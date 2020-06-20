AG Barr Tells Manhattan U.S. Attorney Berman In A Letter That He’s Been Fired | MSNBC

June 20, 2020

June 20, 2020

 

Attorney General William Barr writes a letter to Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman saying that he has asked President Trump to "remove" him from his position.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

AG Barr Tells Manhattan U.S. Attorney Berman In A Letter That He's Been Fired | MSNBC

66 Comments on "AG Barr Tells Manhattan U.S. Attorney Berman In A Letter That He’s Been Fired | MSNBC"

  1. Ron Hawes | June 20, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    This is exactly what you would expect in a banana republic.

  2. A | June 20, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    RUSSIA has found a weapon more effective than the nuclear bomb. IT’S CALLED TRUMP !!!

  3. Steven Moomaw-Tupper | June 20, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    REPUBLICANS ARE NOT EVEN TRYING TO HIDE THERE AUTHORITARIAN ASPIRATIONS 🇺🇸😑🇺🇸

  4. TheArnold46 | June 20, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    Who is Barr really working for? I can’t believe he is doing all this to protect Trump.

  5. Lutgardo Gomez | June 20, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    “Obstruction of Justice as a Way of Life” as what John Bolton says is what Trump and Barr is all about.

  6. elle trev | June 20, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    Barr doesn’t have the balls to tell him in person that he’s been fired🤮🤢

  7. Yo곧휴가가 | June 20, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    If there is even a slight hint of corruption, how deep does it go, like a tip of iceberg?

  8. Larry Madson | June 20, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    Cant imagine the people he investigates and prosecutes has anything to do with it. Needs to be jailed also!

  9. Peaceful Neecy | June 20, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    Barr is in so deep, i see him jumping ship, maybe literally.

  10. Jake A | June 20, 2020 at 7:41 PM | Reply

    Most traitorous administration in history

  11. dee walters | June 20, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    Trump is ensuring when he loses the election he’s protected, barr can’t protect trump without nazi’s

    • Tony Johnson | June 20, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      YOU ARE SO CORRECT, INDICTMENTS WAITING FOR INDIVIDUAL NO.1#

    • John P OConnell | June 20, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      Can’t be prosecuted till he is out of office (January). But Biden will move to put some in there quickly that can prosecute him. Unless he just did this to give himself enough time to flee to another county when no longer President. Only reason I can think of him doing this.

    • NPC Idiot451 | June 20, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      WOMP WOMP

    • DIY/LETS CREATE | June 20, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      🧢 no matter what! I’m putting this dumpster fire out in November!

  12. D best | June 20, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    *”My biggest regret was impregnating Donald Trump’s mother.”*
    —-Ronald McDonald

  13. Howard Patrick | June 20, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

    Barr should finish up behind bars, with Liar-In-Chief Trump.

    • Eli Dicken | June 20, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      Joe Holton is it the record deaths due to incompetence, the record unemployment, the record deficits, the top military speaking out against him, or Biden crushing him by double digits nationwide that really has your confidence up?

      🤣

    • Damir Hajrulahovic | June 20, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      @Eli Dicken Joe Biden crushing ??? Hahahahaha .. look Trump is the LAW and ORDER president .. that’s nuff said !!

    • stephancalvino | June 20, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      All the trumpscum trolls are out trying to defend the indefensible.

    • NPC Idiot451 | June 20, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      Don’t worry Mueller will get him

    • nevermore from past | June 20, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      @Sam Smith he has on his oath of office. he isnot a arm of the pres h eis a check to it (or woudl be if he was not a taitor)

  14. Farmer Bob | June 20, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    *Investigate Barr‘s Father..He was getting up to “Super Shady Stuff” before he died and Barr Junior has been “Cleaning it up” ever since he got into office!*
    *It was a very big motivating factor behind his initial ‘Audition Piece’🤫*

    • Camn Sprencheria | June 20, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      Farmer Bob True! It was Barr’s father who appointed Epstein to teach at the school where he was principal! Remember Geoffrey Epstein had no teaching qualifications – but it could be argued he and Barr’s father had other things in common!

    • Rod | June 20, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      Oh brother. Remove your tin foil hats. I see you conveniently forget how close slick Willy Clinton was to Epstein, huh? 🤣

    • Fred Baer | June 20, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      Papa Barr played around with young girls or boys and Epstein had the dirt on him. Hire me (Epstein) or damming information will released. It could be that Barr junior is trying to save daddy’s reputation or he is just as guilty of molesting.

  15. marquessman | June 20, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    This is Agent Orange’s way of trying to get rid of the threat of prosecution from the Manhattan US Attorney’s office once he’s out of the WH.

    • cj p | June 20, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      You tards don’t even know that the mueller team dropped all indictment charges on the russian clickbait farm that actually showed up for court a few months ago.
      You idiots think they have anything on trump?
      None of you morons know this do you?

    • Paul Schramm | June 20, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      Well.. thats not gonna happen. The full weight of the power he will once have had will be unleashed on him , and his family

    • Alex Warner | June 20, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      cj p aah the irony, you calling everyone a moron, when all your posts clearly show you have a single figure IQ, I’d say you were a fuckwit, but then have to remind myself you only understand three letter words.

    • Regina Fetty | June 20, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      @cj p yeah right appointing federal judges as fast as they can with no experience. Getting people out that will send him to jail just like he got rid of everyone who is not a yes man for him,while Barr is playing his personal lawyer instead of the office lawyer. They are trying to get rid of accoutability and investigations of a President as if a President is above the law. Believe what you wish as long as you are still able to.

    • Mystery Meat | June 20, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      cj p  Mueller didn’t drop the charges.  He only stated he didn’t believe a sitting President couldn’t be prosecuted while in office.  That’s why Trump is terrified of going to jail after he’s defeated this Nov.

  16. smokeyvelvet42 | June 20, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    He was also involved with investigating Trump and the Deutsche Bank etc. this is reason he is being fired. Trump does not want anyone around who might charge him with criminal activity. So get rid of him and put someone else in place to give him any information that might have him arrested beforehand like he has done again in the past.

  17. Cro Boy | June 20, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    Lol, this administration is pathetic! What’s this 100+ people who have either left or been fired from this administration?

  18. Becky Carter | June 20, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    Can’t anyone stop criminal Barr and this corrupt administration?? This is pathetic!!

    • Maria G. | June 20, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      Republican senators could have stopped it but were gutless so… Doing it in November!

    • moojuice369 | June 20, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      Sheri Snyder – you have to remember his impeachment, there are coequal levels of government. The house and senate. The house impeached him but the senate did not. The House is majority controlled by the Democrats but the Senate is majority controlled by Republicans and they are scared to go against Trump.

    • Rod | June 20, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      moojuice369 Tsunami of Democratic voters??? You made me laugh out loud! CNN has you believing Biden stands a chance with their fake polls. 🤣

    • Richard Parker | June 20, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @moojuice369 that sounds nice… if your elections arent complete frauds now. Doesnt Bunker Boys daughter have some kind of ownership in the election machine company? Trumps master putin destroyed democracy in his country in less than 4yrs. You guys are in serious trouble!

    • pig jones | June 20, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      Richard Parker how is it even legal for her to own voting machine they get away with everything

  19. Super Profitable Jobs | June 20, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    this is undoubtedly the most corrupt administration in US history.

  20. Jacqueline Crabb | June 20, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    Typical Drumpf move. Drumpf probably hasn’t even met the replacement. Lol

