviour.” 😂😂*
He will be out in three. I have a feeling.
Omg i could totally picture him saying this in a golden globes award thing 🤣
This will haunt him forever. Every year the Oscars will be a constant reminder of how he basically destroyed his reputation all for a woman who doesn’t even love him 🤦🏻♂️
@exdoode mmm no. Her name is Jada
@BB88 Crime? He don’t committed any crime. He did not try to kill Chris Rock. He just made him to shut up his mouth and it worked.
Jadas socket puppet. Awful toxic relationship why they just abandon this ship like every normal person wouldve done long time ago?
She loves his money 💰
It would be a SLAP of Karma *IF* Chris Rock *REPLACED* Will Smith in presenting “the Best Actress Award” next year.