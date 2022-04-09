Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows ideas to overturn election before it was called April 9, 2022 62 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
These people should never freely walk in the World again…
@Hey Hi Do that during the winter months….Lol
Yes. Trump told everyone long before the election he was going to do exactly what he did.
@I am jacks complete lack of surprise 👈🙄
@David Matejka no I voted for Biden and Trump is horrible, I’m saying don’t be naive thinking he won’t run or can’t be elected in 24
@Poor White Mike Trump completely honest ?! What on earth have you been smoking sir ? 😁😆🤭😏😂
….And EVERYBODY is paying
attention to Ron Klain’s e-mails…👈😁…
…..Sorry….👈😘
The guy with the orange face and his family can’t be shamed, but they must be indicted
The guy that you call pResident is a JOKE!
@DameDench’s kerchief Perhaps not the root cause but he sure did fan those flames
@E MajorAs long as he wears a hat we’ll at least know which end we’re looking at.
Yeah… not shocked at all. Of course they think they could do this. They need real jail time consequences to learn that they are not above the law.
BREAKING: Jan 6 defendant fully acquitted & exonerated of charges, setting precedent for other protestors who were let into the Capitol. — Politico 🥳
I love the people who before the election are on record saying that the only outcome they would accept as legitimate is a Trump victory and are now saying “all we want is an honest look”
@Green party of Wakanda Sorry you can’t figure it out. The Supreme Court Judge can. She was just too smart to answer such an idiotic question.
@Green party of Wakanda I heard it was Miss Graham.
@Judi Biggerstaff wtf are you chatting about?
Imagine doing all of these things to try and win the election instead of trying to appeal to more voters BEFORE the election
the attraction of ‘dark money’ and ‘pay to play’ politics
@Fred A ABSOLUTELY 💯 PERCENT….
Mini-me a.k.a – Donald Trump Junior is all-in. He made that choice a long time ago. He is indeed his fathers’ son.
10% for the big guy……
You mean puppet… he just wants his dad’s 💰. He sold his soul to the devil.
Jr does have a law degree from Trump University. Obviously qualified.
I think he majored in Steaks and ties…………..
@MFPhoto1 unfortunately Rudy was a very competent lawyer at one time. His greed for power is what ruined him.
Where is Hunter’s degree from?
@0 all the alcohol likely didn’t help. Boy gotta problem with the stuff.
Pffff! LMFAO!
We must show up in record numbers to insure there is no doubt. Vote and vote blue in 22&24 our democracy depends on it.
As an (I), yes I would say the (D) needs to get out the vote. It was not that Biden won the battleground states, rather a fair number of (R) leaving the presidential selection blank, based on down ballot results.
Vote Republican!
How those criminals are not already behind bars is incomprehensible.
Bewildering aye
@Tony Belmonte That’s fine. In that case you can refer me to one or more websites detailing that information, and I’ll check it out. 👌🏼
Ask yourself about Hilary and biden
@moreno3662 What about Hillary and President Biden ?
Mark Meadow’s cell phone is everything Republicans wish Hunter Biden’s laptop was.
@Simon Wilson Sweetheart, He’s handling himself alot better than Trump. That’s what it comes down 2. Trump failed and was a baaaaad leader
Again I’m super curious why these traitors aren’t sitting in prison.
In a not too distant era, such actions would be immediately dealt with as treason with maximum penalty for such.
Didn’t it use to be firing squad for treason?
Of course….but that was beck when the Republicans were an American political party, with (relatively) consistent platform, positions, etc, not a “whatever nonsense gets me ahead today” popularity contest to see who best tell the craziest members what they want to hear, with no concern for consistency or reality. I think Trump is finished, but he will reaping chaos among the Repubs, for as long as he can.
“We have operational control” meant “we have blackmail on GOP figures and can make them do what we want”
@Ryan me too man, me too. The way that case fell apart so suddenly, I think that Alvin Bragg should 100% be investigated thoroughly
The dogs in the street KNOW that all of these people are GUILTY of insurrection…So lets get these people indicted and tried and sentenced and sent to jail !!!! ~sigh~
Blatantly obvious they knew he was going to lose, otherwise why be thinking of overturning the results. Interested in power, not democracy.
Exactly!
You’re so right Jim. For anyone willing to take the time to analyze Trump’s words and actions for the last four years, his guilt has been glaringly evident.
They all need to be indicted. Every single one of them.
To paraphrase a certain American politician: “Lock them up! Lock them up…!”
@Mike Pumps Er, literally NOT.
“We have multiple paths We control them all.” That is quote says everything about the Trump family mindset
Trump actually thought he could pull a Putin style, overturn the election move. Thank God our democracy and Pence did not allow it……